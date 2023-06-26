Stratfest@Home Launches On Apple, Android, Amazon, and Roku

New and continuing Stratfest@Home subscribers receive their first month on the new platform for free.
The magic and power of the Stratford Festival has arrived on the world's most-watched streaming platforms including iOS/tvOS and Apple TV, Android/Android TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku. With the new Stratfest@Home applications, audiences can enjoy award-winning stage productions, exclusive behind-the-scenes content, audio plays and original programming on their favourite devices.
In addition to launching six new applications and a re-imagined web version of Stratfest@Home, we are also welcoming back high-demand titles and an exciting library of new releases.
Timed to the launch of the new Stratfest@Home, is the Stratford Festival's first original podcast: Director's Notes. The season's directors share their artistic vision and talk about the work that goes into the creation of each production – the perfect pre-show warmup followed by post-show reflection. Director's Notes is available on Stratfest@Home, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
Subscribe to the new Stratfest@Home for just $7.99 a month and gain access to the best in Canadian digital theatrical productions, including the Stratford Festival's acclaimed Shakespeare films, selected productions from our past seasons, exclusive behind-the-scenes videos and podcasts, and original, award-winning digital content from around the world.
New and continuing Stratfest@Home subscribers receive their first month on the new platform for free. Offer valid until July 13, 2023.
