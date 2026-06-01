TAPA Reveals 2026 Dora Mavor Moore Award Nominations

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The Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts (TAPA) today revealed all nominations for the 46th Annual Dora Mavor Moore Awards presented by the Romano D’Andrea Foundation. Including the Touring and Innovative Experience recipients announced today, this year’s Doras celebrate 221 nominations across 44 gender-inclusive award categories within seven divisions, reflecting the remarkable artistry of the 2025-2026 season. This year’s nominations encompass 214 shows from 99 TAPA-registered companies: the highest number of shows submitted since 2019, as producing capacity in the city returns to pre-pandemic levels.

The Dora Awards ceremony takes place on Monday, June 29 at Toronto’s Meridian Hall (1 Front Street East), hosted by actor Amaka Umeh—who today received their 9th and 10th Dora Award nominations, for their ensemble work in both Mary, Mary, Mary, Mary (Crow’s Theatre), and Narnia (Soulpepper Theatre Company, Bad Hats Theatre, and Crow’s Theatre).

TAPA ancillary award winners announced today include: Michael Caldwell as this year’s recipient of the George Luscombe Mentorship Award for extraordinary mentorship in the performing arts; and designer Ashley Naomi as this year’s Pauline McGibbon Award recipient.

Clay and Paper Theatre was awarded the Ray Ferris Innovation and Sustainability Grant of $25,000 to recognize advances in theatrical design and the promotion of environmental sustainability in live theatre.

New this year, the recipients of two Dora Award categories were announced at the nominee press conference on June 1:

Outstanding Touring Production

What the Day Owes to the Night (Luminato Festival)

Nominees in the category included: Aves (Citadel Dance Exchange - Programme 1), Citadel + Compagnie; Hamlet, Luminato Festival; Michel(le), Théâtre La Seizième presented by Théâtre français de Toronto; and The Far Side of the Moon, Ex Machina presented by Canadian Stage.

Outstanding Innovative Experience*

The Haunting (UnSpun Theatre), written and performed by Shira Leuchter

*unanimously acclaimed

Voting is now open for the annual Jon Kaplan Audience Choice Award sponsored by Now Toronto, in honour of the beloved, long-time theatre writer. The public can vote here for their favourite show from the list of Outstanding Production nominees across all divisions, or they can write in their own, until June 22 at midnight. Tickets for the Dora Awards event are on sale now, including $61.25 early bird tickets (taxes and fees included), available until June 8.

The Dora Awards, Canada’s largest and oldest awards program, celebrates the incredible talent within Toronto’s professional theatre, dance, and opera communities.

GENERAL THEATRE DIVISION

Outstanding Production

Bremen Town (Tarragon Theatre)

Copperbelt (NAC English Theatre and Soulpepper Theatre Company)

Le malentendu (The Misunderstanding) (Théâtre français de Toronto)

Rogers v. Rogers (Crow’s Theatre)

Through the Eyes of God (Theatre Passe Muraille)

Outstanding New Play

Through the Eyes of God, Anusree Roy (Theatre Passe Muraille)

The Christmas Market, Kanika Ambrose (b current Performing Arts in association with Crow’s Theatre and Studio 180 Theatre)

Rogers v. Rogers, Michael Healey (Crow’s Theatre)

Copperbelt, Natasha Mumba (NAC English Theatre and Soulpepper Theatre Company)

The Neighbours, Nicolas Billon (Green Light Arts in association with Tarragon Theatre)

Outstanding Direction

Andrea Donaldson, Enormity, Girl, and the Earthquake in Her Lungs (Nightwood Theatre in association with Tarragon Theatre)

Claren Grosz and Augusto Bitter, Reina (Pencil Kit Productions in association with Buddies in Bad Times Theatre)

Gregory Prest, Bremen Town (Tarragon Theatre)

Karine Ricard, Le malentendu (The Misunderstanding) (Théâtre français de Toronto)

Thomas Morgan Jones, Through the Eyes of God (Theatre Passe Muraille)

Outstanding Performance by an Individual

Amanda Cordner in How to Catch Creation (Soulpepper Theatre Company, Nightwood Theatre, and Obsidian Theatre)

Bahia Watson in Summer and Smoke (Crow’s Theatre and Soulpepper Theatre Company in association with BirdLand Theatre)

