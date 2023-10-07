The Capitol Theatre Port Hope Announces 2024 Season

Following a critically-acclaimed summer season, The Capitol Theatre Port Hope has released its 2024 season program, featuring two world premiere productions, a jam-packed series of concerts, expanded programming for children and families, plus new affordable ticket options for visitors under 30 and pay-what-you-can options for all preview performances. Summer Stage Subscriptions, Music Lovers' Subscriptions, and Flex Subscriptions for 2024 productions are now on sale for subscribers at the link below. General public tickets will be available in January.

The Capitol kicks off their summer season in May with A Year with Frog & Toad (Robert Reale & Willie Reale), followed by Bed & Breakfast by Mark Crawford, The Full Monty (Terrence McNally & David Yazbek), and the world premiere of Christmastown by Briana Brown. Next year's world premiere holiday panto is Rapunzel: A Merry (Hairy) Holiday Panto by Carly Heffernan.

The Capitol's concert programming in 2024 offers something for every music lover, from Any Dream Will Do: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber (conceived & directed by Adrian Marchuk), to the popular Billboard in Concert series with new 1973 and year 2000 editions, to Capitol favourite Gabi Epstein with Gabs Sings Babs.

Throughout the season to enhance the visitor experience, the Capitol will also offer backstage tours, artist talks, design presentations, and other special events to take visitors behind the scenes. These events are free for subscribers, and available for everyone.

"In 2024, we're centering community at the Capitol," said Artistic Director Rob Kempson. "There's a thread through next year's programming about connection. Each show is meant to bring out that wonderful spark that can happen when people come together to make something better. And that exact spark is what we love about making theatre-creating joyful opportunities for the folks in our community and beyond, to have a shared artistic experience."

"The Capitol Theatre is an iconic and beloved institution, supported by a vibrant community," added Managing Director Erin Peirce. "In partnership with Rob, I am proud to steward the organisation through this important period of economic and cultural growth. This past summer, we welcomed a large percentage of new visitors to the Capitol: folks keen to experience a wide variety of theatrical programming, and unique insider experiences. In response to visitor feedback, we have adapted show times, increased accessibility through flexible pricing, and programmed even more amazing, exclusive behind-the-scenes and talk back opportunities with our artists and creators. The Capitol Theatre has a strong history and an even brighter future."

*****

CAPITOL THEATRE: 2024 SUMMER STAGE

A Year with Frog & Toad

Music by Robert Reale

Book and Lyrics by Willie Reale

Directed by Fiona Sauder

May 17 - June 2

The beloved book series comes to life on stage-and it's fun for the whole family!

Based on Arnold Lobel's beloved books, this whimsical show chronicles the story of two friends-the very chipper Frog and the rather grumpy Toad-through four fun-filled seasons. Alongside the other animals of the forest, they plant gardens, go swimming, rake leaves, go sledding, and learn life lessons along the way. It's a show for both the young and the young at heart!

Part vaudeville, part make-believe, and all charm, A Year with Frog and Toad tells the story of a friendship that endures throughout the seasons.

Bed & Breakfast

By Mark Crawford

Directed by Rob Kempson

June 14 - 30

A small-town comedy about finding a place to call home.

Brett and Drew want to move out of their tiny downtown condo and into a house, but they just lost their seventh bidding war in Toronto. When Brett's beloved Aunt Maggie dies in a nearby small town, the couple decides to make the move and start up a B&B out of her historic home. But when they face friction in their new community, the two discover that the simple life is more complicated than they thought.

With dozens of characters all portrayed by two actors, Bed and Breakfast is a theatrical tour-de-force and a riotously funny comedy that will leave you laughing all the way home.

The Full Monty

Book by Terrence McNally

Music and Lyrics by David Yazbek

Directed & Choreographed by Julie Tomaino

July 12 - 28

A raucous, pop-rock-musical that takes it all off!

While spying on their wives at a "Girls' Night Out," a group of unemployed steelworkers from Buffalo come up with a bold (and unclothed) way to make some quick cash. In preparing for the show, they find themselves extremely exposed, both physically and emotionally. As they conquer their fears, self-consciousness, and prejudices, the men come to discover that they're stronger as a group, and the strength that they find in each other gives them the individual courage to let it all go.

Based on the cult hit film, The Full Monty is filled with razor-sharp humour, toe-tapping pizzazz, and the most highly anticipated closing number of any show.

Christmastown

By Briana Brown

Directed by Rob Kempson

Aug 16 - Sept 1

A world premiere farce about making magic all year long.

Kringle, Ontario is in a rut. When the well-meaning town reeve devises a tourism development plan to celebrate Christmas all year round, the town thinks it's a great idea. But two weeks and a heat wave later, they're having second thoughts. Nora, whose convenience store (and gas station) is the centre of cultural activity, is suddenly desperate for a much-needed vacation. Throw in an anxious restauranteur, a sassy teenager, and a wide-eyed new resident, and you've got a recipe for a veritable blizzard of hilarity!

