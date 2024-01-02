Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival Unveils 2024 Lineup

Toronto's premier photography festival returns with its 28th edition in May 2024.
Click Here has revealed highlights of the 28th edition of its annual citywide event spanning the month of May 2024. Established and emerging artists will present lens-based works in exhibitions, public art installations, and commissioned projects at museums, galleries, and public spaces across Toronto. The preliminary list of artists featured across the Core Program includes:
Julianna A.S.
Frances Cordero de Bolaños
Bushra Junaid
Kosisochukwu Nnebe
Alishah Ahmad
Andrew Dadson
Natasha Katedralis
Abraham Onoriode Oghobase
Sara Angelucci
Kiri Dalena
Jane Jin Kaisen
Oluseye Ogunlesi
Nuits Balnéaires
Danielle Dean
Gelare Khoshgozaran
Andrew James Paterson
Anne Balneg
Inyang Eissen
Jake Kimble
Ron Siu
Dexter Barker-Glenn
Adama Delphine Fawundu
Shaya Ishak
Bronson Smillie
Lorna Bauer
Alanna Fields
Kourtney Jackson
C. Rose Smith
Arielle Bobb-Willis
Glenn Gear
Anu Kumar
Ivetta Sunyoung Kang
Sandra Brewster
Meghan Harder
Zun Lee
Eve Tagny
Felicia Byron
Nelson Henricks
Kirk Lisaj
Ho Tam
Ernesto Cabral de Luna
Timothy Yanick Hunter
Ken Lum
Clarissa Tossin
Rosana Cade
Vid Ingelevics
Kardell McAfee
Emiliya Volchenko
Andrea Chartrand
John Macfie
Ryan Walker
June Clark
Umber Majeed
Yuwen Wang
Delali Cofie
Siena-heesoo Jang
chris mendoza
Werner Wolff
The 2024 Core Exhibitions and Public Art Installations present lens-based and mixed-media works by artists and photographers exploring topics including anti-colonial practices, community-building, Afro-futurism, crip liberation, ceremony and revolution, and personal and collective memory, addressing violent gaps in historical archives.
Preview of selected 2024 CONTACT Festival projects
CONTACT Gallery | 80 Spadina Ave, Ste 205 | April 26 - June 15
+ Billboards at College St & Dovercourt Rd | April 22 - May 31
Curated by Heather Canlas Rigg
Gelare Khoshgozaran is an undisciplinary artist and filmmaker whose work engages with the legacies of imperial violence manifested in war, militarization and borders. They use film and video to construct peripheral narratives that seek to redefine existing constructions of "home" as a means of approaching new conceptualizations of belonging. Khoshgozaran will present two films at CONTACT Gallery, and related work on billboards in Toronto. Khoshgozaran has presented their work internationally, with recent and upcoming exhibitions at Delfina Foundation, Images Festival, EMPAC, MASS MoCA and the Hammer Museum.
Presented by CONTACT. Billboards supported by PATTISON Outdoor Advertising.
Billboards at King St W & Strachan Ave
May 1 - 31
Curated by Luther Konadu
U.S. artist Alanna Fields salvages photographic traces of Black queer life from the 1990s and earlier, focused on the mundane moments that usually fall into the margins of sensationalistic mainstream narratives of queer life. Fields' upcoming project will expand her practice of scouring archives and embellishing found photographs, drawing upon images from the 1960s and '70s. Examining the notion of "staining," with its multifaceted implications to the history of photography, Fields extends the concept to the framing of worldviews through the application of layered colour, complicating and impeding a "straight" reading of the images and of history. Presented by CONTACT. Supported by PATTISON Outdoor Advertising.
Billboards at Lansdowne Ave & Dundas St W/College St
May 1 - 31
Curated by Su-Ying Lee
Filipina artist Kiri Dalena will present images from two projects on billboards. In Erased Slogans (2008-ongoing), the artist intervenes into photos made under the Ferdinand Marcos regime's declaration of martial law (1972), when newspapers were shut down and protest actions declared illegal; Dalena's digital erasure of the pictured protest signs alludes to the silencing of dissenting voices. In Birds of Prey (2020-22), Dalena further scrutinizes photographic violence and the production of race as tools of the colonial project, reflecting on the twenty-year period of Filipino resistance under competing Spanish and American colonial claims (1898-1947), when the U.S. government made thousands of ethnographic images of Filipinos. Presented by CONTACT. Supported by PATTISON Outdoor Advertising.
