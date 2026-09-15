Seventh Annual COMEDY IS ART to be Presented at The Theatre Centre

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The Theatre Centre has announced year seven of Comedy is Art, three nights of can't-miss comedy with over 40 comics from across Toronto and beyond.

Headlined by legendary Canadian comic Debra DiGiovanni, this year's festival features a wealth of Canada's best artists working in stand-up, sketch, and improv. Shows include Sketchy Business, Can't Stop Won't Stop (Laughing), Improv (and a lil sketch) Magic, A Night with Debra DiGiovanni, and Bright Lights, a special evening to raise funds for The Theatre Centre hosted by Hisham Kelati with a stellar lineup of stand-up comedians. Single tickets are on sale now at theatrecentre.org.

This year Comedy is Art doubles down on its curatorial mission to present excellent shows that punch unapologetically up, through poignant and witty observations about the world, and a commitment to making you laugh. The festival's show program is curated by comedian, writer, and storyteller liza paul, with programming support from Tim Blair (TallBoyz) and Ellie Posadas (Tita Collective).

The Theatre Centre saw a total of 72 artists audition for the festival this year, through an open call that received 209 submissions, with a commitment to open doors for talented comics and program them alongside more established artists from whom they can learn more about their respective crafts.

Comedy Is Art 2026

Bright Lights

Thursday, October 22

7 p.m.

Come for the comedy. Stay for the party. Hosted by Juno Award-nominated artist and comedy writer Hisham Kelati, BRIGHT LIGHTS is an opening-night celebration featuring stand-up comedy-and a special evening to raise funds for The Theatre Centre.

Featuring Rasha Elfeky, Franco Nguyen, Sam Sferrazza, and Martha Chaves, expect big laughs, sharp comedy, and absolutely no shortage of reasons to raise a glass. Each ticket includes an exclusive pre-show reception, a complimentary drink, a night of live comedy, prizes, surprises, and other delights, and a partial tax receipt.

And when the curtain comes down, the party keeps going with the first-ever Comedy is Art...

Opening Night Bashment

8:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Everyone (artists, audiences, community members, friends, enemies, lovers-everyone!) is invited to bruk out - Comedy is Art style. Join us in the cafe/bar for an opening-night celebration with stiff drinks, bumping music, and excellent company.

Sketchy Business

Friday, October 23

7:00 p.m.

Some of the best artists in the sketch biz, all bundled up in one tidy package for your viewing and belly-laughing pleasure. Featuring Imogen Quest, Sarah Conway, Becky Ablack and Zoe Marín from Small Friend Tall Friend, Anders Yates, and Tiyawnda. Hosted by Anasimone the big head behind the very shows you love to see across Toronto.

Can't Stop Won't Stop (Laughing)

Friday, October 23

9:00 p.m.

A lineup of hilarious stand-up comics who will make you laugh so hard that you'll be glad you left the house. Featuring Faith With The Jokes, Lukas Brennan, Jesse Singh, and Ashwyn Singh. Hosted by Janelle Niles of Got Land Comedy.

Improv (and a lil sketch) Magic

Saturday, October 24

7:00 p.m.

Featuring performances from three of the city's best and brightest troupes-Meet Cute, N***A PROV, and RATS! Another Musical?-this one is for the improv connoisseurs (plus a lil sketch thrown in for good measure). Hosted by Maricris Rivera of the Tita Collective.

Meet Cute is Toronto's newest and gayest sketch duo featuring award-winning comedians A.C. Birch and Stevey Hunter.

N***A PROV is an all-Black improv comedy troupe based in Toronto, made up of comedians, actors, writers, and multidisciplinary performers including Tamara Shevon, Daphney Joseph, Phatt Al, Ngozi Paul, Sashka DC, and Clif Knight.

RATS! Another Musical? is a musical improv troupe based in Toronto performing high-energy, narrative-driven, fully improvised musicals. Each performance is created live in the moment with spontaneous songs, bold characters and occasional cartoonish combat. SCREAMY TODD: An Improvised Revenge Musical will feature nitinrhymeswithkitten (Nitin Anand), Kara Austria, Kristi Boulton, Sean Cage, Kyle Claeys, Elanja Corosky, Daniel Fishbayn, Robbie Grant, Katie Mills, and Arielle Zamora. Musical Director: Rory Grant. Director: Carly Heffernan.

A Night With Debra DiGiovanni

Saturday, October 24

9:00 p.m.

Legendary Canadian comic Debra DiGiovanni graces The Theatre Centre stage for the first time with her signature brand of fast-paced, can't-get-ahead-of-it comedy. Featuring sketch comedy duo Hackett & Langdon (Brandon Hackett and Jonathan Langdon) and hosted by liza paul, artistic director of Comedy is Art.

Single tickets are now on sale, and promo code EARLYBIRD is available on eligible events for $20 tickets until September 30. Visit TheatreCentre.org to learn more. All shows run at The Theatre Centre from October 22 to 24 (1115 Queen St. W, Toronto).

Single show tickets for Sketchy Business, Can't Stop Won't Stop (Laughing), Improv (and a lil sketch) Magic, and A Night with Debra DiGiovanni are $26.

Opening night tickets for Bright Lights, a Comedy is Art event to raise funds to support The Theatre Centre, are $75 and include a partial tax receipt.

Please note: Comedy is Art shows feature mature content (age recommendation 18+), and alcohol will be sold on site.

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