Bahia Watson in The Welkin (Soulpepper Theatre Company, The Howland Company, and Crow’s Theatre)

Béatrice René-Décarie in Le malentendu (The Misunderstanding) (Théâtre français de Toronto)

Gabriella Sundar Singh in Through the Eyes of God (Theatre Passe Muraille)

Michelle Monteith in Red Like Fruit (2b theatre company presented by Soulpepper Theatre Company and Luminato Festival)

Ordena Stephens-Thompson in The Neighbours (Green Light Arts in association with Tarragon Theatre)

Sophia Walker in Slave Play (Canadian Stage)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble

From Bremen Town, the ensemble of Nancy Palk, Tatjana Cornij, Oliver Dennis, Farhang Ghajar, Veronica Hortigüela, Sheila McCarthy, Dan Mousseau, Gregory Prest, and William Webster (Tarragon Theatre)

From Enormity, Girl, and the Earthquake in Her Lungs, the ensemble of Marta Armstrong, Liz Der, Philippa Domville, Vivien Endicott-Douglas, Noa Furlong, Bria McLaughlin, Sofía Rodríguez, and Emerjade Simms (Nightwood Theatre, in association with Tarragon Theatre)

From Mary, Mary, Mary, Mary, the ensemble of Michelle Monteith, Sabryn Rock, Nancy Palk, Belinda Corpuz, and Amaka Umeh (Crow’s Theatre)

From The Welkin, the ensemble of Olunike Adeliyi, Ghazal Azarbad, Nadine Bhabha, Brefny Caribou, Raquel Duffy, Kyra Harper, Fiona Highet, Courtney Ch’ng Lancaster, Craig Lauzon, Cameron Laurie, Annie Luján, Natasha Mumba, Liisa Repo-Martell, Hallie Seline, and Addison Wagman (Soulpepper Theatre Company, The Howland Company, and Crow’s Theatre)

From You, Always, the ensemble of Maev Beaty and Liisa Repo-Martell (Canadian Stage)

Outstanding Scenic/Projection Design

Andy Moro (Scenic & Projection) for Mischief (Tarragon Theatre, Native Earth Performing Arts, and Neptune Theatre)

Joshua Quinlan (Scenic) and Nathan Bruce (Projection) for Rogers v. Rogers (Crow’s Theatre)

Julie Fox (Scenic) for The Welkin (Soulpepper Theatre Company, The Howland Company, and Crow’s Theatre)

Ken MacDonald (Scenic) for Queen Maeve (Tarragon Theatre)

Sim Suzer (Scenic) for Romeo & Juliet (Canadian Stage)

Outstanding Costume Design

Anahita Dehbonehie for Rainbow on Mars (Outside the March with The National Ballet of Canada and Peripheral Theatre)

Melanie McNeill for Le malentendu (The Misunderstanding) (Théâtre français de Toronto)

Michelle Tracey for The Welkin (Soulpepper Theatre Company, The Howland Company, and Crow’s Theatre)

Nancy Anne Perrin for Bremen Town (Tarragon Theatre)

Rachel Forbes for Copperbelt (NAC English Theatre and Soulpepper Theatre Company)

Outstanding Lighting Design

Bonnie Beecher for The Welkin (Soulpepper Theatre Company, The Howland Company, and Crow's Theatre)

Chris Malkowski for The Surrogate (Here For Now Theatre Company in association with Crow’s Theatre, House + Body, and b current Performing Arts)

Christian Horoszczak for Mary, Mary, Mary, Mary (Crow’s Theatre)

Imogen Wilson for Rogers v. Rogers (Crow’s Theatre)

Melissa Joakim for Rainbow on Mars (Outside the March with The National Ballet of Canada and Peripheral Theatre)

Outstanding Sound Design/Composition

Maddie Bautista for The Surrogate (Here For Now Theatre Company in association with Crow’s Theatre, House + Body, and b current Performing Arts)

Mehdi Rostami for Le malentendu (The Misunderstanding) (Théâtre français de Toronto)

Olivia Wheeler for The Comeuppance (Soulpepper Theatre Company)

Romeo Candido for Through the Eyes of God (Theatre Passe Muraille)