BAND Gallery @ Meridian Arts Centre, 5040 Yonge St
April 25 - May 25
Curated by Mariah Coulibaly
In his 2021 series The Power of Alliances, Ivorian artist Nuits Balnéaires explored the symbols, roles, and relationships of the N'Zima Kotokô people's seven great families. Based in Grand-Bassam, Ivory Coast, the artist's multidisciplinary approach blends contemporary perspectives with traditional themes. In our post-pandemic era, as we reckon with how to navigate social and physical environments, his work offers vital teachings on living harmoniously, emphasizing respect and mutual appreciation. Through striking and vibrant visuals, Nuits Balnéaires aspires to "a deeper spiritual connection," weaving narratives that evoke community and a sense of belonging. Presented by Black Artists' Networks in Dialogue in partnership with TO Live and CONTACT.
Gallery 44: 401 Richmond St W, #120 + Studio 1616: 1616 Dupont St
March 28 - June 1
Curated by Aaron Jones & Timothy Yanick Hunter
Shedding Heaviness is an allusive observation on the passage of life, spirituality, the body, and our inner self. Through their distinct and divergent approaches to photography, sound, and installation, Julianna A.S., Delali Cofie and Kourtney Jackson experiment in describing these etheric, intangible states. The three artists prompt us to consider the in-between and the outer self while also reflecting, embracing, and exploring the unknowable. Presented by 1616G44 in partnership with CONTACT.
Gallery TPW, 170 St. Helens Ave
May 2 - June 22
Curated by Noa Bronstein
Burial of This Order operates at the intersections of funerary ritual, political protest, and carnivalesque performance. This exhibition centers on Kaisen's titular video installation, in which we are invited to follow a procession of social actors who have gathered to ceremoniously bury a world order built upon hierarchy and division. The video builds towards a moment of revolutionary fervor when the procession-moving through an abandoned resort on the South Korean island of Jeju-refuses to complete the burial and instead overthrows and dismantles the scaffolding of the prevailing order so that other realities can be imagined into being. Presented by Gallery TPW in partnership with the Danish Arts Foundation, and CONTACT.
The Image Centre, 33 Gould St
May 3 - August 3
Curated by Gaëlle Morel
The exhibition, comprising seminal series along with new works, celebrates the career of Canadian artist Ken Lum. Winner of the 2023 Scotiabank Photography Award, Lum is internationally known for his conceptualist approach, particularly his various signature series of photographic portraits paired with concise, slogan-like texts. The artist's humoristic and impactful practice investigates the relationship between language and representation in the public space. By doing so, Lum critically challenges social hierarchies and dominant narratives related to identity, class, and gender, always at play in capitalistic and postcolonial societies. Organized by The Image Centre, presented by Scotiabank, in partnership with CONTACT.
Tangled Art + Disability (vitrines), 401 Richmond St W, S-124
May 1 - July 19
Drawing inspiration from Gwendolyn Brooks' 1983 poem Paul Robeson, Felicia Byron's exhibition makes space for us to be "each other's harvest." As a visual storyteller and world builder, Byron weaves together community portraits with an Afro-futuristic vision of collective crip liberation. Reimagining comfort and safety through multitudes, she bridges the gap between a crip collective future and the resilience of community in the present. Using cyanotype-printed textiles and video elements, her immersive work enables transformative encounters with the vibrant landscapes of crip futures. Presented by Tangled Art + Disability in partnership with CONTACT.
Trinity Square Video, 401 Richmond St W, Ste 121
April 19 - June 1
Curated by Karina Iskandarsjah
This exhibition focuses on Umber Majeed's ongoing research project Long Live Trans-Pakistan, a multimedia, world-building experiment and investigation that exposes the corrupt, absurd, and violent actions of a Pakistani housing development company "Bahria Town." Presented by Trinity Square Video in partnership with CONTACT.
In addition to highlighting the expansive slate of artists showing in this year's Festival, CONTACT is pleased to announce preliminary details about ongoing and new programming initiatives:
Based at CONTACT Gallery, The Photobook Lab champions photobooks through a year-round reading room and bookstore, and a suite of public programs. Established in 2019, The Lab is a new initiative being nurtured to grow into a rigorous and playful leader on photobook publishing, experimentation, and exchange. For the 2024 Festival, The Lab will feature a roster of programs and new photobooks on the shelves.
