Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival Announces Full Program and Highlights Of May 2023 Edition

The Festival runs April 28 – May 31, 2023, and is free and open to the public.

Apr. 26, 2023  
Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival today announced the full program of the 27th edition of the annual citywide event spanning May 2023. As part of this year's Core Program, artists will present lens-based works in exhibitions, site-specific installations, and commissioned projects at museums, galleries, and public spaces across Toronto. Among these are CONTACT's critically acclaimed Outdoor Installations-a central component of the Festival's program. This year CONTACT welcomes several guest curators activating 21 sites across the city. The Festival runs April 28 - May 31, 2023, and is free and open to the public.

Among the almost 100 artists, documentary photographers, and photojournalists featured across the Core Program of gallery exhibitions and outdoor installations are: Farah Al Qasimi, Joi T. Arcand, Hélène Amouzou, Nabil Azab, Genesis Báez, Ursula Biemann, Catherine Blackburn, Mary Bunch, Jawa El Khash, Lindsey french, Karina Griffith, Maggie Groat, Grace Grothaus, Maïmouna Guerresi, Aziz Hazara, Robert Kautuk, Jake Kimble, Seif Kousmate, Nadya Kwandibens, Long Time no See, Meryl McMaster, Suzanne Morrissette, Joel Ong, Abdi Osman, Sarah Palmer, Celeste Pedri-Spade, Racquel Rowe, Wayne Salmon, Serapis, Rasa Smite & Raitis Smits, Sunday School, Wolfgang Tillmans, Jane Tingley, Dolleen Tisawii'ashii Manning and Jin-me Yoon.

"CONTACT is delighted to present an exciting roster of artists for this year's Festival who bring insights and observations on myriad local and global cultural, political, and environmental issues," said CONTACT Executive Director Tara Smith. "The entire CONTACT team is honoured to have such an impressive range of works on view, and we thank our many partners and supporters for making this possible."

In addition to the Core Program are the Festival's Open Call Exhibitions, presenting a range of works by artists at galleries and alternative spaces across the city. This year there are over 330 artists in more than 115 Open Call Exhibitions in the metro area. Click here for further information.

CONTACT also organizes and co-presents a wide range of Public Programs including a photobook fair, photobook dummy reviews, lectures, panels, and workshops open to a wide audience. Click through for further information on Core and Open Call Exhibitions, and Public Programs.