This world premiere Canadian comedy by celebrated writer Briana Brown chronicles the holiday magic of small-town living-all while sweating in Santa suits in August!

HOLIDAY PANTO

Rapunzel: A Merry (Hairy) Holiday Panto

By Carly Heffernan

Directed by Cherissa Richards

Nov 22 - Dec 22

A twisted take on the story of some very very long hair.

Rapunzel is bored and lonely, with her lengthy braid as her only potential for escape. When a dim-witted prince accidentally discovers her plight, it sets in motion a string of events that will unravel the original story in a surprising and wonderful way. In this wildly funny reimagining of the traditional tale, Rapunzel comes to discover the power within-all set to a score of popular songs and beloved panto traditions. Written by Second City Creative Director Carly Heffernan, this world premiere panto will take our celebrated holiday tradition to new heights!

CAPITOL THEATRE: 2024 CONCERTS

Any Dream Will Do: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber

Conceived & Directed by Adrian Marchuk

Musical Arrangements by Chris Tsujiuchi

Produced by Brian Goldenberg & Adrian Marchuk

Feb 9 - 10

The hits of musical theatre on stage in one show!

Any Dream Will Do: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber takes the audience on a behind-the-scenes look at the life and music of the man behind 'The Music Of The Night'. Told through story and song, the show is brought to life by top musical theatre performers from Stratford, Toronto, the West End, and Broadway, and features an avalanche of Webber's hit songs, including Memory, Don't Cry For Me Argentina, Love Changes Everything, Unexpected Song, Tell Me On A Sunday, The Phantom of the Opera, Sunset Boulevard, and The Music of the Night. It's an evening of music celebrating one of the greatest musical theatre composers of all time.

Billboard in Concert

Conceived by Jeff Newberry & Rob Kempson

1973: Mar 22 - 23

2000: Oct 25 - 26

Our signature remix of your favourite tunes!

Created by local and regional artists, these unique concerts are returning to the Capitol again in 2024, celebrating the top billboard hits of a given year. Each show features the hits you know and love, performed in brand new arrangements. We're celebrating the arts community in Northumberland County and beyond! On March 22-23, we'll be showcasing the top hits from 1986 such as Whitney Houston's "How Will I Know" and Bon Jovi's "You Give Love A Bad Name." On Oct. 25-26, you can hear all the music you love from 2000 like "Say My Name" by Destiny's Child and "Breathe" by Faith Hill.

Gabs Sings Babs

Created & Performed by Gabi Epstein

July 31 - Aug 11

A love letter from one artist to another.

Capitol Theatre favourite Gabi Epstein is one of Canada's leading stage and cabaret performers, often referred to as "Canada's Barbra Streisand." Accompanied by Mark Camilleri, Gabs Sings Babs shares the story of Epstein's own artistic journey, told through Streisand's iconic music in original arrangements.

CAPITOL THEATRE: 2024 ON SCREEN

The Capitol will also continue to offer Met Opera film screenings, plus a new film series in collaboration with the Marie Dressler Foundation and TIFF Circuit. In the new series, we'll be presenting a vintage film alongside a contemporary film with shared themes in order to spark conversation from 'then & now.' Featuring panels and artist conversations, these events are not to be missed! Stay tuned for more details.

PLUS! MORE MUSIC AT THE CAPITOL-DATES TO BE ANNOUNCED

CAPITOL KITCHEN PARTY

Bluegrass, country, celtic, and roots music take the Sculthorpe stage in these casual and captivating jam sessions. If you love harmonies and strings, this series is for you.

CAPITOL CABARET

Intimate shows with stars from stages across the country. Our cabarets are the perfect shows for musical theatre enthusiasts, jazz lovers, and anyone looking for an up-close and personal experience.

PLAY A PART

The Capitol is a not-for-profit performing arts venue, and your support makes a difference.

Capitol Circle Members receive exclusive offers throughout the year and help to ensure long-term sustainability of the theatre.

Volunteers are the heartbeat of our organisation. If you're interested in a unique opportunity to give back to the community, consider volunteering at the Capitol.

TICKETS: Our biggest fans & early birds save the most! Subscription packages start for as low $122, including three performances. 2024 season tickets are available for subscribers as of October 5, 2023. General public tickets will be available in the new year.

Twitter: @capitolporthope

Instagram: @capitoltheatreporthope

Facebook: Capitol Theatre Port Hope

#Capitol2024

The Capitol Theatre gratefully acknowledges regional support from the Canada Council for the Arts, the Ontario Arts Council, the municipality of Port Hope, and the Ontario Trillium Foundation.

The Capitol Theatre is dedicated to producing and presenting a balanced schedule of high-quality professional theatre, live music, film, and other special events in historic Port Hope, while also providing a home for the local arts community. We are committed to building a diverse, equitable, and inclusive future, where all individuals, groups, and organisations are welcome to create, collaborate, and connect. We strive to provide memorable experiences for our guests through artistic excellence, a wide variety of programming, and the historic venue itself. For more information, check out capitoltheatre.com.