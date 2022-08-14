Stratford Festival Releases Plans for RENT and SPAMALOT In 2023 Season

Plans for RENT AND SPAMALOT At The Stratford Festival this 2023 season have just been released, garnering much excitement. This iteration of RENT is slated for the festival Theatre, an 1800 seat theater and one of the largest spaces this show has played since closing on Broadway in 2008. The Festival is looking forward to finally producing SPAMALOT, after the cancelled 2020 production.

Ann Swerdfager, the festival's publicity director states "We are planning to produce 'Rent' and 'Spamalot.' However, we are still negotiating with the rights holders and the creative teams,".

The Stratford Festival production will be directed by Thom Allison, who was a member of the original Canadian company of RENT in Toronto in 1997.

"I'm thrilled to learn that Stratford will produce 'Rent' in 2023," said Jeffrey Seller, the musical's original Broadway producer.

The festival will announce the full lineup of productions for its 71st season in the coming weeks. The current season runs through October.

In 1996, an original rock musical by a little-known composer opened on Broadway and forever changed the landscape of American theatre. Two decades later, Jonathan Larson's RENT continues to speak loudly and defiantly to audiences across generations and all over the world. And now, this Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning masterpiece returns to the stage in a vibrant 20th anniversary touring production. A re-imagining of Puccini's La Boheme, RENT follows an unforgettable year in the lives of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. With its inspiring message of joy and hope in the face of fear, this timeless celebration of friendship and creativity reminds us to measure our lives with the only thing that truly matters: love.

Winner of the 2005 Tony, Outer Critics and Drama Desk Awards for Best Musical, Monty Python's Spamalot is Broadway's most hilarious hit comedy. The record breaking show, written by Eric Idle and John Du Prez and directed by Tony winner Mike Nichols, tells the legendary tale of King Arthur, the Knights of the Round Table and the quest for the Holy Grail, Monty Python's Spamalot features a chorus line of legless knights, men in tights (with killer legs), killer rabbits and sexy dancing divas.

With the 2022 reopening of the festival, the 70th season followed a theme of New Beginnings with HAMLET and LITTLE WOMEN.