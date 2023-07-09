SIX CHICK FLICKS to Return to Winnepeg

The award-winning show brings back parody and laughter to PTE Mainstage.

After an off-Broadway run and sold-out performances across North America, Six Chick Flicks (...or a Legally Blonde Pretty Woman Dirty Danced on the Beaches while writing a Notebook on the Titanic) is returning to Winnipeg Fringe Festival, July 19 through July 30.

The show premiered at the 2019 Winnipeg Fringe to sold out houses, and went on to win Patrons Pick in Orlando, Toronto, and Edmonton, and was awarded the International Fringe Encore Series. Toronto's Now Magazine call it "pop culture parody at its best." It will continue its international tour this summer at Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2023.

Six Chick Flicks is a feminist sendup of six fan-favorite movies. In 60 minutes, KK Apple (UCB Theatre) and Kerry Ipema (One Woman Sex and the City) bring to life all the iconic moments of these beloved films, with biting wit, fast and fun montages, dance breaks, and original songs.

The show is written by Ipema and fringe veteran TJ Dawe, who teamed up following a successful off-Broadway run, Edinburgh Fringe, UK tour, and major US tour of their parody show One Woman Sex and the City.

About the Company:

Kerry Ipema is an actor, writer and podcaster. She is the co-host of Lifetime's Crime of a Lifetime; creator of Lady Bits, a fundraiser for Planned Parenthood; writer and performer of solo show Sex Ed; and tours her and Dawe's show One Woman Sex and the City.

KK Apple is a writer, comedian, and filmmaker in Brooklyn. She's a former UCB Theatre improviser and her comedy has been featured on Vulture and Funny or Die. She's a recipient of the NYC Women's Fund for her short film The Launch, which premiered at the 2023 Seattle International Film Festival.

Co-Writer TJ Dawe is a 25 year plus fringe veteran. He has co-created and directed stage parodies of Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, Sex and the City and more, which have toured the world and enjoyed runs off-Broadway and in London's West End. He's worked with Richard Dreyfuss, founding editor of The Onion Scott Dikkers, and had his stage play Toothpaste and Cigars adapted into the feature film What If, starring Daniel Radcliffe, Zoe Kazan and Adam Driver.

Winnipeg Fringe PTE - Mainstage

Thursday, July 20 8:45pm

Friday, July 21 9:00pm

Saturday, July 22 4:45pm

Sunday, July 23 7:00pm

Monday, July 24 4:45pm

Tuesday, July 25 4:45pm

Wednesday, July 26 7:00pm

Thursday, July 27 4:45pm

Friday, July 28 4:45pm

Saturday, July 29 9:00pm

For more information: Click Here