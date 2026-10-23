Listen: IT'S A GOOD LIFE IF YOU DON'T WEAKEN Cast Recording is Available Now

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It's a Good Life If You Don't Weaken Original Cast Recording – A Musical With Songs by The Tragically Hip is out today via Universal Music Canada to coincide with the show’s opening night at the Kingston Grand Theatre in Kingston, ON.

Following the success of the musical, the original cast album features the original cast vocalists as well as special guest vocalists including: CCMA award winning country artist Owen Riegling (“Boots Or Hearts”), acclaimed jazz-pop singer, songwriter, and pianist Elysia Biro, indie-folk artist Braden Lam (“Long Time Running” [feat. Elysia Biro and Braden Lam]), and GRAMMY and JUNO award-winning singer-songwriter, Allison Russell.

Listen to It's a Good Life If You Don't Weaken Original Cast Recording – A Musical With Songs by The Tragically Hip below:

“Boots Or Hearts” (feat. Owen Riegling) is the newest single off the album – listen HERE. Elaborating on his experience recording the song and what it means to him, Riegling says: “I’m a huge fan of The Hip, so being asked to sing on ‘Boots Or Hearts’ was a dream come true. Getting to work with Steve Berlin was such a cool experience that I will remember forever.”

“Wheat Kings” featuring critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Allison Russell, was the first single off the album released last month – listen HERE. Russell performed “Wheat Kings” for the first time live at the 2026 Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony on September 26 at Massey Hall in honour of The Tragically Hip who were inducted into the CSHF for their enduring contributions to Canadian songwriting that night.

Featuring 16 iconic songs by The Tragically Hip, the It's a Good Life If You Don't Weaken Original Cast Recording was produced by multi-Grammy-winning producer, saxophonist, keyboardist, and long-time member of Los Lobos, Steve Berlin, who also produced The Hip’s albums Phantom Power and Music @ Work. Music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations were led by Bob Foster, and the recording was mixed by Robert Orton (Lady Gaga, Carly Rae Jepsen, Emeli Sandé, Lana Del Rey). Also available in Dolby Atmos, the original cast album was recorded between The Bathouse, The Tragically Hip’s iconic recording studio just outside of Kingston on the shores of Lake Ontario, and 80A Studios, located inside Universal Music Canada’s Toronto headquarters. It was during the sessions at The Bathouse that Rob Baker, Paul Langlois, and Gord Sinclair of The Tragically Hip sat in as guest musicians on a few of the album’s tracks. In addition, “Long Time Running” features additional special guest vocalists including acclaimed jazz-pop singer, songwriter, and pianist Elysia Biro and indie-folk artist Braden Lam.

The musical, It’s a Good Life If You Don’t Weaken, produced by the multi-award-winning Michael Rubinoff (Come From Away) immerses audiences in a powerful original story set to the timeless music of The Tragically Hip, capturing the raw energy, heartfelt lyrics, and unmistakable spirit that have become central to Canada’s musical identity.

Set in 2002, the musical follows Waleed, an exiled journalist starting over in Canada, whose life takes an unexpected turn when he unexpectedly falls for Kate, the owner of a local music store. Their connection is immediate and undeniable. But when circumstances change, they are forced to confront duty, uncertainty, and what truly matters – and where they each belong.

Blending one of Canada’s most beloved songbooks with an emotionally charged new story, It’s a Good Life If You Don’t Weaken celebrates the enduring power of The Tragically Hip’s music, while opening it up to audiences in an entirely new way.

Following a sold-out run at Hamilton’s Theatre Aquarius, It’s a Good Life If You Don’t Weaken is now in The Tragically Hip’s hometown of Kingston, ON, presented by Thousand Islands Playhouse – October 22 to November 8, 2026 (Kingston ticket info HERE), with Montreal to follow at the Segal Centre, May 9-30 in 2027 (Montreal ticket info HERE). More cities to be announced in the coming months.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 8 Days 14 Hrs 36 Min 29 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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