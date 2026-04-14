SPRING AWAKENING, DE PROFUNDIS: OSCAR WILDE IN JAIL, PARFUMERIE & More Set For Soulpepper 2026–27 Season
Season includes THE ZOO STORY, MACHINAL, JAJA’S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING, DESIGN FOR LIVING and CLOSING TIME.
Soulpepper Theatre Company has announced its 2026–2027 season, the first under Artistic Director Paolo Santalucia, featuring a 12-show lineup of plays and concerts centered on themes of connection and shared humanity. The season will run from September 2026 through August 2027 at venues across Soulpepper’s Toronto home base.
The programming will include classic works, revivals, premieres, and concerts, alongside expanded civic partnerships with organizations including the Toronto Star and Hot Docs Film Festival.
SPRING AWAKENING
By Frank Wedekind
Adapted and Directed by Paolo Santalucia
September 10 – October 4, 2026 | Baillie Theatre
Santalucia will open the season with a new adaptation of SPRING AWAKENING, a coming-of-age story exploring adolescence, repression, and self-discovery.
DE PROFUNDIS: Oscar Wilde IN JAIL
Adapted and Directed by Gregory Prest
November 3 – November 29, 2026 | Michael Young Theatre
This musical adaptation returns following a previous award-winning run, centering on Oscar Wilde’s reflections during imprisonment.
PARFUMERIE
By Miklós László
November 18 – December 20, 2026 | Baillie Theatre
A revival of the romantic comedy set in a Budapest perfume shop during the holidays.
ALL’S WELL (WORLD PREMIERE)
By Mona Awad, adapted by Erin Shields
November 24 – December 27, 2026 | Crow’s Theatre
A new stage adaptation examining ambition and identity through a theatrical lens.
THE THRILL OF HOPE: A HOLIDAY CONCERT
December 15, 2026 – January 3, 2027 | Michael Young Theatre
A concert celebrating music associated with winter traditions across cultures.
LAST WALTZ
January 12 – January 28, 2027 | Michael Young Theatre
A docu-concert reimagining the 1976 farewell performance by The Band.
THE REZ SISTERS
By Tomson Highway
January 23 – February 21, 2027 | Baillie Theatre
A production of the Canadian play following seven women traveling to a bingo event.
THE ZOO STORY
By Edward Albee
February 16 – March 14, 2027 | Michael Young Theatre
A revival of Albee’s two-character drama exploring isolation and human connection.
MACHINAL
By Sophie Treadwell
March 25 – April 25, 2027 | Baillie Theatre
A co-production exploring themes of autonomy and societal pressure.
JAJA’S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
By Jocelyn Bioh
May 13 – June 6, 2027 | Michael Young Theatre
A comedy set in a Harlem hair salon, examining community and migration.
DESIGN FOR LIVING
By Noël Coward
May 27 – June 27, 2027 | Baillie Theatre
A revival of Coward’s comedy exploring relationships and nontraditional lifestyles.
CLOSING TIME
July 29 – August 15, 2027
A two-part docu-concert exploring Toronto music venues through performance and storytelling.
ANCILLARY PROGRAMMING
THE FRINGE ENCORE SERIES
September 26 – October 11, 2026
A curated showcase of productions from the Toronto Fringe Festival.
TORONTO STAR LIVE
A monthly live journalism series presented in partnership with the Toronto Star.
HOT DOCS AT SOULPEPPER
A new screening series highlighting documentary films.
PUBLIC TUESDAYS
Weekly programming transforming the theatre lobby into a social gathering space.
TICKETS & INFORMATION
Subscriptions are currently on sale, with single tickets available beginning May 25, 2026. Additional details can be found at Soulpepper’s official website.
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