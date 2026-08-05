RUTAS Festival to Return to Toronto With Seven International Works

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The 2026 RUTAS International Festival of Performance will bring an array of national and international programming from September 24 to October 4, 2026. Aluna Theatre brings together theatre, dance, performance, and installation from across the Americas to Turtle Island. This year marks a significant moment in Aluna Theatre's history, as the company celebrates its 25th anniversary and 7th edition of RUTAS to make their TransAmerican curation ever present, engaging in dialogue with artists in the Americas and beyond.

The 2026 RUTAS Festival presents seven projects at three venues featuring artists and collaborations from nine countries, including ancillary programming ranging from participatory workshops weaving through the festival. Featured RUTAS artists and companies from across the Americas include: Irma Villafuerte, ARTICLE 11 (Andy Moro & Tara Beagan), Natalie Álvarez, Katiana Gonçales Rangel, Richard Maxwell, Alina Peña Iguarán, Alicia Laguna, La Llave Maestra, Unga Klara, Lorena Torres Loaiza, and Theatre Direct.

Since 2018, Pareidolia has travelled around the world and RUTAS is the second stop of their first-ever Canadian tour, presented in partnership with Prismatic Festival in Halifax, NS and The Burlington Performing Arts Centre. Pareidolia also marks the first time RUTAS expands to University of Toronto's Hart House as a third venue for the festival.

Featured works include Xilopango by Salvadoran-Canadian Irma Villafuerte, a dance-theatre work connecting generations of women through land and memory; ARTICLE 11's Mujer Venado | Deer Woman by Nlaka'pamux playwright Tara Beagan, with the Canadian premiere performed for the first time in Spanish with English surtitles, speaking to the national and international crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in Canada and across the Americas.

Cultural policy becomes performance with Documents Perform 2 and Documents Perform 3 where a cast of policymakers (artists, academics and activists) rewrite transborder policy and the Massey Commission respectively, to imagine and rewrite the limits of policies and bordermaking in the Americas; Guardians of the Gods, produced by Theatre Direct and developed by Unga Klara, visualizes the perspectives of children across the globe in a world ruled by adults. Written by Erik Uddenberg and directed by Gustav Deinoff, the play received two nominations at the 2026 Dora Mavor Moore Awards for Outstanding Production (Theatre for Young Audiences Division) and Outstanding Ensemble Performance.

Communities come together with Amuletos by Alina Peña Iguarán & Alicia Laguna, a participatory activation focused on making small textile amulets to be worn close to the body and positions itself as a strong force of public intervention in the face of displacement, harm and mourning. Finally, 12 Hours Comics Night by Lorena Torres Loaiza invites audiences to witness a mass comic creation-action, with local cartoonists building an installation of 12-page comics through creativity, vibrancy and resiliency, as part of the City of Toronto's Nuit Blanche programming.

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