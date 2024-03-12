The Happenstancers Present BEING PASCAL DUSAPIN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Happenstancers announce BEING PASCAL DUSAPIN, featuring chamber music by Pascal Dusapin, Kaija Saariaho, and Canadian Samy Moussa.

Featuring sopranos Danika Lorén and Hillary Jean Young, cellist Peter Eom, percussionist Louis Pino, and clarinetist Brad Cherwin, The Happenstancers present their latest programme, BEING PASCAL DUSAPIN, in Toronto on April 6th at 7:30 pm, at Redeemer Lutheran Church (1691 Bloor Street West).

Charting a course from without to within and back again, The Happenstancers present a portrait concert in palindromic form. In BEING PASCAL DUSAPIN, chamber works by the French master are used to imagine an entry-path to the deepest crevices of the composer's mind.

By experiencing these most personal musical gestures, The Happenstancers propose we can inhabit the depths of the artist's psyche. With lighting by Billy Wong and staging elements for each performer, this interior space is conjured.

In this concert, Dusapin's works of the last 35 years are framed by brief unpublished works for solo cello, written in dedication to him by young Canadian composer/conductor Samy Moussa and Kaija Saariaho.

This performance will mark the Canadian premiere for most of these intimate and challenging works. BEING PASCAL DUSAPIN presents Torontonian audiences with the opportunity to experience work by an internationally renowned artist whose work is infrequently heard within Canada, performed with incandescent intensity by some of the city's most committed and adventurous young artists.

Artists and personnel for BEING PASCAL DUSAPIN include — Danika Lorén, soprano; Hillary Jean Young, soprano; Peter Eom, cello; Brad Cherwin, clarinet; Louis Pino, percussion; Billy Wong, lighting design; and Hoi Tong Keung, production manager.

Repertoire to include:

Samy Moussa : Six notes pour Pascal (2015)

Pascal Dusapin: Laps (1987)

Pascal Dusapin: Canto (1994)

Pascal Dusapin: If (1984)

Pascal Dusapin: Two Walking (1994)

Pascal Dusapin: Imago, 3 Pièces sur des (faux) chants populaires (2004)

Pascal Dusapin: Now the Fields [...] (1988)

Pascal Dusapin: Ohé (1996)

Kaija Saariaho: Long live love, pour Pascal Dusapin (2015)

Tickets

Tickets on sale HERE (via eventbrite). Tickets are $30.00 for general admission and free for students. Tickets available for purchase online (via eventbrite) or at the venue on April 6th (cash only). For any questions regarding ticketing please email info@thehappenstancers.com

About The Happenstancers

The Happenstancers is a shared vision for the future of chamber music and the form of the concert. Members of the ensemble are among “Toronto's best young chamber musicians” (Bachtrack) and recipients of the 2019 Dora Mavor Moore Award for Outstanding Performance of an Ensemble in an Opera. The Happenstancers helm a rotating cast of innovative voices on Toronto's classical scene. With a knack for combining cutting-edge contemporary repertoire with expressive works from the traditional canon, The Happenstancers feature “an obscene amount of talent” (The WholeNote), presenting concerts hailed as “bizarrely eclectic, ... very intriguing and rewarding” (Operaramblings).