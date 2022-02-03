TAPA Receives Gift In Support Of HipTIX Youth Ticketing Program

The Board of Directors of Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts (TAPA) has announced a special gift from retiring Toronto publicist Dianne Weinrib. In celebration of her retirement as an arts publicist and marketer, the inimitable Dianne Weinrib has made a $5,000 donation to TAPA which will be allocated to support the popular hipTIX youth theatre ticketing program.

TAPA Board President Kelly Straughan says, "Dianne has been an enduring presence in the Toronto performing arts industry, working with many TAPA member companies and beyond over a brilliant career spanning 40 years. TAPA is deeply grateful for Dianne's support and wishes her well on her retirement."

Dianne's first theatre job was as Assistant to Artistic Director Marion Andre at Theatre Plus and soon after, became its Publicist. Dianne went on to work for Toronto Free Theatre as Publicity Director in the fall of 1983 and then, when it merged with CentreStage to become Canadian Stage, Publicity Manager. In January of 1989, she started her own company, DW Communications, and spent the next 30 years working with countless artists and companies, from fledgling to established. Notably, Dianne worked as the Publicist for the Dora Mavor Moore Awards continuously for 17 years, from 2005-2021 (virtually for 2020 and 2021).

"It has been a joy and my privilege to work with some of the most talented, smartest, clear-sighted, dedicated and emotionally generous people on the planet. And to have been able to be a part of something rewardingly meaningful - and that I loved. Instead of a party, to celebrate my retirement, I have made a donation to TAPA in honour ­of the ever-inspiring Toronto arts community that I have been fortunate to work with and to express my deepest appreciation for the support and trust it has shown me over the past four decades." - Dianne Weinrib

Established in 2006, hipTIX is a discount ticket program targeted exclusively to students aged 14-29, and makes theatre affordable by offering $5.00 student tickets, effectively removing financial barriers to attend theatre, dance and opera performances in the city of Toronto.

"It has been an absolute pleasure teaming up with Dianne for the annual Dora Mavor Moore Awards for almost two decades. Her donation to TAPA has real impact as it will go directly towards offering deeply discounted tickets to students to attend select theatre, dance and opera performances on Toronto stages," says TAPA Executive Director Jacoba Knaapen. "Through hipTIX, she is helping to enrich and build the next generation of audiences by ensuring they have affordable access to the performing arts. I am thankful to Dianne for her amazing gift and act of generosity."