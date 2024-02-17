Theatre Georgian Bay to Celebrate Star of 2024 Season With Shakespeare Social Launch Party

To celebrate the official start to the 2024 season, Theatre Georgian Bay is hosting a launch party! This event will feature season updates and announcements, games, and a special demonstration from Stage Combat Instructor Graham Banville. Themed mocktails, light fare, and treats will be provided. Additionally, the cast of the upcoming (Summer 2024) production of Much Ado About Nothing will be officially announced! Information for those interested in becoming involved with the organization will be available throughout the celebration.

This is a free event open to the public, though donations are greatly appreciated and gratefully accepted. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP in advance at www.theatregeorgianbay.ca, but drop-in guests are also welcome to attend. This event will take place on March 3rd from 1:00pm - 3:00pm at the Simcoe Street Theatre, located at 65 Simcoe Street in Collingwood, Ontario.

Don't miss this opportunity to learn more about and connect with Georgian Bay's beloved theatre collective! For more information about Theatre Georgian Bay's upcoming events or to RSVP for the “Shakespeare Social”, please visit www.theatregeorgianbay.ca or email theatregeorgianbay@gmail.com.

About Theatre Georgian Bay:

Theatre Georgian Bay is a Collective of theatre professionals that live and work throughout Georgian Bay and beyond. Our flagship program, Bard on the Bay, produces an accessible adaptation of one of the works of William Shakespeare annually at the Shipyards Amphitheatre in Collingwood, Ontario.

Theatre Georgian Bay's mission is to create theatrical experiences for our community that are both financially and contextually accessible. We present compelling Canadian works and thoughtfully adapted Classical Theatre. Our projects inspire exceptional events which encourage both community involvement and professional commitment.