Thomas Ryder Payne for Rogers v. Rogers (Crow’s Theatre)

INDEPENDENT THEATRE DIVISION

Outstanding Production

Bug, The King Black Box in partnership with Elkabong Theatre Projects

Dance Nation, Coal Mine Theatre and Outside the March in association with Rock Bottom Movement

Eureka Day, Coal Mine Theatre

The Division, Project: Humanity and Pyretic Productions in association with Crow’s Theatre

The Green Line, In Arms Theatre Company and MENA Collective in association with Buddies in Bad Times Theatre and Factory Theatre

Outstanding New Play

The Division, Andrew Kushnir (Project: Humanity and Pyretic Productions in association with Crow’s Theatre)

Romeo Pimp, Jesse McQueen (The King Black Box in partnership with One East Productions)

Public Consumption, Lauren Gillis and Alaine Hutton (Lester Trips (Theatre) presented by Factory Theatre)

The Green Line, Makram Ayache (In Arms Theatre Company and MENA Collective in association with Buddies in Bad Times Theatre and Factory Theatre)

take rimbaud, Susanna Fournier (The Howland Company in partnership with Buddies in Bad Times Theatre)

Outstanding Direction

Andrew Kushnir, The Division (Project: Humanity and Pyretic Productions in association with Crow’s Theatre)

Diana Bentley (Director) and Alyssa Martin (Movement Director), Dance Nation (Coal Mine Theatre and Outside the March in association with Rock Bottom Movement)

Makram Ayache, The Green Line (In Arms Theatre Company and MENA Collective in association with Buddies in Bad Times Theatre and Factory Theatre)

Sophie Ann Rooney, Romeo Pimp (The King Black Box in partnership with One East Productions)

Ted Witzel, take rimbaud (The Howland Company in partnership with Buddies in Bad Times Theatre)

Outstanding Performance by an Individual

Daniel Maslany in The Division (Project: Humanity and Pyretic Productions in association with Crow’s Theatre)

Evan Buliung in Fulfillment Centre (Coal Mine Theatre)

Kevin Bundy in Eureka Day (Coal Mine Theatre)

Kristen Thomson in Fulfillment Centre (Coal Mine Theatre)

L.A. Sweeney in Bug (The King Black Box in partnership with Elkabong Theatre Projects)

Nicholas Eddie in Bug (The King Black Box in partnership with Elkabong Theatre Projects)

Nolan Moberly in Tales of an Urban Indian (Talk Is Free Theatre)

Oshen Aoun in The Green Line (In Arms Theatre Company and MENA Collective in association with Buddies in Bad Times Theatre and Factory Theatre)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble

From Dance Nation, the ensemble of Salvatore Antonio, Beck Lloyd, Annie Luján, Zorana Sadiq, Oliver Dennis, Katherine Cullen, Jean Yoon, Amy Keating, and Amy Matysio (Coal Mine Theatre and Outside the March in association with Rock Bottom Movement)

From Night at the Grand Guignol, the ensemble of Jeanie Calleja, Pip Dwyer, and Natalie Bushnik (Eldritch Theatre)

From Romeo Pimp, the ensemble of Charlotte Salisbury, athena kaitlin trinh, Agape Mngomezulu, Brennan Bielefeld, Jesse McQueen, Sam Wexler, Juliette Diodati, and Jack Creaghan (The King Black Box in partnership with One East Productions)

From take rimbaud, the ensemble of Thomas Mitchell Barnet, Julian De Zotti, Ruth Goodwin, Rose Tuong, Breton Lalama, Hallie Seline, Courtney Ch’ng Lancaster, and Cameron Laurie (The Howland Company in partnership with Buddies in Bad Times Theatre)

From The Division, the ensemble of Mariya Khomutova, Ivy Charles, Alon Nashman, and Karl Ang (Project: Humanity and Pyretic Productions in association with Crow’s Theatre)

Outstanding Scenic/Projection Design

Anahita Dehbonehie (Scenic), The Green Line (In Arms Theatre Company and MENA Collective in association with Buddies in Bad Times Theatre and Factory Theatre)

Nick Blais (Scenic), Fulfillment Centre (Coal Mine Theatre)