CONTACT's newest initiative, SUSTENANCE will extend the Festival's support of lens-based artists living in the Greater Toronto Area through a mentorship-based residency. Each year, the program will provide one Toronto-based artist with an honorarium and guidance from a mentor of their choosing. Designed to create space for the continued development of an artist's practice, the program's focus is on process, research, and dialogue without the expectation of an exhibition. This program acknowledges the difficulties of maintaining an art practice in a city with precarious and inaccessible housing and studio rates, and the importance of continuous, nourishing eco-systems of support. The inaugural SUSTENANCE resident will be announced in early February 2024. (*Currently by invitation only.)
Through CONSTELLATION, CONTACT invites local and international curators to program public art installations as part of the Festival. This program decentralizes the Festival's curatorial role, allowing for a plurality of voices, perspectives, and communities to take shape and hold space throughout the city. CONSTELLATION curators in 2024 include Mark Sealy (London, UK), Luther Konadu (Winnipeg, MN), and Su-Ying Lee (Toronto, ON). Past guest curators include Sara Knelman (Toronto, ON) and Gaëlle Morel (Toronto, ON). (*Currently by invitation only.)
Participating curators featured in the 2024 Festival include:
Shannon Anderson
Marina Dumont-Gauthier
Bryce Julien
Vicky Moufawad-Paul
Ryan Rice
Jutta Brendemühl
francesca ekwuyasi
Parker Kay
Aamna Muzaffar
Mark Sealy
Noa Bronstein
Chris Finn
Luther Konadu
Philip Leonard Ocampo
Paul Seesequasis
Laura Carusi
Carla Garnet
Andrea Kunard
Shuraine Otto-Olak
Emmy Lee Wall
Anthony Cooper
Timothy Yanick Hunter
Su-Ying Lee
Sarah Parsons
Kate Whiteway
Mariah Coulibaly
Karina Iskandarsjah
Scott McLeod
Danica Pinteric
Frances Dorenbaum
Aaron Jones
Gaëlle Morel
Alex Rand
with graduate students of the Film + Photographic Preservation and Collections Management program at Toronto Metropolitan University; with more to be announced in 2024.
CONTACT's 2024 Core Program of Exhibitions and Public Art Installations are developed through collaborations with partners across Toronto and beyond, including:
A Space Gallery
Goethe-Institut Toronto
PHOTO Australia (Melbourne)
Aga Khan Museum
Harbourfront Centre
the plumb
Art Gallery of Mississauga
Hunt Gallery
The Power Plant
Artspace Gallery
The Image Centre
Prefix ICA
BAND Gallery
John B. Aird Gallery
Pumice Raft
The Bentway
Joys
Stephen Bulger Gallery
Blackwood Gallery
McMichael Canadian Art Collection
Tangled Art + Disability
Blouin Division
Mercer Union
Towards Gallery
Capture Photography Festival (Vancouver)
National Gallery of Canada
Trinity Square Video
Critical Distance Centre for Curators
Olga Korper Gallery
United Contemporary
Daniel Faria Gallery
Onsite Gallery
Waterfront Toronto
Davisville Subway Station
Pattison Outdoor Advertising
Westin Harbour Castle Conference Centre
Dianna Witte Gallery
Paul Petro Contemporary Art
Xpace Cultural Centre
Galerie Nicolas Robert
Paved Arts & AKA Artist-Run (Saskatoon)
Zalucky Contemporary
Gallery 44 & Studio 1616
Peel Art Gallery, Museum + Archives
Gallery TPW
Additional partners will be announced in the coming months.
CONTACT fosters and celebrates the art and profession of photography with its annual Festival across greater Toronto in May and year-round programming in the CONTACT Gallery. CONTACT presents lens-based works by acclaimed and emerging artists, documentary photographers, and photojournalists from Canada and around the world. The curated program of Core Exhibitions and site-specific Core Outdoor Installations featuring works by local and international artists, presented in collaboration with major museums, galleries, and artist-run centers, are the heart of the Festival. These are cultivated through partnerships, commissions, and new discoveries, framing the cultural, social, and political events of our times. CONTACT presents a wide range of programs including lectures, talks, panels, workshops, and symposia during the Festival. The Open Call Exhibitions are community-generated, independently organized exhibitions presented at unique venues throughout the city. Please check the Click Here for updates.
CONTACT, a not-for-profit organization founded in 1997, is generously supported by its title sponsor Scotiabank, and Scotia Wealth Management, as well as 3M Canada, Beyond Digital Imaging, BIG Digital, Four By Eight Signs, Pattison Outdoor Advertising, Toronto Image Works, The Gilder, Transcontinental PLM, and Waddington's Auctioneers and Appraisers.
* * *
Photo: Alanna Fields, Close Your Eyes and Remember, 2021, from the series Mirages of Dreams Past. Courtesy of the artist.
