ON THE RAZZLE Comes to Royal George Theatre This Weekend

On the Razzle, Tom Stoppard's vivacious breakneck joyride of mistaken identities, romantic entanglements, double entendres and narrow escapes, begins previews on April 16 at the Shaw Festival's Royal George Theatre. Adapted from the 19th century comedy Einen Jux will er sich machen by Johann Nestroy, the Craig Hall-directed Shaw Festival production features an ensemble cast primed and ready to tackle the non-stop Stoppardian wordplay, linguistic gymnastics and playful puns in this rarely performed play.



When wealthy, but tight-fisted, provincial boss Zangler (Ric Reid) jaunts off to Vienna to woo his fiancé Madame Knorr (Claire Jullien), he entrusts the operation of his business to shop assistants Weinberl (Mike Nadajewski) and Christopher (Kristi Frank). With Zangler safely out of the way, the two decide to also go "on the razzle" in Vienna and find themselves in more trouble in one night than most do in a lifetime.



On the Razzle's cast also includes Jason Cadieux, Patrick Galligan, Elodie Gillett, Alexandra Gratton*, Graeme Kitagawa, Julie Lumsden, Drew Plummer, Tara Rosling, Jonathan Tan, Taurian Teelucksingh* and Lindsay Wu.



Taking inspiration from Monty Python, Benjamin Pollock's Toyshop, the Tartan Craze, popular opera and early vaudeville, Christina Poddubiuk's Viennese "on the razzle" set and costumes are complemented by Kimberly Purtell's lighting design, Alessandro Juliani's original music, Mike Rinaldi's sound design and Jamie Nesbitt's projection design. The production team for On the Razzle includes Amy Jewell, stage manager, and Meghan Froebelius, assistant stage manager.



On stage at the Royal George Theatre (85 Queen Street) from April 16 to October 8 (available for review beginning May 25), On the Razzle is recommended for audience members ages 14+/Grade 9+ and is sponsored by Burgundy Asset Management Limited and Wendy and Bruce Gitelman. Running time is approximately 2 hours and 20 minutes, including one intermission. On the Razzle is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York.