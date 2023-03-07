Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Studio 180 Presents The Canadian Premiere Of THE CHINESE LADY By Lloyd Suh

Performances run May 2 to May 21, 2023.

Mar. 07, 2023  

Studio 180 Presents The Canadian Premiere Of THE CHINESE LADY By Lloyd Suh

Studio 180 Theatre with fu-GEN Asian Canadian Theatre Company announced that acclaimed stage and screen actors Rosie Simon (Star Trek: Discovery) and John Ng 伍健琪 (CBC's Kim's Convenience) will star in the Canadian premiere of The Chinese Lady by American playwright Lloyd Suh. Produced in association with Crow's Theatre, The Chinese Lady will run from May 2 to May 21, 2023 at Streetcar Crowsnest, 345 Carlaw Avenue, Toronto, ON. Opening night is May 5. For tickets and more details visit studio180theatre.com.

"It is a beautiful thing to look at something long enough to really understand it. But it is so much more beautiful to be looked at long enough to be understood."

The Chinese Lady tells the story of Afong Moy, purportedly the first Chinese woman to set foot in the United States. Brought to the U.S. from Guangzhou Province in 1834 at the age of 14, Afong Moy is put on display for the American public as "The Chinese Lady." As the decades wear on, her celebrated sideshow comes to define and challenge her very sense of identity. Alternatingly dark, poetic, and whimsical, the play is a searing portrait of Western culture seen through the eyes of a young Chinese woman.

As playwright Suh recently told The New York Times, his aim is to prove "the way in which memory becomes hereditary because of the way it lives in the body...There's poignancy there, but power too."

"There's something magical about this play that can reach across the years of history," says director Marjorie Chan 陳以珏. "It's both an intimate portrait of an historical figure as well as rooted in contemporary commentary: Suh's writing adeptly places us in the past while speaking to our present moment. Rosie and John are remarkable in bringing this story to life in all its painful, outrageous reality. Although set in America, this moving story of displacement will be sure to resonate with audiences in this Canadian premiere."

Suh's work includes The Far Country, Charles Francis Chan Jr.'s Exotic Oriental Murder Mystery, American Hwangap, The Wong Kids in the Secret of the Space Chupacabra Go! and Jesus in India. He was a 2020 recipient of the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation Fellowship, and a 2022 recipient of the Steinberg Playwright Award.

Tickets for The Chinese Lady are on sale now and range from $45 to $65 with pricing options throughout the run for students, artsworkers, under-30, seniors, and limited Pay-What-You-Can tickets on Sunday matinees. For information or to purchase tickets, visit studio180theatre.com/productions/the-chinese-lady/ or crowstheatre.com.




Canadian Opera Company To Mark World Water Day With Release Of Noondaadiwag Photo
Canadian Opera Company To Mark World Water Day With Release Of 'Noondaadiwag'
 On March 22, 2023, World Water Day around the globe, the Canadian Opera Company will debut noondaadiwag, a digital concert recording from Anishinaabe-irish artist Olivia Shortt (they/them) in collaboration with Canadian soprano Alexandra Smither and the Canadian duo Orbit (Aliayta Foon-Dancoes and Isidora Nojkovic).
THE SOUND OF UKRAINE An Immersive Concert Announced April 15 Photo
THE SOUND OF UKRAINE An Immersive Concert Announced April 15
On April 15th at 7pm and 9pm, Lighthouse Immersive together with The Bloor West Village Toronto Ukrainian Festival will present the Canadian debut of the award-winning Ukrainian composer TYMUR POLIANSKYI in an immersive concert THE SOUND OF UKRAINE.
The Stratford Festivals RICHARD III Starring Colm Feore is Coming to Cineplex Theatres Thi Photo
The Stratford Festival's RICHARD III Starring Colm Feore is Coming to Cineplex Theatres This April
The Stratford Festival’s latest film, Richard III, featuring Colm Feore in the title role, will première in Cineplex theatres across Canada on April 16, with encore screenings on April 17.
Male Soprano Samuel Mariño Makes Canadian Debut With Tafelmusik Photo
Male Soprano Samuel Mariño Makes Canadian Debut With Tafelmusik
Tafelmusik will welcome male soprano Samuel Mariño to Jeanne Lamon Hall, Trinity-St. Paul's Centre for what promises to be a highlight of the Toronto concert season: Higher Love: Virtuoso Arias, April 28 at 8pm and April 29 at 2pm.

More Hot Stories For You


Canadian Opera Company To Mark World Water Day With Release Of 'Noondaadiwag'Canadian Opera Company To Mark World Water Day With Release Of 'Noondaadiwag'
March 21, 2023

 On March 22, 2023, World Water Day around the globe, the Canadian Opera Company will debut noondaadiwag, a digital concert recording from Anishinaabe-irish artist Olivia Shortt (they/them) in collaboration with Canadian soprano Alexandra Smither and the Canadian duo Orbit (Aliayta Foon-Dancoes and Isidora Nojkovic).
THE SOUND OF UKRAINE An Immersive Concert Announced April 15THE SOUND OF UKRAINE An Immersive Concert Announced April 15
March 20, 2023

On April 15th at 7pm and 9pm, Lighthouse Immersive together with The Bloor West Village Toronto Ukrainian Festival will present the Canadian debut of the award-winning Ukrainian composer TYMUR POLIANSKYI in an immersive concert THE SOUND OF UKRAINE.
The Stratford Festival's RICHARD III Starring Colm Feore is Coming to Cineplex Theatres This AprilThe Stratford Festival's RICHARD III Starring Colm Feore is Coming to Cineplex Theatres This April
March 20, 2023

The Stratford Festival’s latest film, Richard III, featuring Colm Feore in the title role, will première in Cineplex theatres across Canada on April 16, with encore screenings on April 17.
NEVER THE LAST Marries Text And Violin To Stunning Effect At Theatre Passe Muraille Beginning April 8NEVER THE LAST Marries Text And Violin To Stunning Effect At Theatre Passe Muraille Beginning April 8
March 15, 2023

In April, Theatre Passe Muraille presents the Toronto Premiere of the Delinquent Theatre Production NEVER THE LAST, on stage April 8 – 16 in the Passe Muraille Mainspace.
Nightwood Theatre Presents A Bad Muse Collective Production LOVE YOU WRONG TIME, April 5- 23Nightwood Theatre Presents A Bad Muse Collective Production LOVE YOU WRONG TIME, April 5- 23
March 15, 2023

Nightwood Theatre will present Bad Muse Collective's production of Love You Wrong Time at select pop-up locations from April 5 - 23, 2023.
share