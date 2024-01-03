The Capitol Theatre Port Hope Unveils 2024 Season Featuring Concerts, Shows & More

Rob Kempson, Artistic Director of The Capitol Theatre Port Hope, today announced new winter and spring programming, as the theatre also releases single tickets for all 2024 concerts, shows and Met Opera screenings. Summer Stage Subscriptions, Music Lovers' Subscriptions, and Flex Subscriptions are also available. Visit Click Here to learn more.

"Our 2024 season is all about celebrating the power of community. Whether you come for one show or all the shows, you'll be treated to a celebration of coming together," said Kempson. "And with programming for folks of all ages and backgrounds, there is truly something for everyone at the Capitol this year."

NEW CAPITOL PROGRAMMING ANNOUNCED

The Capitol's concert programming in 2024 includes Any Dream Will Do: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber on February 9 and 10, the Billboard in Concert 1973 on March 22 and 23 with a year 2000 edition this October, plus Capitol favourite Gabi Epstein returning with Gabs Sings Babs later this summer. New additions to the concert program include:

An intimate evening of love, laughter and candle light. Join Tahirih as she takes you on a musical journey honouring all the types of love along with special musical guests that you know and love from the Capitol Theatre community. February 14, 7:30 p.m.

Jack de Keyzer has 12 albums, two Junos and seven Maple Blues Awards to his name. His music is steeped in Chicago blues, with a broad range of influences ranging from Detroit's Motown, Muscle Shoals deep soul , Memphis' rock and roll, Philadelphia's funky soul jazz and London, England's blues rock. March 16, 7:30 p.m.

The award-winning Exultate Chamber Singers from Toronto head to the Capitol for a special one-show full of classic and contemporary choral music from Ralph Vaughan Williams and John Rutter to Dolly Parton and Gordon Lightfoot. Special guests include children and youth singers from SONG with artistic director Lucas Marchand. March 17, 2 p.m.

From slick hot-rod rockabilly to smooth crooning honky tonk, Peterborough's Nicholas Campbell is the real deal. He's inspired by some of the last century's most iconic country sounds, from Faron Young to Brian Setzer. May 3, 7:30 p.m.

With roots in Scotland, Newfoundland and Georgian Bay, Shipyard Kitchen Party blends traditional instrumentation with humour, artistry and history to tell Canadian stories in original ways. The group features John Eaton (Guitar, Bass, Mandolin, Vocals), Sacha Law (Bass, Vocals) and Jason Murphy (Bodhran, Vocals). May 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are also on sale for this year's Met Opera film screenings including X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X on January 20, Florencia en al Amazonas on February 3, Carmen on March 9, and Roméo et Juliette on May 1, with all startimes at noon. Visit Click Here to learn more.

As previously announced, the Capitol's summer stage program begins in May with A Year with Frog & Toad (Robert Reale & Willie Reale), followed by Bed & Breakfast by Mark Crawford, The Full Monty (Terrence McNally & David Yazbek), and the world premiere of Christmastown by Briana Brown. This year's premiere holiday panto is Rapunzel: A Merry (Hairy) Holiday Panto by Carly Heffernan. See the full program, Click Here.

TICKETS range from $22 - $48 including taxes and fees. Click Here save up to 10% if booked before April 30, and save 10% on all other Capitol Theatre performances. Pay-What-You-Can Previews are offered on all Summer Stage & Music Lovers' Performances with tickets offered as low as $5.

