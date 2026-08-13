AMÉLIE to Make Toronto Premiere at Aki Studio Theatre

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Shifting Ground Collective will present the Toronto premiere of Amélie, the musical adaptation of Jean-Pierre Jeunet's Oscar-nominated film, at Aki Studio Theatre from September 21 through October 10, 2026.

The production comes 25 years after the original film captivated audiences at the Toronto International Film Festival and will feature a dedicated live orchestra alongside an ensemble of emerging Toronto musical theatre artists.

Catie Thorne directs the production, with choreography by Nicholas Rocque and music direction by Sophie Jestadt. Colette Richardson will lead the company as Amélie Poulain, with Graysen LaPointe playing Nino Quincampoix.

The cast also includes Daniela Bauer, Clark J. Burger, Nathan Farmer, Jeremy Foot, Megan Kasiban, Kathleen Kovacs, April Rebecca, Lucas Romanelli, Matthew Romantini, Kayla Samson, Matt Schermann, Lauren Taylor Scott and Jakob Zancanaro. Bauer, Burger and Schermann will serve as swings.

Featuring a book by Craig Lucas, music by Daniel Messé and lyrics by Nathan Tysen and Messé, Amélie follows a solitary young waitress living in 1990s Paris who prefers the vivid world of her imagination to the vulnerability of being noticed.

When Amélie discovers a mysterious box hidden beneath the floorboards of her apartment, she sets out on a series of adventures that transform the lives of the people around her. Through acts of mischief and kindness, she gradually finds the courage to risk connection and change her own life as well.

“What is perhaps the most interesting thing about Amélie is the way it chooses to indulge in the mundaneness of everyday life,” Thorne said. “It is a show about finding the beauty in the walk home from work, the laughter of a stranger on the street and a cafe full of regulars.”

“This production foregrounds the risk it is to be known,” she continued, “and aims to explore how we, as humans, can learn to truly connect with each other.”

Shifting Ground Collective's staging will depart from both the musical's Broadway production and its frequently used actor-musician format. Instead, character-driven performers will be paired with a separate live orchestra in an effort to create a new theatrical language for the show's depiction of Paris.

The production marks the latest offering from Shifting Ground Collective, a Dora Award-winning Toronto company focused on providing opportunities for emerging musical theatre talent.

Previews of Amélie will be held September 21, 23 and 24 at 7:30 p.m., followed by the official opening and media night on Friday, September 25 at 7:30 p.m. The run continues through October 10, with 1:30 p.m. matinees scheduled for September 27, October 3 and October 10.

Tickets are on sale now through Shifting Ground Collective.

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