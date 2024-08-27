The Living Arts Centre Reveals First Four Shows Of Its Fall 2024 Season Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Living Arts Centre will kick off a season of live performances with the reveal of its first four powerhouse shows: An Evening With The Fab Four on September 28, Jim Henson's Labyrinth: In Concert on September 29, Pink Martini featuring China Forbes on October 10, and Blippi: Join the Band Tour! on October 20, 2024. This exciting lineup begins an electrifying journey featuring 11 unforgettable events through the end of December, with many more to follow!

On September 28, 2024—Prepare to be transported back in time as The Fab Four takes the stage! An event exclusive to the GTA, this ultimate Beatles tribute band delivers uncanny, note-for-note renditions of The Beatles' classics, making you feel like you're rocking out with John, Paul, George, and Ringo all over again.

On September 29, 2024—Experience Jim Henson's beloved masterpiece, Labyrinth, reimagined with the Canadian Premiere of Jim Henson's Labyrinth: In Concert. Enjoy the entire film as a live band performs alongside David Bowie's iconic vocals, bringing the timeless songs and enchanting score to life in a mesmerizing fusion of film and live music.

October 10, 2024 marks another event exclusive to the GTA - a thrilling celebration as Pink Martini commemorates its 30th anniversary! Founded by Thomas Lauderdale and featuring iconic lead singer China Forbes, this “little orchestra” draws inspiration from diverse musical genres, creating beautiful soundtracks for causes that matter. Their breakout hit, “Sympathique (Je ne veux pas travailler),” continues to resonate with audiences worldwide, and they're ready to bring that magic to the LAC!

On October 20, 2024, c'mon and join Blippi to make music in your hometown with the brand new live Blippi: Join the Band Tour! Blippi will be joined onstage by Meekah, their singing and dancing buddies, and LIVE musicians to explore what makes music, including sounds, rhythms, and instruments, through all your favorite Blippi hits. So grab your drumsticks, tune up your guitar, and move those feet with Blippi for a fun musical performance for the whole family.

