Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
THE NIGHT LOGAN WOKE UP to Make English-Language Debut at Tarragon Theatre
The production features Sehar Bhojani, Petrina Bromley, Brad Hodder, Evan Mercer, Dana Puddicombe, and Gordon Patrick White in the cast.
Tarragon Theatre has announced the English-language World Premiere of The Night Logan Woke Up, a Co-Production by Tarragon Theatre, Artistic Fraud of Newfoundland, and Resource Centre for the Arts Theatre. The Night Logan Woke Up is adapted in English by Robert Chafe and based on the original play by Michel Marc Bouchard. The Night Logan Woke Up runs in Tarragon's Mainspace from November 17 - December 13, 2026, opening November 25.
As a girl, Emilia Lynch would cheat insomnia by slipping into neighbouring houses to spy on people as they slept, including her childhood crush Logan Goodyear. Now, many years later, Emilia—an internationally renowned embalmer to the rich and famous—has returned to her small Newfoundland town following the death of her mother. As she prepares for the funeral alongside her three brothers, a shocking revelation is unearthed in her mother's will; the final devastating consequence of the night Logan woke up.
Following celebrated runs in French with global acclaim across Montreal, France, Germany, Belgium and Japan, this production marks the definitive English-language world premiere of one of Bouchard's finest works. Originally commissioned by Playwrights' Workshop Montréal and the Stratford Festival, The Night Logan Woke Up explores the hilarious, surreal and vulnerable collision of family trauma, grief and long-buried history.
“Michel Marc Bouchard is one of our finest. It was such an honour to adapt this stunning play to a Newfoundland setting and characters,” notes Robert Chafe, Artistic Director of Artistic Fraud and adaptor of the play. “This marks the world English language premiere of a monster of a play from one of our true master playwrights!”
“Michel Marc Bouchard is one of the most prolific writers of our time, and whose work on stage and in film I have admired for many years. His capacity to imagine the complexity of family drama against a small-town lens is unmatched, and it is here where he has created some of theatre's most cherished gems. Coupled with Robert Chafe's mastery and visionary director Jillian Keiley, Logan is a theatrical feast that has the audience gripping to the very end. We're delighted to work with Artistic Fraud of Newfoundland and RCAT to bring this English-language premiere to its Tarragon homecoming,” notes Artistic Director Mike Payette.
The Night Logan Woke Up is adapted into English by Robert Chafe (I Forgive You/Artistic Fraud of Newfoundland) features stellar performances from Sehar Bhojani (Trident Moon/Crow's Theatre/National Arts Centre), Petrina Bromley (Come From Away/Broadway, Leaving Home/Tarragon Theatre), Brad Hodder (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child/Mirvish Productions, seasons at Stratford), Evan Mercer (Dangerous Liaisons/Stratford Festival), Dana Puddicombe (Dead Metaphor/Theatre Aquarius) and Gordon Patrick White (A Very Polite Genocide/Native Earth Performing Arts). Directed by Jillian Keiley (Oil and Water/National Arts Centre).
Robert Chafe and Jillian Keiley's decades-long collaboration and creative chemistry have been a driving force in anchoring this gripping psychological drama.
Following the St. John's run in October 2026, The Night Logan Woke Up runs in the Mainspace at Tarragon Theatre from November 17 - December 13, 2026, opening on November 25.
The Night Logan Woke Up (English-Language World Premiere)
A Co-Production by Tarragon Theatre, Artistic Fraud of Newfoundland, and Resource Centre for the Arts Theatre
Written by Michel Marc Bouchard
Adapted by Robert Chafe
Directed by Jillian Keiley
Mainspace
November 17 – December 13, 2026 (opening November 25)
As a girl, Emilia Lynch would cheat insomnia by slipping into neighbouring houses to spy on people as they slept, including her childhood crush Logan Goodyear.
Now, many years later, Emilia— an internationally renowned embalmer to the rich and famous— has returned to her small Newfoundland town following the death of her mother. As she prepares for the funeral alongside her three brothers, a shocking revelation is unearthed in her mother's will; the final devastating consequence of the night Logan woke up.
Surreal, daring and darkly funny, The Night Logan Woke Up is one of Bouchard's finest works, making its long-awaited English language world premiere.
CAST + CREATIVE
Original play written by Michel Marc Bouchard (he/him)
English adaptation by Robert Chafe (he/him)
Directed by Jillian Keiley (she/her)
Set & Prop design by Shawn Kerwin (she/her)
Sound design by Don Ellis (he/him)
Lighting design by Arun Srinivasan (he/him)
Costume design by Marie Sharpe (she/her)
Video design by Pat Dempsey (he/him)
Stage management by Jaimie Tait (she/her)
Apprentice stage management by Emma Marcy
Props creation by Emma Cole (she/her)
Production assistants Amanda Spencer-Parent (they/them) and Robyn Peters
Painting by Sara Dorey (she/her)
Fight direction by Anita Nittoly (she/her)
Fight captain Evan Mercer (he/him)
Technical direction by Pat Dempsey (he/him)
Builder Chris Panting (he/him)
Directing mentee Jessica Quaw (she/her)
Embalming consultation by Vanessa Lannon/Carnell's Funeral Home
Singer Sherry Ryan (she/her)
Performances by Sehar Bhojani (she/her, “Megan”), Petrina Bromley (she/her, “Emilia”), Brad Hodder (he/him, “Justin”), Evan Mercer (he/him, “Elliot”), Dana Puddicombe (she/her, “Chantal”), Gordon Patrick White (he/him, “Dennis”)
To confirm performance times for The Night Logan Woke Up check the full schedule here.
Single Tickets range from $24 - $86 and can be purchased online at https://purchase.tarragontheatre.com/, or by phone at 416-531-1827. Discounts are available for students, seniors, arts workers and groups. Contact the box office for more information.
Tarragon offers the most flexible subscription packages in the city with significant discounts on ticket pricing, free exchanges, and other special perks. Visit the website or call Patron Services today for more information.
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