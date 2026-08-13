LEFT OF CENTRE FESTIVAL Returns After Decade-Long Hiatus This Weekend

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The Left of Centre Festival will return this weekend following a decade-long hiatus, presented by IT Productions, formerly known as ICHTHYS Theatre Productions.

Running August 14-16 at Harmony United Church Hall in Brantford, Ontario, the festival will bring together performers and artisan vendors from across the province for three days of theatre, music, drag and other entertainment.

The lineup will feature drag queens from the Niagara region, Canadian singer Damian Rose from the Greater Toronto Area, Elmwood Fantasy Arts from Gananoque and actors from the GHTA and Brant regions.

The festival will also feature the world premieres of two one-act plays written by Canadian playwright Rick Butts.

The Left of Centre Festival will run Friday, August 14 and Saturday, August 15 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., followed by its final day on Sunday, August 16 from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Performances will take place at Harmony United Church Hall, located at 268 Marlborough St. in Brantford.

Tickets are available in advance through IT Productions or can be purchased with cash at the door.

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