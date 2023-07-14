Photos: Inside the First Rehearsal for the Canadian Production of SIX

Full company rehearsals for the Canadian production of SIX, the Tony Award®-winning new musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss began Thursday July 13 at the Elgin Winter Garden Theatre rehearsal studios in Toronto.

Check out photos from rehearsals below!



SIX will play Edmonton’s Citadel Theatre, August 12 through September 10, 2023. It will then travel to Toronto, playing at the Royal Alexandra Theatre from September 23 to December 17, 2023.



Tickets to SIX in Edmonton are on sale through citadeltheatre.com. Tickets for the Toronto engagement are on sale through Click Here or by calling 1-800-461-3333.



SIX features Jaz Robinson as Catherine of Aragon, Julia Pulo as Anne Boleyn, Maggie Lacasse as Jane Seymour, Krystal Hernández as Anna of Cleves, Elysia Cruz as Katherine Howard, and Lauren Mariasoosay as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Hailey Lewis, Julia McLellan, Abigail Sparrow and Darcy Stewart as Standbys.



They are backed by a band, the “Ladies in Waiting” as they are known, consisting of Liz Baird, who is also the music director, Allyson MacIvor, Kia Rose, Sarah Richardson and Aretha Tillotson.



About SIX





From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take to the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century Girl Power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!



Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss wrote SIX when they were students at Cambridge University for the school’s Musical Theatre Society, to be performed by fellow students at the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. The show was a sensation from its very first performance and word quickly spread. The show’s popularity exploded culminating in a Broadway production and in other productions around the world, including Australia.



SIX is currently playing at Broadway’s Lena Horne Theatre in New York, the Vaudeville Theatre in London’s West End, on tour in the UK and across North America, and at the Coex Shinhan Card Atrium in Seoul, South Korea.



SIX won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.



The New York Times says SIX “TOTALLY RULES!” (Critic's Pick) and The Washington Post hails SIX as “Exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for!"



SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts surpassed 6 million streams in its first month and has been streamed over 49 million times to date. The album received a 2023 Grammy Award® nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album.



SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Tony Award®-winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton. Casting is by Stephanie Gorin, CSA, CDC, US Casting by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA.



The Canadian production of SIX is produced by David Mirvish, Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles and Kevin McCollum.

