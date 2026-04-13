Ron James to Bring THE VIEW FROM HERE to Toronto's CAA Theatre in October

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The View from Here is one Canadian comedian's perspective on the tectonic level of socio-political change whose seismic shifts daily alter a reality we once took for granted. That comedian is award-winning and best-selling author Ron James, whose record breaking nine one-hour CBC comedy specials consistently garnered a million or more viewers every New Year's Eve and who continues to pack theatres from coast to coast. The View From Here will play Toronto's CAA Theatre from October 15 – 18, 2026.

Ultimately, The View from Here is one comedian's political and personal perspective on the current state of affairs in the language of laughs.

Interwoven with the theme of Canadian/American relations are other pressing issues of the day, that sees Ron as the ever struggling ‘Everyman' who came of age in a day when a ‘hash tag' was something you got after getting too close to the ‘hash knives', who's now doing his best to make sense in a time of nano second change while bedeviled by forces beyond his control; where airlines constantly lose luggage, stock portfolios nosedive, the barber spends more time trimming your ears than he does your head; where mortality is the new reality and aging Baby Boomers like Ron, are but twenty years away from roaming ‘the home' in our Led Zeppelin onesies just one more sing a long away from taking a Stairway to Heaven!