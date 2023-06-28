Photos: Go Inside the 2023 Dora Awards Ceremony

By: Jun. 28, 2023

Last night, the 43rd Annual Dora Mavor Moore Awards ceremony and award presentation hosted by Craig Lauzon occurred at the TELUS Centre for Performance and Learning, Koerner Hall.

See photos from the event below!

Red Velvet lead the General Theatre Division with 2 Doras including Outstanding Production and Outstanding Direction. UNCLE VANYA , Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo, PRODIGAL, our place, Queen Goneril, Little Dickens, and Choir Boy all pick up 1 Award 

First Métis Man of Odesa headed the Independent Theatre Division with 3 Doras including Outstanding Production, Outstanding New Play, and Outstanding Direction. Love You Wrong Time picks up 2 Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble and Outstanding Sound Design/Composition 

Alice in Wonderland scored high in the Musical Theatre Division with 6 Dora Awards including Outstanding Production, Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role, Outstanding New Musical, Outstanding Direction, Outstanding Achievement in Design, and Outstanding Original Choreography

There was a tie in the Opera Division with Bluebeard’s Castle and Macbeth earning 3 Dora Awards each. Bluebeard’s Castle takes home Outstanding Production while Macbeth wins the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble category

Sex Dalmatian went 3 for 3, taking home 3 Dora Awards from their 3 nominations in the Dance Division with Outstanding Production, Outstanding Original Choreography, and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble 

Photo credit: John Lauener 

Recommended For You