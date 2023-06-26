Stratfest@Home Launches On Apple, Android, Amazon, and Roku

New and continuing Stratfest@Home subscribers receive their first month on the new platform for free.

By: Jun. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Randy Rainbow Will Embark on The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR Photo 1 Randy Rainbow Will Embark on The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR
Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album Photo 2 Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album
Video: Watch the HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Toronto Cast Say Goodbye Photo 3 Video: Watch the HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Toronto Cast Say Goodbye
THE APPLE CART and Noël Coward's BLITHE SPIRIT Begin Performances This Week at Shaw Festi Photo 4 THE APPLE CART and Noël Coward's BLITHE SPIRIT Begin Performances This Week at Shaw Festival

Stratfest@Home Launches On Apple, Android, Amazon, and Roku

The magic and power of the Stratford Festival has arrived on the world's most-watched streaming platforms including iOS/tvOS and Apple TV, Android/Android TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku. With the new Stratfest@Home applications, audiences can enjoy award-winning stage productions, exclusive behind-the-scenes content, audio plays and original programming on their favourite devices.

In addition to launching six new applications and a re-imagined web version of Stratfest@Home, we are also welcoming back high-demand titles and an exciting library of new releases.

Returning Favourites:

  • Serving Elizabeth (2021)
  • Twelfth Night (2012)
  • The Tempest (2010)
  • Caesar and Cleopatra (2009)

New to Stratfest@Home:

  • RIOT (World Première) – Filmed stage performance by Andrew Moodie Productions
  • URSA – A Folk Musical by The Uncommon Folk Collective
  • BOUND (Coming Soon) – A Handel Opera Hybrid by Against the Grain Theatre
  • Julie et l'univers (Coming Soon) – A Dance Feature by Citadel + Compagnie
  • Identity (Coming Soon) – A Song Cycle by Against the Grain Theatre
  • Beware, Beware, My Beauty Fair – A documentary by the National Film Board of Canada
  • CBC films of our 1970s and 1980s Stratford Festival productions!

Timed to the launch of the new Stratfest@Home, is the Stratford Festival's first original podcast: Director's Notes. The season's directors share their artistic vision and talk about the work that goes into the creation of each production – the perfect pre-show warmup followed by post-show reflection. Director's Notes is available on Stratfest@Home, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Subscribe to the new Stratfest@Home for just $7.99 a month and gain access to the best in Canadian digital theatrical productions, including the Stratford Festival's acclaimed Shakespeare films, selected productions from our past seasons, exclusive behind-the-scenes videos and podcasts, and original, award-winning digital content from around the world.

New and continuing Stratfest@Home subscribers receive their first month on the new platform for free. Offer valid until July 13, 2023.


SPONSORED BY THE ROSE THEATRE BRAMPTON






RELATED STORIES - Toronto

1
FRANKENSTEIN(ESQUE) to Play The Toronto Fringe in July Photo
FRANKENSTEIN(ESQUE) to Play The Toronto Fringe in July

This summer, five artists come together to bring life to the Tarragon Extra Space. Armed with a 6-foot-tall puppet, a loose understanding of Mary Shelley's original novel, along with conflicting views on parenting and art.

2
Review: CRIPCAB at Buddies In Bad Times Photo
Review: CRIPCAB at Buddies In Bad Times

It’s hard to be disabled in the world of the performing arts. Hours can be punishing, physical expectations are high, and remuneration is low. This is the provenance of CripCab, a new performance showcase that premiered at Buddies in Bad Times theatre. CripCab is an attempt to expand much needed accessibility efforts at Pride.

3
Princess Productions Presents The Seventh Edition Of DANCE: MADE IN CANADA / FAIT AU CANAD Photo
Princess Productions Presents The Seventh Edition Of DANCE: MADE IN CANADA / FAIT AU CANADA FESTIVAL 2023

princess productions has announced the dance: made in canada / fait au canada (d:mic/fac) Festival 2023 programming, exploring exceptional works in Canadian dance artistry across genres, styles and generations. Providing a diversified platform for experimentation and unique artistic visions, d:mic/fac Festival 2023 will present a series of live performances, films and art that transcend the ordinary, from August 16 to 20, 2023 at the Betty Oliphant Theatre. 

4
Tickets to go On Sale Next Week for IN DREAMS North American Premiere at the CAA Ed Mirvis Photo
Tickets to go On Sale Next Week for IN DREAMS North American Premiere at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre

Tickets for the North American premiere of IN DREAMS, a new musical featuring the songs of Roy Orbison, will go on sale Wednesday June 28 at 10:00 a.m.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch the HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Toronto Cast Say Goodbye Video Video: Watch the HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Toronto Cast Say Goodbye
The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONG Video
The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONG
Watch Lea Salonga Perform 'Love Who You Love' at BROADWAY BACKWARDS Video
Watch Lea Salonga Perform 'Love Who You Love' at BROADWAY BACKWARDS
Watch Vosk, Johnson, and More Perform at BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK Video
Watch Vosk, Johnson, and More Perform at BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK
View all Videos

Toronto SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peter Pan: The Panto
St Jacobs Country Playhouse (11/29-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinky Boots
Huron Country Playhouse Mainstage (7/12-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Shadow Whose Prey the Hunter Becomes
Canadian Stage (1/18-1/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# all that remains
Alumnae Theatre (7/05-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Skyline's the Limit
The Second City (4/06-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Our Little Secret: The 23&Me Musical @ The Toronto Fringe Festival
Alumnae Theatre (7/05-7/16)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kyra de Magica
St. Vladimir Theatre (7/05-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fiddler on the Loose
King's Wharf Theatre (7/12-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jungle Book reimagined
Bluma Appel Theatre (10/12-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Lehman Trilogy
Bluma Appel Theatre (11/14-11/26)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You