Nick Blais (Scenic), Dance Nation (Coal Mine Theatre and Outside the March in association with Rock Bottom Movement)

Steve Lucas and Beckie Morris (Scenic), Eureka Day (Coal Mine Theatre)

Ting - Huan 挺歡 Christine Urquhart (Scenic) and Nicole Eun-Ju Bell (Projection), take rimbaud (The Howland Company in partnership with Buddies in Bad Times Theatre)

Outstanding Costume Design

Kathleen Black, Dance Nation (Coal Mine Theatre and Outside the March in association with Rock Bottom Movement)

Melanie McNeill, Night at the Grand Guignol (Eldritch Theatre)

ORXSTRA (Tala Kamea + Alexander McLeod), The Herald (An It Could Still Happen production in partnership with Buddies in Bad Times Theatre)

Sim Suzer and Niloufar Ziaee, The Division (Project: Humanity and Pyretic Productions in association with Crow’s Theatre)

Outstanding Lighting Design

André du Toit, Public Consumption (Lester Trips (Theatre) presented by Factory Theatre)

Grisha Pasternak, Romeo Pimp (The King Black Box in partnership with One East Productions)

Jareth Li and Kit Norman, The Green Line (In Arms Theatre Company and MENA Collective in association with Buddies in Bad Times Theatre and Factory Theatre)

Mathilda Kane, Concord Floral (Pucker's)

Nick Blais, Dance Nation (Coal Mine Theatre and Outside the March in association with Rock Bottom Movement)

Outstanding Sound Design/Composition

Dasha Plett, take rimbaud (The Howland Company in partnership with Buddies in Bad Times Theatre)

Heidi Chan and Chris Pereira The Green Line (In Arms Theatre Company and MENA Collective in association with Buddies in Bad Times Theatre and Factory Theatre)

Miquelon Rodriguez, Dance Nation (Coal Mine Theatre and Outside the March in association with Rock Bottom Movement)

Stephon Smith, The Sankofa Trilogy: word! sound! powah! (Watah Theatre presented by The Theatre Centre)

MUSICAL THEATRE DIVISION

Outstanding Production

After the Rain, Tarragon Theatre and The Musical Stage Company

Bright Star, Garner Theatre Productions presented by Mirvish Productions

Narnia, Soulpepper Theatre Company, Bad Hats Theatre, and Crow's Theatre

Octet, Crow’s Theatre, Soulpepper Theatre Company, and The Musical Stage Company

The Drowsy Chaperone, Shifting Ground Collective

Outstanding New Musical

Narnia, Fiona Sauder (Writer); Landon Doak (Composer); Matt Pilipiak (Dramaturg); Jonathan Corkal-Astorga (Music Supervisor/Arranger/Orchestrator); and Victor Pokinko (Creative Producer) (Soulpepper Theatre Company, Bad Hats Theatre, and Crow’s Theatre)

Cyclops: A Satyr Play, Griffin Hewitt, with additional music by Juliette Jones (Talk Is Free Theatre and Panic Theatre

After the Rain, Rose Napoli and Suzy Wilde (Tarragon Theatre and The Musical Stage Company)

Outstanding Performance by an Individual

Andrew Penner in After the Rain (Tarragon Theatre and The Musical Stage Company)

Annika Tupper in After the Rain (Tarragon Theatre and The Musical Stage Company)

Damien Atkins in Robin Hood (Canadian Stage in association with the Elgin & Winter Garden Theatres)

Deborah Hay in After the Rain (Tarragon Theatre and The Musical Stage Company)

Ellen Denny in Shrek The Musical (Young People’s Theatre)

Joema Frith in Shrek The Musical (Young People’s Theatre)

Kaylee Harwood in Bright Star (Garner Theatre Productions presented by Mirvish Productions)

Martin Julien in The Drowsy Chaperone (Shifting Ground Collective)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble

From After the Rain, the ensemble of Joe (Jojo) Bowden, Brandon McGibbon, Shaemus Swets, and Suzy Wilde (Tarragon Theatre and The Musical Stage Company)

From Bright Star, the ensemble of Scott Carmichael, Randy Lei Chang, Beau Dixon, Nick Dolan, Rita Dottor, Donna Garner, Leah Grandmont, Jonathan Gysbers, Andrew Legg, Marie Mahabal Hauer, Yunike Soedarmasto, and Brendan Wall (Garner Theatre Productions presented by Mirvish Productions)

