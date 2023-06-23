Princess Productions Presents The Seventh Edition Of DANCE: MADE IN CANADA / FAIT AU CANADA FESTIVAL 2023

princess productions has announced the dance: made in canada / fait au canada (d:mic/fac) Festival 2023 programming, exploring exceptional works in Canadian dance artistry across genres, styles and generations. Providing a diversified platform for experimentation and unique artistic visions, d:mic/fac Festival 2023 will present a series of live performances, films and art that transcend the ordinary, from August 16 to 20, 2023 at the Betty Oliphant Theatre.

“We hope that by experiencing the dynamic and diverse works in the 2023 Festival, you will go back to your daily life with a new awareness, with some indescribable idea or feeling that you didn't have before those artistic encounters. The 2023 programme is an invitation to see and know yourself, and the world, differently.” - Yvonne Ng, d:mic/fac Artistic Director

Offering a jam packed five day program, expanding contemporary perspectives and compositions, d:mic/fac Festival 2023 exists across three pillars: the curated Mainstage, the lottery-drawn program What You See Is What You Get (WYSIWYG) and Arts Encounters.

The masterfully curated Mainstage program is crafted with the help of two guest artists Santee Smith and Robert Binet, alongside Yvonne Ng. Together they have selected and programmed a multitude of brave and curious Mainstage artists in three sections. The first section, the Morrison Series, pays homage to the late designer David Morrison, and honours the mystical, coming back down to earth and interconnectivity. The Binet Series, is a tribute to the organic human body, the authentic self and finding rhythm in oneself. Finally, the Smith Series is a collection of works by female choreographers,and investigates the eternal transformation of the human spirit. DETAILS

The second program, What You See Is What You Get (WYSIWYG) is a lottery and showcases an uncurated, mixed program of dance pieces from five artists spanning a variety of backgrounds and practices, bridging the gap between generations, styles and experience levels to create an equal playing field on stage. DETAILS

Arts Encounters is the multi-arts component of the d:mic/fac Festival, and includes film, photography, literary arts, site specific works, a podcast series and more. It encompasses a range of engagement and animation activities by dance professionals working in other disciplines. The Arts Encounters activities provide audiences with new insight and additional avenues through which to connect to all of the Festival's live dance series presentations. DETAILS

Yvonne Ng (Artistic Director/Co-Festival Director/Curator) is a dancer, choreographer, presenter, producer, curator and arts educator. She is the Artistic Director and creative instigator behind tiger princess dance projects, which has been in operation since 1996. Yvonne is a recipient of the 2022 Walter Carsen Prize for Excellence (CCoftA), 2017 Muriel Sherrin Award, the 2016 Jacqueline Lemieux Prize, Soulpepper Community Artist Award, K.M. Hunter Artist Award, the New Pioneers Arts Award and the Chalmers Arts Fellowship, the Ontario Premier's Award for Excellence in the Arts – New Talent Award in 2007.

d:mic/fac Festival has presented a cross-section of contemporary Canadian dance makers since 2001. Its core mission is to support Canadians emerging and established independent dance artists.

August 16- 20, 2023

Betty Oliphant Theatre, 404 Jarvis St, Toronto, ON M4Y 2G6

Tickets are $15, with Pay What You Can options for film screenings.