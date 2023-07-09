SIX CHICK FLICKS to Return to Winnepeg

The show premiered at the 2019 Winnipeg Fringe to sold-out houses.

By: Jul. 09, 2023

POPULAR

MUGHAL-E-AZAM Begins Canada Tour 2023 in Toronto Photo 1 MUGHAL-E-AZAM Begins Canada Tour 2023 in Toronto
Review: FRINGE FESTIVAL: DAY 1 at Toronto Fringe Photo 2 Review: FRINGE FESTIVAL: DAY 1 at Toronto Fringe
Pleiades Theatre Mourns The Passing Of Canadian Theatre Producer Andrey Tarasiuk Photo 3 Pleiades Theatre Mourns The Passing Of Canadian Theatre Producer Andrey Tarasiuk
Winners Announced for the 43rd Annual DORA AWARDS From Toronto Alliance for the Performing Photo 4 Winners Announced for the 43rd Annual DORA AWARDS From Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts

SIX CHICK FLICKS to Return to Winnepeg

The award-winning show brings back parody and laughter to PTE Mainstage.

After an off-Broadway run and sold-out performances across North America, Six Chick Flicks (...or a Legally Blonde Pretty Woman Dirty Danced on the Beaches while writing a Notebook on the Titanic) is returning to Winnipeg Fringe Festival, July 19 through July 30.

The show premiered at the 2019 Winnipeg Fringe to sold out houses, and went on to win Patrons Pick in Orlando, Toronto, and Edmonton, and was awarded the International Fringe Encore Series. Toronto's Now Magazine call it "pop culture parody at its best." It will continue its international tour this summer at Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2023.

Six Chick Flicks is a feminist sendup of six fan-favorite movies. In 60 minutes, KK Apple (UCB Theatre) and Kerry Ipema (One Woman Sex and the City) bring to life all the iconic moments of these beloved films, with biting wit, fast and fun montages, dance breaks, and original songs.

The show is written by Ipema and fringe veteran TJ Dawe, who teamed up following a successful off-Broadway run, Edinburgh Fringe, UK tour, and major US tour of their parody show One Woman Sex and the City.

About the Company:

Kerry Ipema is an actor, writer and podcaster. She is the co-host of Lifetime's Crime of a Lifetime; creator of Lady Bits, a fundraiser for Planned Parenthood; writer and performer of solo show Sex Ed; and tours her and Dawe's show One Woman Sex and the City.

KK Apple is a writer, comedian, and filmmaker in Brooklyn. She's a former UCB Theatre improviser and her comedy has been featured on Vulture and Funny or Die. She's a recipient of the NYC Women's Fund for her short film The Launch, which premiered at the 2023 Seattle International Film Festival.

Co-Writer TJ Dawe is a 25 year plus fringe veteran. He has co-created and directed stage parodies of Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, Sex and the City and more, which have toured the world and enjoyed runs off-Broadway and in London's West End. He's worked with Richard Dreyfuss, founding editor of The Onion Scott Dikkers, and had his stage play Toothpaste and Cigars adapted into the feature film What If, starring Daniel Radcliffe, Zoe Kazan and Adam Driver.

Winnipeg Fringe PTE - Mainstage

Thursday, July 20 8:45pm
Friday, July 21 9:00pm
Saturday, July 22 4:45pm
Sunday, July 23 7:00pm
Monday, July 24 4:45pm
Tuesday, July 25 4:45pm
Wednesday, July 26 7:00pm
Thursday, July 27 4:45pm
Friday, July 28 4:45pm
Saturday, July 29 9:00pm

For more information: Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Toronto

1
Review: FRINGE FESTIVAL: DAY 2 at Toronto Fringe Photo
Review: FRINGE FESTIVAL: DAY 2 at Toronto Fringe

Reviews of THE FOURTH R, HERMAPHRODITUS, and HYMNS AND HEARSE

2
Hannah Georgas Comes to TD Music Hall in November Photo
Hannah Georgas Comes to TD Music Hall in November

 TD Music Hall welcomes Hannah Georgas to TD Music Hall on November 3, 2023.

3
Soulpepper Theatre Presents KING GILGAMESH & THE MAN OF THE WILD, July 25- August 6 Photo
Soulpepper Theatre Presents KING GILGAMESH & THE MAN OF THE WILD, July 25- August 6

Soulpepper Theatre will present the Canadian premiere of King Gilgamesh & the Man of the Wild, a delightful new hybrid theatre-music production that brings the epic tale of Gilgamesh to life on stage. Directed by Seth Bockley, and featuring Ahmed Moneka and Jesse LaVercombe alongside celebrated Arabic-Maqam fusion band, Moneka Arabic Jazz, King Gilgamesh & the Man of the Wild will be presented July 25 to August 6, 2023 at the Michael Young Theatre, Young Centre for the Performing Arts.

4
Interview: Peter Krantz, Jesse Dwyre, & George Masswohl on OUTLAW at The Rose Stu Photo
Interview: Peter Krantz, Jesse Dwyre, & George Masswohl on OUTLAW at The Rose Studio

BroadwayWorld caught up with Peter Krantz, Jesse Dwyre, and George Masswohl to talk about bringing this show to Brampton ahead of opening night!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch the HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Toronto Cast Say Goodbye Video Video: Watch the HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Toronto Cast Say Goodbye
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast
Chatting With THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Stars Katey Sagal And Brittany Nicole Williams Video
Chatting With THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Stars Katey Sagal And Brittany Nicole Williams
See Highlights Of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More At Broadway in Bryant Park Video
See Highlights Of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More At Broadway in Bryant Park
View all Videos

Toronto SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Universal Child Care
Canadian Stage (2/13-2/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Shadow Whose Prey the Hunter Becomes
Canadian Stage (1/18-1/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Inspirato Festival – Staged Play Readings
Maja Prentice Theatre (10/06-10/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Havana Night Social Dance Party at Access Ballroom Toronto Beaches
Access Ballroom (8/26-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kyra de Magica
St. Vladimir Theatre (7/05-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pinocchio
Maja Prentice Theatre (7/22-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# otîhêw
Little Avenue Memorial Park (8/04-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Maggie Chun's First Love & Last Wedding
Factory Theatre (7/05-7/16)VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Halloween Social Dance Party at Access Ballroom Toronto Beaches
Access Ballroom (10/28-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Incomplete List of All the Things I'm Going to Miss When the World is No Longer:
Factory Theatre (7/06-7/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You