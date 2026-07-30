THE MARVIN EXPERIENCE: Sean Jones to Bring Marvin Gaye Tribute to Hamilton

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Sean Jones is set to bring a live tribute to Marvin Gaye to The Westdale Theatre in Hamilton, backed by an 8-piece band in a concert billed as THE MARVIN EXPERIENCE. The Juno Award-winning entertainer will also return to Casa Loma with a 9-piece band and special guests for another installment of SOUL IN THE CITY, continuing a run of performances that has included a recent sold-out appearance at the historic venue.

Global award-winning entertainer Sean Jones brought back old school R&B to Casa Loma and the house was packed. The audience was on their feet from beginning to end reminding everyone why Jones remains a sought-after powerhouse performer. September 2, 2026, the Juno-Award-winning artist will return with his 9-piece band and special guests to Casa Loma's 'Soul In The City.'

Next up, Jones steps into Soul with the timeless music of Marvin Gaye in 'The Marvin Experience,' September 25, 2026 at The Westdale Theatre, Hamilton. A live tribute celebrating one of the most iconic voices in music history and who better to bring the energy and the passion than Sean Jones. Backed by an electrifying 8-piece band in this immersive concert reimagining Marvin Gaye's legendary catalogue, Jones will bring fresh, modern arrangements while honoring the spirit, emotion, and groove that made Marvin Gaye's music unforgettable. With projected visuals, the show will create a rich sensory experience that brings new life to classics 'I Heard It Through the Grapevine,' 'Let's Get It On,' 'Sexual Healing,' 'How Sweet It Is To Be Loved By You,' 'Ain't Nothing Like the Real Thing,' and many more. Jones takes you there with romantic ballads, socially conscious soul anthems and that signature Motown groove. 'The Marvin Experience,' produced by Jones, is an evening of music, memories and celebration for longtime fans and new generations alike. 'The Marvin Experience' is a soulful concert event that will take you all the way back with the incomparable Sean Jones.

The Sean Jones effect is wide-reaching, and the music industry agrees. He gets it done with every performance. From his popular residencies to sold out shows in Canada, US and Internationally, Jones gives his all. The performer opened for Ellen Degeneres' Arena tour, shared the stage with music legends Stevie Wonder, Natalie Cole, David Foster, Usher, Beyoncé, Macy Gray, Eric Benét, Alan Frew, Divine Brown, and Jully Black and appeared on a Billboard high above the Iconic Sankofa Square (formally Dundas Square). Jones also became the first-ever musical ambassador for WestJet, creating the popular WestJet Boarding Sessions. The artist continues to evolve. His single 'Don't Forget Me When I'm Gone' from the US feature film 'Sons 2 The Grave' was nominated for a Hollywood Music Award. The multi-talented performer wrapped a successful Soul series at the Harbourfront Concert Stage, a summer's residency at the iconic Palais Royale and the legendary El Mocambo where he recently returned with a massive sell out 80's concert that will return October 2026. Jones brought his producing talents to the successful Holiday Soul in Hamilton supporting local food banks followed by performing and co-hosting the 2025 Christmas with the Clemons at the TELUS Centre in Toronto.

Sean Jones new single, 'Body (I Just Wanna Be The One)' is out now on all streaming platforms.

https://open.spotify.com/track/13oGgQeipASwRvFak51o8N'si=3d1e9d58bbc544f1

'The Marvin Experience' Tickets

https://prod3.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/ticketsearchcriteria.aspx?evtinfo=1012807~40cfba60-93d7-48c9-8037-c0a0c6efe473&

'Soul In The City' Tickets

https://www.ticketweb.ca/event/soul-in-the-city-casa-loma-tickets/14994393?REFERRAL_ID=twfb&fbclid=IwY2xjawTUX49leHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFQdWxJbnJhZjJhSzhVdGw5c3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHgpN21bx5L_OWGDyZG9WkvX31wcVEB1QXwOl0dyIRhWdvKuj8RPBVjCCWknh_aem_twB2Qg_8FVNmWLfWra8gTA

Connect With Sean Jones

https://www.seanjonesmusic.com/

https://www.instagram.com/seanjonesmusic

THE MARVIN EXPERIENCE, produced by Jones, will reimagine songs from Marvin Gaye's catalogue, including I Heard It Through the Grapevine, Let's Get It On, and Sexual Healing, with projected visuals accompanying the live band. Jones's recent work has included residencies at the Harbourfront Concert Stage, the Palais Royale, and El Mocambo, along with production credit on Holiday Soul in Hamilton.

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