From Narnia, the ensemble of Jonathan Corkal-Astorga, Belinda Corpuz, Justin Eddy, James Daly, Landon Doak, Sierra Haynes, Matthew Joseph, Matt Pilipiak, Jonathan Tan, Amaka Umeh, and Astrid Van Wieren (Soulpepper Theatre Company, Bad Hats Theatre, and Crow's Theatre)

From Octet, the ensemble of: Damien Atkins, Alicia Ault, Andrew Broderick, Ben Carlson, Hailey Gillis, Zorana Sadiq, Jacqueline Thair, and Giles Tomkins (Crow’s Theatre, Soulpepper Theatre Company, and The Musical Stage Company)

From tick, tick... BOOM! the ensemble of: Joshua רועי Kilimnik, Diana Del Rosario, and Misha Sharivker (Bowtie Productions)

Outstanding Creative Direction

Chris Abraham (Director); Cameron Carver (Choreographer); Ryan deSouza (Musical Director), Octet (Crow’s Theatre, Soulpepper Theatre Company, and The Musical Stage Company)

Fiona Sauder (Director), Matt Pilipiak, Cynthia Jimenez-Hicks (Associate Directors); Fiona Sauder, Rohan Dhupar (Co-Choreographers); Jonathan Corkal-Astorga (Musical Director), Narnia (Soulpepper Theatre Company, Bad Hats Theatre, and Crow’s Theatre)

Jacob Wolstencroft (Director); Lisa Goebel (Choreographer); Donna Garner (Musical Director), Bright Star (Garner Theatre Productions presented by Mirvish Productions)

Joshua רועי Kilimnik (Director); Mila Frumovitz (Assistant Director/Dramaturg); Shannon Murtagh (Choreographer); Jo O'Leary-Ponzo (Musical Director), The Drowsy Chaperone (Shifting Ground Collective)

Marie Farsi (Director); Rachel O’Brien (Musical Director), After the Rain (Tarragon Theatre and The Musical Stage Company)

Outstanding Achievement in Design

Imogen Wilson (Lighting), Octet (Crow’s Theatre, Soulpepper Theatre Company, and The Musical Stage Company)

Joshua Quinlan (Scenic), Octet (Crow’s Theatre, Soulpepper Theatre Company, and The Musical Stage Company)

Nathan Bruce (Projection), Octet (Crow’s Theatre, Soulpepper Theatre Company, and The Musical Stage Company)

Olivia Wheeler (Sound), Octet (Crow’s Theatre, Soulpepper Theatre Company, and The Musical Stage Company)

Shannon Lea Doyle (Scenic), Narnia (Soulpepper Theatre Company, Bad Hats Theatre, and Crow’s Theatre)

Opera Division

Outstanding Production

Bluebeard’s Castle / Erwartung (Canadian Opera Company)

Canuck Cantatas (Against the Grain Theatre)

LOL: Laughing Out Lonely (OPE–N presented by Tapestry Opera)

Orfeo ed Euridice (Canadian Opera Company co-production with Théâtre des Champs-Elysées, Fondazione Teatro dell’Opera di Roma, Opéra Royal Château de Versailles Spectacles, and Lyric Opera of Chicago)

Rigoletto (Canadian Opera Company co-production with English National Opera)

Outstanding Performance by an Individual

Anna-Sophie Neher in Orfeo ed Euridice (Canadian Opera Company co-production with Théâtre des Champs-Elysées, Fondazione Teatro dell’Opera di Roma, Opéra Royal Château de Versailles Spectacles, and Lyric Opera of Chicago)

Iestyn Davies in Orfeo ed Euridice (Canadian Opera Company co-production with Théâtre des Champs-Elysées, Fondazione Teatro dell’Opera di Roma, Opéra Royal Château de Versailles Spectacles, and Lyric Opera of Chicago)

Midori Marsh in Sanctuary Song (Tapestry Opera)

Morten Grove Frandsen in LOL: Laughing Out Lonely (OPE–N presented by Tapestry Opera)

Quinn Kelsey in Rigoletto (Canadian Opera Company co-production with English National Opera)

