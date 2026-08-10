SON OF A PREACHERMAN by Ins Choi to Play Toronto This Fall

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Pacific Theatre is honoured to produce and present Ins Choi's Son of a Preacherman in Toronto this fall, running from Thursday, October 1st to Sunday, October 11th, in the chancel of Timothy Eaton Memorial Church.

Nominated for six Jessie Richardson Theatre Awards, including Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Direction, and Outstanding Performance in a Comedic Lead Role, and the recipient of awards for Outstanding Original Script and Significant Artistic Achievement, Son of a Preacherman is a funny, profound, and irresistibly engaging production from the creator of Kim's Convenience.

Bursting with warmth, wit, and musical flair, Ins Choi dives into stories of faith, creativity, and growing up as the only son of the head pastor at a Korean church. This deeply personal show sits at the intersection of faith and art – a whimsical and heartfelt tribute from a Canadian theatre icon to his father, his passion, and Korean-Canadian communities.

'Creating Son of a Preacherman was the most joyous artistic project I've been involved in,' says Choi. 'When it was welcomed by the first audience at Pacific Theatre in Vancouver last year, it was a true slice of heaven. I'm so excited to be bringing this show to a larger audience across Canada. Can't wait!'

Kaitlin Williams, Director and Pacific Theatre's Artistic Director, adds: 'I have known Ins Choi for many years and have long admired his ability to create work that is profound, funny, accessible, and deeply moving. Even so, I was blown away by the response to the world premiere of Son of a Preacherman. Audiences were rapturous, and the production quickly sold out. It's the kind of hopeful, life-affirming theatre that people are craving right now. It feels like good medicine.'

In addition to these performances in Toronto, Son of a Preacherman will also descend upon Ottawa (September 16-26 at the National Arts Centre), Vancouver (November 10-14 at the Revue Stage on Granville Island), and Kamloops (November 18-29 at Sagebrush Theatre presented by Western Canada Theatre).

TOUR DATES

Ottawa: September 16-26 at the National Arts Centre

Toronto: October 1-11 at Timothy Eaton Memorial Church

Vancouver: November 10-14 at the Revue Stage on Granville Island

Kamloops: November 18-29 at Sagebrush Theatre (presented by Western Canada Theatre)

CREATIVE TEAM

Playwright/Performer: Ins Choi

Director: Kaitlin Williams

Stage Manager: Sarah Miller

Musician/Actor: Belinda Corpuz

Musical Director/Musician/Actor: Haneul Yi

Production, Set, & Costume Designer: Jessica Oostergo

Lighting Designer: Jonathan Kim

Producer: Laura McLeod and Pacific Theatre

ABOUT PACIFIC THEATRE

Founded in 1984 on the traditional, ancestral, and unceded territories of the xwməθkwəyəm (Musqueam), Skwxwú7mesh (Squamish) and Səlílwətaʔ/Selilwitulh (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations, Pacific Theatre aspires to delight, provoke, and stimulate dialogue by producing theatre that rigorously explores the spiritual aspects of human experience. With over 150 productions ranging from established classics to original premieres, our theatre engages top talents from Vancouver and beyond, aiming to inspire dialogue and reflection. Behind the scenes, Pacific Theatre's reach stretches far beyond the plays we produce. We are also committed to nurturing emerging artists and cultivating new works, providing a creative haven for novices and seasoned practitioners. Through our apprenticeship program, young theatre talents receive training, shadow professionals and contribute to mainstage events, often springboarding them to successful careers. www.pacifictheatre.org

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