THE HEALING SHOW: Cosmic Cures For Catastrophic Cases Comes to the Toronto Fringe Festival

Healer and comedic actress Sophia Zoe shares her one-woman account of the transformative powers of energy healing in the 2019 Toronto Fringe Festival with her new solo performance, THE HEALING SHOW: Cosmic Cures for Catastrophic Cases.



This original one-act comedic drama is written and performed by Sophia Zoe, and directed by Toronto Musical Concerts (TMC) Artistic Producer Christopher Wilson. THE HEALING SHOW: Cosmic Cures for Catastrophic Cases plays at the Eastminster United Church Sanctuary (310 Danforth Avenue), July 3 to 14, 2019. For tickets and showtimes: www.fringetoronto.com



When a comedic actress is victim of a serious car accident, trauma shifts to drama in this one-woman account of the power of energy healing to transform lives - maybe even for some lucky audience members!



Given no hope for recovery, battling depression and tortured by self-doubt and dysfunction, Sophia shares with us the healing modalities that brought her back from the brink of self-destruction and inspired her powerful new life direction. Both irreverent and hilarious, this is a story of self-love and personal triumph!



"I want to share energy healing with everyday people; to showcase the benefits of natural therapies," says Zoe. "Using theatre as a bridge between conventional medicine and alternative healing, this show exposes our audience to a lesser known holistic world. I am coining this genre of theatre: Transformational Entertainment."

"Sophia possesses a beautiful and quirky combination of passion and levity within her storytelling and performance style," says TMC Artistic Producer Christopher Wilson. "Her intention to use theatre as a means to both explore and expose holistic modalities is fascinating, engaging and entertaining!"



THE HEALING SHOW: Cosmic Cures for Catastrophic Cases began as a 15-minute piece that was produced in Tracey Erin Smith's SOULO Theatre class. Soulo Theatre is a method of taking personal stories and expressing them through a theatrical genre.





