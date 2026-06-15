Review: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY at CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre

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Based on the terrifying movies written and directed by Oren Peli, the stage adaptation of Paranormal Activity, now playing at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre, holds just as much edge-of-your-seat tension with the right amount of carefully timed jump scares that will keep you excited for more. If you're a horror junkie, buckle up.

The screen adaptation is an original story written by Levi Holloway and directed by Felix Barrett, the artistic director behind the internationally reknown hit Sleep No More. This story follows a young couple James (Patrick Heussinger) and Lou (Melissa James) who recently moved from Chicago to rainy London with hopes of escaping a traumatic past. It doesn't take long for them to realize that history has a tendency to play catch up. Places aren't haunted, people are.

What people love about horror movies comes down to how much the movie can actually scare the audience - the growing dread, the jump scares, a story that gradually builds throughout with an unexpected yet satisfying pay off at the end. All these elements make the Paranormal Activity movies a hit but could that be translated to the stage live? That was my biggest question approaching this production and I have to say, they nailed it.

Timing is the biggest factor when it comes to doing horror right and Barrett's direction got it spot on. Each perfectly paced reveal sent the audience into jumps, gasps, and nervous laughter. Paired with the exceptionally talented cast - Huessinger and James have great chemistry on stage and you can feel the growing tension build with them as they navigate their tumultuous past with the facts they know and the details that have yet to be revealed.

That said, it is Pippa Winslow's performance as James' mom Carolanne that stands out for me. She starts as a background character, one communicated with over video call who exists as all nagging moms do when their only son moves overseas. A God-fearing mom with an unwanted opinion about everything. And then she shows up at the door and a new conduit is found for...whatever it is out there. This is where events get even more triggering and the audience advisory content warnings take effect.

Paranormal Activity is playing until July 5, 2026 and is a definite must see for any horror movie fan. Don't miss this.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

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From This Author Samantha Wu



Samantha is both a writer and a fan of the arts and has been able to find numerous ways to pair the two. Formerly an editor and writer at Mooney on Theatre, she also serves as a photojournalist for Th... (read more about this author)