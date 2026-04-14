SPRING AWAKENING, DE PROFUNDIS: OSCAR WILDE IN JAIL, PARFUMERIE & More Set For Soulpepper 2026–27 Season

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Soulpepper Theatre Company has announced its 2026–2027 season, the first under Artistic Director Paolo Santalucia, featuring a 12-show lineup of plays and concerts centered on themes of connection and shared humanity. The season will run from September 2026 through August 2027 at venues across Soulpepper’s Toronto home base.

The programming will include classic works, revivals, premieres, and concerts, alongside expanded civic partnerships with organizations including the Toronto Star and Hot Docs Film Festival.

SPRING AWAKENING

By Frank Wedekind

Adapted and Directed by Paolo Santalucia

September 10 – October 4, 2026 | Baillie Theatre

Santalucia will open the season with a new adaptation of SPRING AWAKENING, a coming-of-age story exploring adolescence, repression, and self-discovery.

DE PROFUNDIS: Oscar Wilde IN JAIL

Adapted and Directed by Gregory Prest

November 3 – November 29, 2026 | Michael Young Theatre

This musical adaptation returns following a previous award-winning run, centering on Oscar Wilde’s reflections during imprisonment.

PARFUMERIE

By Miklós László

November 18 – December 20, 2026 | Baillie Theatre

A revival of the romantic comedy set in a Budapest perfume shop during the holidays.

ALL’S WELL (WORLD PREMIERE)

By Mona Awad, adapted by Erin Shields

November 24 – December 27, 2026 | Crow’s Theatre

A new stage adaptation examining ambition and identity through a theatrical lens.

THE THRILL OF HOPE: A HOLIDAY CONCERT

December 15, 2026 – January 3, 2027 | Michael Young Theatre

A concert celebrating music associated with winter traditions across cultures.

LAST WALTZ

January 12 – January 28, 2027 | Michael Young Theatre

A docu-concert reimagining the 1976 farewell performance by The Band.

THE REZ SISTERS

By Tomson Highway

January 23 – February 21, 2027 | Baillie Theatre

A production of the Canadian play following seven women traveling to a bingo event.

THE ZOO STORY

By Edward Albee

February 16 – March 14, 2027 | Michael Young Theatre

A revival of Albee’s two-character drama exploring isolation and human connection.

MACHINAL

By Sophie Treadwell

March 25 – April 25, 2027 | Baillie Theatre

A co-production exploring themes of autonomy and societal pressure.

JAJA’S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING

By Jocelyn Bioh

May 13 – June 6, 2027 | Michael Young Theatre

A comedy set in a Harlem hair salon, examining community and migration.

DESIGN FOR LIVING

By Noël Coward

May 27 – June 27, 2027 | Baillie Theatre

A revival of Coward’s comedy exploring relationships and nontraditional lifestyles.

CLOSING TIME

July 29 – August 15, 2027

A two-part docu-concert exploring Toronto music venues through performance and storytelling.

ANCILLARY PROGRAMMING

THE FRINGE ENCORE SERIES

September 26 – October 11, 2026

A curated showcase of productions from the Toronto Fringe Festival.

TORONTO STAR LIVE

A monthly live journalism series presented in partnership with the Toronto Star.

HOT DOCS AT SOULPEPPER

A new screening series highlighting documentary films.

PUBLIC TUESDAYS

Weekly programming transforming the theatre lobby into a social gathering space.

TICKETS & INFORMATION

Subscriptions are currently on sale, with single tickets available beginning May 25, 2026. Additional details can be found at Soulpepper’s official website.