THREE MEN IN A BOAT to Premiere at Guild Festival Theatre in July

Guild Festival Theatre will present this uproarious adaptation of Jerome K. Jerome’s classic Victorian satire, Three Men in a Boat. Created by award-winning writer and director team Mark Brownell (Tapestry Opera, Pea Green Theatre) and Sue Miner (YPT, Canadian Stage, Factory Theatre). This is a brand-new production of the international hit that played to sold-out houses around the world!



Based on the literary classic by Jerome K. Jerome

Adapted by Mark Brownell

Directed by Sue Miner

Production Design by Ina Kerklaan

Music Direction by J. Rigzin Tute

Preview: July 27; Opening: July 28

"We're so excited to welcome Mark & Sue to GFT! This new version of their hit play is sure to delight audiences this summer."

Helen Juvonen & Tyler J. Seguin, Co-Artistic Directors

About Three Men in a Boat



Three Men in a Boat follows the misadventures of three friends – Jay, Harris, and George (and their beloved dog, Montmorency) – as they embark on what should be a relaxing boating expedition along the River Thames.

From battling over-packed hampers to struggling with troublesome weather, their journey becomes a rollercoaster of laughter and chaos. Filled with witty banter, clever observations, and ridiculous mishaps, Brownell & Miner offer a new vision of Jerome K. Jerome’s Victorian satire that proves that sometimes the best way to navigate life is to simply embrace the absurdity.

"I am grateful to the Guild Festival for the opportunity to reimagine this story and these wonderful characters. To see it done in such a majestic place with such a talented cast and creative crew is a real joy for me."

- Mark Brownell, Playwright

About The Company



Azeem Nathoo (Harris)

After training at LAMDA, Azeem tread the boards both in London and around England from Whitby Abbey in Yorkshire to the Soho Theatre in London’s West end. Since moving his base back to Toronto in 2005 he has worked with theatres across Canada, including the Stratford Shakespeare Festival. This year he has co-directed first-year students in Shakespeare Performance at George Brown Theatre School with Sue Miner, following his pre-pandemic role as Assistant Director of Bloom under Soheil Parsa in 2018. As a playwright, he made his debut last year with 1184 which premiered at Theatre Passe Muraille. This was a co-production between the Aga Khan Museum and Phoenix Arts which he co-founded, initially to offer free acting coaching to artists wanting to maintain their craft during the pandemic.

Ganesh Thava (Jay)

Ganesh Thava is a Tamil-Canadian writer, director and actor. He has trained at George Brown Theatre School and The Neighborhood Playhouse Theatre in New York. In 2021, he directed the Primetime Award-winning Toronto Fringe show, MY KOREAN CANADIAN FRIEND. His film directorial debut, THE ORCHID & THE TREE, premiered at the Reel Asian Film Festival and went on to screen in the US, India, Indonesia and South Korea. He is currently workshopping his new play, KOLI KARI and developing his one-person show, UNDER THE MANGO TREE.

Suchiththa Wickremesooriya (George)

Suchiththa is a multi-disciplinary Sri Lankan/Canadian actor, singer, producer, writer and educator who has recently been drawn to multi-sensory theatre as well as physical theatre. Recent shows include Bend it Like Beckham (North American premiere), This Earth of Majesty (Dauntless Theatre), and Bombay Black (Alberta Theatre Projects). Over the past few years he’s also been involved in collaborating in many new works, which include Blood Offering, Sweeter, Sister Warriors, Leopards and Peacocks, Neti Neti and Off the Beaten Path: The Musical. Here's to more new Canadian theatre!

Mark Brownell (Playwright)

Mark is a Toronto-based playwright and librettist. Selected projects include Dragon’s Tale (Tapestry Opera/Soundstreams/Luminato), Iron Road (Tapestry Opera), The Weaving Maiden (Soundstreams) and Harmonious Interest (Victoria Symphony). Other selected work includes Monsieur d'Eon is a Woman (Pea Green Theatre Group/Buddies In Bad Times), The Martha Stewart Projects (Pea Green/Buddies in Bad Times), The Chevalier St. George (Tafelmusik), The Schoolyard Carmen (Shoestring Opera) and Three Men in a Boat (Pea Green Theatre Group). Mark is the recipient of a Dora Mavor Moore award, a Governor General's Award Nomination, the Maxim Mazumdar Play Competition Award and a Harold Independent Theatre Award. When not working in Theatre he enjoys sailing his beautiful pea green boat on Lake Ontario with his delightful partner Sue Miner and two wonderful children Lily and Gavin.

Sue Miner (Director)

Sue Miner, originally from Montreal, Sue graduated from The National Theatre School Acting Section in 1983. She has directed at YPT, Puppetmongers, Canadian Stage and Theatre Aquarius, and recently directed Alice in Wonderland for Bad Hats Theatre/Soulpepper. Sue has garnered several Dora nominations and has enjoyed producing theatre with her husband Mark Brownell for Pea Green Theatre. Currently, Sue is the Program Coordinator of George Brown Theatre School. Sue lives in Toronto with Mark, their children Lily and Gavin, and cats Cecily and Ralph.

Ina Kerklaan (Production Designer)

Ina has been involved in theatre costuming for more than 20 years. Working for companies including Canadian Stage, Young People’s Theatre, Soulpepper, Mirvish, Shaw Theatre, and the National Ballet to name a few. She has been Head of Wardrobe for George Brown College for the last 10 years. In the last 3 years she has delighted in designing costumes as well. Productions she has designed include Metamorphosis, Paradise Lost, Corsican Complaint, Blood Wedding, and Engaged all for GBC.





J. Rigzin Tute (Music Director)

Rigzin is thrilled to be working at GFT for the first time, and to be reunited with Sue and Mark for another of many collaborations. Other compositional credits include “Ah, Wilderness!” at Shaw Festival and “All’s Well That Ends Well” at Resurgence Theatre. In his 19 years of teaching music in the theatre school at George Brown and 6 years at the Ryerson Theatre School, Rigzin composed music for more than 20 productions including the yearly children’s show at George Brown. Rigzin has also music directed such shows as, “Sunday In The Park With George,” (his first collaboration with Sue Miner as director, “Three Penny Opera,” “Happy End," “The Baker’s Wife” and “Brigadoon.” Rigzin now conducts the 50+ Choir at The Chang School of Continuing Education, as well as a variety of Music Appreciation style courses there and at TMU’s Life Institute. He is also a provincially licensed wedding and funeral officiant, applying his skills to creating meaningful ceremonies for people at the most significant times in their lives.



Show Details

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

July 27 to August 13

Tues-Sat 7:30 pm; Sun 5:30 pm

Preview: July 27; Opening: July 28

TICKETS

$20 - $30

