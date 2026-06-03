Toronto Fringe Festival to Feature 123 Shows Across 27 Venues for 38th Edition

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Toronto Fringe has announced programming for the 38th Annual Toronto Fringe Festival, taking place June 30-July 12, 2026 with 123 shows in 27 venues across the city. Tickets and passes are on sale now.

Chosen by lottery, Toronto Fringe is the home for first-time performers, celebrated collectives, TikTok stars taking to the stage, and award-winning theatre pros presenting their new works.

The Toronto Fringe is Ontario's largest performance festival with an eclectic mix of topics and themes including eight shows inspired by Shakespeare, five shows from the Caribbean diaspora, three magic shows, two shows about Medical Assistance in Dying, and a comedy show performed entirely in Mandarin.

Toronto Fringe will host performances at traditional theatre spaces and pop-up venues spread out between Keele Street, Davenport Avenue, Pape Avenue, and Lake Ontario, with dramatic theatre, clown, dance, storytelling, sketch comedy, musicals, improv, puppets, and stand up, plus six KidsFest shows, and thirteen days of free community programming at the Festival Hub at Soulpepper.

Additional highlights from the 38th Annual Toronto Fringe Festival include:

CAMP! at Soulpepper Theatre's Michael Young Theatre

From Ben Kopp and Margot Greve, the Dora Nominated team behind Iris (says goodbye) and Killing Time: A Game Show Musical, comes a new musical with a full cast teenagers between the ages of 13 and 18.

Celine & Cher: Divine Divas at Factory Theatre Mainspace

Join this celebration of life lessons, powered by the wisdom, music and fabulousness of Celine Dion and Cher. Expect storytelling and soul-stirring singalongs from British performer Marysia Trembecka in this manual for living fiercely, delivered through the songs of two of pop's most iconic goddesses.

Clowns Reading Shakespeare at KidsFest at Young People's Theatre Studio

An enthusiastic troupe of clowns are auditioning for a diva director's Shakespeare play. Can this group handle Hamlet, Romeo & Juliet, or Macbeth? Definitely not... but the show must go on! Improv and mischief occur as the clowns prove that staying true to yourself leads to wonderful art. Suitable for ages 4 and up, Clowns Reading Shakespeare will also appear at the St. Lawrence Shakespeare Festival.

Danse Macabre at Tarragon Theatre Mainspace

Winner of the Toronto Fringe New Play Contest, Danse Macabre unfolds in the charged heartbeat of a Mas Camp, where feathers, wire, and memory collide on the eve of Toronto Carnival. Going beyond the spectacle to explore the powerful intersection of culture, Queer Identity and resistance.

El Jefe at Sweet Action Theatre

Now, more than ever, we celebrate Canadian icons. But what if this icon was one of the FBI's 10 most wanted people? Ryan Wedding, Olympic snowboarder turned drug lord, is one of the most infamous Canadians in recent memory. In El Jefe, he has the chance to change his life.

Every Fringe Show You've Ever Seen All At Once at Alumnae Theatre Mainspace

Come witness every Fringe show you've ever seen, will ever see and will never see. All at once. A feel-good sketch revue brought to you by veteran Toronto comedians including the creators of David Lynch's Seinfeld and A Cigarette That's Good For You.

Finding Jamie at VideoCabaret - Deanne Taylor Theatre

Part romantic comedy. Part coming-of-age tale. Part mystery. From Zac Williams, the creator of the internationally acclaimed Jack Goes to Therapy, comes a new story about a lost teacher and a missing student.

Grey Spaces at Theatre Passe Muraille Mainspace

Directed by Saphire Demitro with composer Fynn Cuthbert and writer Brittany Miranda, Grey Spaces is a contemporary pop musical that explores the fatal and existential errors of chasing perfectionism, and how the pressures to succeed can cause us to miss the beauty in the ordinary. This piece was the runner-up for the Fringe's 2026 Adams Prize for Musical Theatre.

Lifeguard at Native Earth's Aki Studio

Lifeguard, turned actor, turned lifeguard, turned actor once more. This seasoned storyteller offers a poignant reflection on the importance of water in her and our everyday lives. Written and performed by Kathryn Haggis with dramaturgy by Judith Thompson and Liesl Lafferty.

Questing Through Life at Soulpepper Theatre's Weyni Mengesha Theatre

Led by and featuring a cast of youth performers and a ten-foot puppet, Questing Through Life is a funny, magical, and heartfelt new play about queer love, friendship, power, control, and the role of fiction in modern life.

Springtime at CineCycle

Springtime is a nightmarish love story about two women running from the law and the man hiding them in a box under his pig farm. Written by Katie Lawrence and directed by Canadian Screen Award Winner Shailyn Pierre-Dixon, Springtime will also appear at Hamilton Fringe.

You Choose: An Improvised Murder Mystery at Tarragon Theatre Mainspace

From Howland Company, the creators of the Best of Fringe winning show Entrances and Exits, comes a new improvised whodunit where the audience decides who the murderer is while the improvisers remain in the dark. Starring Conor Bradbury, Ruth Goodwin, Brandon Hackett, Liz Johnston, Paloma Nuñez, Sharjil Rasool, and Christian Smith.

Following the festival TO Live will present Best of Fringe from July 18-20, 2026 at the Jane Mallett Theatre in the St. Lawrence Centre. Then in the fall, Toronto Fringe, Soulpepper Theatre, Obsidian Theatre, and Bad Hats Theatre will co-present the Fringe Encore Series, a curated showcase of the summer's most exceptional Fringe productions September 26-October 11, 2026 at Soulpepper Theatre.

Toronto Fringe is a grassroots, charitable organization that runs the annual Toronto Fringe Festival each July. Toronto Fringe offers various year-round programs that benefit youth, emerging artists, BIPOC artists, artists with disabilities, and the performing arts community at large. Embedded in Fringe's operations are the values of Access, Accountability, Creativity, Exploration, and Support.

Toronto Fringe Festival

June 30 - July 12, 2026

General Tickets: $19

Teens: $9 • Kids: $6

Preview and Daily Discount Tickets: $13.75

Pick Your Price on select shows

Tickets and multi-show passes on sale now

www.fringetoronto.com

Need more Toronto Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...