Russell Thomas in Werther (Canadian Opera Company co-production with Opéra de Montréal and Vancouver Opera)

Sarah Dufresne in Rigoletto (Canadian Opera Company co-production with English National Opera)

Victoria Karkacheva in Werther (Canadian Opera Company co-production with Opéra de Montréal and Vancouver Opera)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble

From Come Closer, the ensemble of Rachel Krehm and Jacqueline Woodley (Opera 5)

From Orfeo ed Euridice, the Canadian Opera Company Chorus (Canadian Opera Company co-production with Théâtre des Champs-Elysées, Fondazione Teatro dell’Opera di Roma, Opéra Royal Château de Versailles Spectacles, and Lyric Opera of Chicago)

From Rigoletto, the Canadian Opera Company Chorus (Canadian Opera Company co-production with English National Opera)

From Tapestry Briefs: Under Where, the ensemble of Adanya Dunn, Keith Klassen, Reilly Nelson, and Jorell Williams (Tapestry Opera)

From The Barber of Seville, the Canadian Opera Company Chorus (Canadian Opera Company co-production with Houston Grand Opera, Opéra National de Bordeaux, and Opera Australia)

Outstanding New Opera

Come Closer, Ryan Trew and Rachel Krehm (Opera 5)

Tapestry Briefs: Under Where, Rebecca Gray, Saman Shahi, Roydon Tse, Keith Klassen, Prokhor Protasoff (Composers); Rachel Gray, Sarah Henstra, Christene Adina Browne, Keith Klassen (Writers) (Tapestry Opera)

Canuck Cantatas, Danika Lorèn, Sarah Slean, Spencer Kryzanowski (Composers); Royce Vavrek, Vern Thiessen, Emma Pennell (Librettists) (Against the Grain Theatre)

Outstanding Creative Direction

Alain Gauthier (Director) and Johannes Debus (Musical Director), Werther (Canadian Opera Company co-production with Opéra de Montréal and Vancouver Opera)

Christophe Gayral (Revival Director), based on the original direction of Robert Carsen; Bernard Labadie (Musical Director), Orfeo ed Euridice (Canadian Opera Company co-production with Théâtre des Champs-Elysées, Fondazione Teatro dell’Opera di Roma, Opéra Royal Château de Versailles Spectacles, and Lyric Opera of Chicago)

François Racine (Revival Director) based on the original by Robert Lepage and Johannes Debus (Musical Director), Bluebeard’s Castle / Erwartung (Canadian Opera Company)

Jennifer Nichols (Director) and Spencer Kryzanowski (Musical Director), Canuck Cantatas (Against the Grain Theatre)

Louise Beck (Director), LOL: Laughing Out Lonely (OPE–N presented by Tapestry Opera)

Outstanding Achievement in Design

Matilde Böcher and Asger Kudahl (Sound/Composition), LOL: Laughing Out Lonely (OPE–N presented by Tapestry Opera)

Michael Levine (Scenic), Bluebeard’s Castle / Erwartung (Canadian Opera Company)

Peter van Praet (Lighting), based on the original design of Robert Carsen, Orfeo ed Euridice (Canadian Opera Company co-production with Théâtre des Champs-Elysées, Fondazione Teatro dell’Opera di Roma, Opéra Royal Château de Versailles Spectacles, and Lyric Opera of Chicago)

Robert Thomson (Lighting), Bluebeard’s Castle / Erwartung (Canadian Opera Company)

Tobias Hoheisel (Scenic) Orfeo ed Euridice (Canadian Opera Company co-production with Théâtre des Champs-Elysées, Fondazione Teatro dell’Opera di Roma, Opéra Royal Château de Versailles Spectacles, and Lyric Opera of Chicago)

THEATRE FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES DIVISION

Outstanding Production

Guardians of the Gods, Theatre Direct

Love You Forever... And More Munsch, Young People’s Theatre

She Holds Up the Stars, Red Sky Performance

The Mush Hole, Young People’s Theatre presents Kaha:wi Dance Theatre

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, TheatreTO

Outstanding New Play

Les Zinspiré·e·s : À la lumière des 13 Lunes, by Arman Bartis, Leena El Hilali, Mohammad Elnakoury, Émilie Leis, Sophie Massicotte, Jenny Brizard, François Macdonald, and Merlin Simard (Théâtre français de Toronto)

The Flight by Beryl Bain (Roseneath Theatre)

Syndrome by George F. Walker (Theatre Direct)

HANS: My Life in Fairy Tales by Rick Miller and Craig Francis (WYRD Productions and Kidoons in association with The 20K Collective, presented by the Luminato Festival)

She Holds Up the Stars by Sandra Laronde (Red Sky Performance)

Outstanding Direction

Mike Peterson, The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show (TheatreTO)

Robert Morgan, Morgan’s Journey (Roseneath Theatre)

Sandra Laronde, She Holds Up the Stars (Red Sky Performance)

Stephen Colella and Karen Gilodo, Love You Forever... And More Munsch (Young People’s Theatre)

Outstanding Performance by an Individual

Beryl Bain in The Flight (Roseneath Theatre)

Julia Davis in She Holds Up the Stars (Red Sky Performance)

Madeleine Brown in Syndrome (Theatre Direct)

Marsha Knight in She Holds Up the Stars (Red Sky Performance)

Mike Shara in She Holds Up the Stars (Red Sky Performance)

Morgan St. Onge in Morgan’s Journey (Roseneath Theatre)

Sarah McVie in Syndrome (Theatre Direct)

Tony Perpuse in Syndrome (Theatre Direct)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble

From Guardians of the Gods, the ensemble of Deanna Jones and Rob Feetham (Theatre Direct)

From Love You Forever... And More Munsch, the ensemble of David Andrew Reid, Amy Lee, and Megan Murphy (Young People’s Theatre)

From She Holds Up the Stars, the ensemble of Dayna Tietzen, Troy Feldman, and Brad Cook (Red Sky Performance)

From The Mush Hole, the ensemble of Kali Kennedy Bomberry, Falciony Patiño, Katie Couchie, Montana Summers, and Santee Smith (Young People’s Theatre presents Kaha:wi Dance Theatre)

From The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, the ensemble of Jessica Watters, Astrid Atherly, Christopher Lyon, and Peter Mundell (TheatreTO)

Outstanding Achievement in Design

Amanda Wong (Scenic), Syndrome (Theatre Direct)

Andy Moro (Scenic), The Mush Hole (Young People’s Theatre presents Kaha:wi Dance Theatre)

Jesse Zubot (Sound Composition/Arrangement), Adrian Dion Harjo (Additional Composition), The Mush Hole (Young People’s Theatre presents Kaha:wi Dance Theatre)

Nick Barnes (Puppetry), She Holds Up the Stars (Red Sky Performance)

Robin Fisher (Scenic), Love You Forever... And More Munsch (Young People’s Theatre)

Dance Division

Outstanding Production

Be the Bird (dance: made in / fait au canada Festival, Wolfe Series), princess productions

Make Banana Cry, Toronto Dance Theatre in partnership with Buddies in Bad Times Theatre

Reverence (Adieu mixed programme), The National Ballet of Canada

The Room Upstairs, Presented by DanceWorks and Toronto Dance Theatre + co-produced by DanceWorks and Holla Jazz in collaboration with Toronto Dance Theatre

ZAYO, dance Immersion & Esie Mensah Creations, in association with TO Live

Outstanding Original Choreography

Alyssa Martin, Be the Bird (dance: made in / fait au canada Festival, Wolfe Series) (princess productions)

Esie Mensah, ZAYO (dance Immersion & Esie Mensah Creations, in association with TO Live)

Ethan Colangelo, Reverence (Adieu mixed programme) (The National Ballet of Canada)

Katie Adams-Gossage, gutted (Intimate Pairings: Program 2) (Katie Adams-Gossage presented by Fall for Dance North and Citadel + Compagnie)

Natasha Powell, The Room Upstairs (Presented by DanceWorks and Toronto Dance Theatre + co-produced by DanceWorks and Holla Jazz in collaboration with Toronto Dance Theatre)

Outstanding Performance by an Individual

Andrea Nann in Firehorse and Shadow (Citadel + Compagnie co-produced by Dreamwalker Dance Company)

Annie Katsura Rollins in Firehorse and Shadow (Citadel + Compagnie co-produced by Dreamwalker Dance Company)

Frédérique Perron in gutted (Intimate Pairings: Program 2) (Katie Adams-Gossage presented by Fall for Dance North and Citadel + Compagnie)

Lukas Malkowski in Microphone Controller (Citadel + Compagnie)

Miyeko Ferguson in if then (MIGHTY DANCES IN A small SPACE) (VideoCabaret)

Rose-Mary Harbans in ZAYO (dance Immersion & Esie Mensah Creations, in association with TO Live)

Tanveer Alam in Aakarsh (dance: made in / fait au canada Festival, Morrison Series) (princess productions)

Viv Moore in Pull Up Your Socks (Viv Moore)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble

From Be the Bird (dance: made in / fait au canada Festival, Wolfe Series), the ensemble of Riley Berger, Drew Berry, Ethan Bracken, Brayden Jamil Cairns, Chloe Cha, Reese de Guzman, Sam Grist, Spencer Hack, Steph Harkness, Kate Kolo, Atira Santosh, and Natasha Poon Woo (princess productions)

From Make Banana Cry, the ensemble of Stephen Thompson, Cynthia Koppe, Francesca Chudnoff, Hanako Hoshimi-Caines, Sehyoung Lee, and Winnie Ho (Toronto Dance Theatre in partnership with Buddies in Bad Times Theatre)

From Procession, the ensemble of Alexander Bozinoff, Jason Ferro, Hannah Galway, Christopher Gerty, Albjon Gjorllaku, Selene Guerrero-Trujillo, Spencer Hack, Monika Haczkiewicz, Josh Hall, Connor Hamilton, Isabella Kinch, Tirion Law, Keaton Leier, Arielle Miralles, Shaakir Muhammad, Siphesihle November, Chase O’Connell, Emma Ouellet, Matthieu Pagès, Noah Parets, Genevieve Penn Nabity, David Preciado, Ben Rudisin, Kota Sato, Jenna Savella, Calley Skalnik, Alexander Skinner, Donald Thom, Aidan Tully, Tene Ward, Oliver Yonick, Ana Zamora, Rachel Wilson, Alex Hetherington, and Coleman Itzkoff (The National Ballet of Canada)

From The Room Upstairs, the ensemble of Caroline “Lady C” Fraser, Hollywood Jade, Miha Matevzic, and Raoul Wilke (Presented by DanceWorks and Toronto Dance Theatre + co-produced by DanceWorks and Holla Jazz in collaboration with Toronto Dance Theatre)

From ZAYO, the ensemble of Esie Mensah, Kwasi Obeng-Adjei, Monique Pascall, Eilish 미정 Shin-Culhane, and JA.Marie (dance Immersion & Esie Mensah Creations in association with TO Live)

Outstanding Original Sound Composition

Ben Waters, Reverence (Adieu mixed programme) (The National Ballet of Canada)

Dante Green, Be the Bird (dance: made in / fait au canada Festival, Wolfe Series) (princess productions)

Gaute Tønder, Sand Flight (Toronto Dance Theatre)

Kishan Patel, Aakarsh (dance: made in / fait au canada Festival, Morrison Series) (princess productions)

Caroline Planté, Armonia (Esmeralda Enrique Spanish Dance Company)

Outstanding Achievement in Design

Dominique Pétrin (Scenic), Make Banana Cry (Toronto Dance Theatre in partnership with Buddies in Bad Times Theatre)

Ingri Fiksdal and Jonas Corell Petersen (Scenic) Sand Flight (Toronto Dance Theatre)

Jeff Logue (Lighting), Reverence (Adieu mixed programme) (The National Ballet of Canada)

Simon Rossiter (Lighting), ZAYO (dance Immersion & Esie Mensah Creations, in association with TO Live)

Theo Belc (Lighting) gutted (Intimate Pairings: Program 2) (Katie Adams-Gossage presented by Fall for Dance North and Citadel + Compagnie)

The Dora Awards are peer-nominated by respected members of Toronto’s professional performing arts community. Jurors include performers, designers, directors, producers, administrators, arts educators and more, representing a spectrum of ages, gender identities, sexualities, experience, training, cultural and ethnic backgrounds, and company affiliations.

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