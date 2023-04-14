Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ON THE RAZZLE Comes to Royal George Theatre This Weekend

Performances run from April 16 to October 8.

Apr. 14, 2023  

On the Razzle, Tom Stoppard's vivacious breakneck joyride of mistaken identities, romantic entanglements, double entendres and narrow escapes, begins previews on April 16 at the Shaw Festival's Royal George Theatre. Adapted from the 19th century comedy Einen Jux will er sich machen by Johann Nestroy, the Craig Hall-directed Shaw Festival production features an ensemble cast primed and ready to tackle the non-stop Stoppardian wordplay, linguistic gymnastics and playful puns in this rarely performed play.

When wealthy, but tight-fisted, provincial boss Zangler (Ric Reid) jaunts off to Vienna to woo his fiancé Madame Knorr (Claire Jullien), he entrusts the operation of his business to shop assistants Weinberl (Mike Nadajewski) and Christopher (Kristi Frank). With Zangler safely out of the way, the two decide to also go "on the razzle" in Vienna and find themselves in more trouble in one night than most do in a lifetime.

On the Razzle's cast also includes Jason Cadieux, Patrick Galligan, Elodie Gillett, Alexandra Gratton*, Graeme Kitagawa, Julie Lumsden, Drew Plummer, Tara Rosling, Jonathan Tan, Taurian Teelucksingh* and Lindsay Wu.

Taking inspiration from Monty Python, Benjamin Pollock's Toyshop, the Tartan Craze, popular opera and early vaudeville, Christina Poddubiuk's Viennese "on the razzle" set and costumes are complemented by Kimberly Purtell's lighting design, Alessandro Juliani's original music, Mike Rinaldi's sound design and Jamie Nesbitt's projection design. The production team for On the Razzle includes Amy Jewell, stage manager, and Meghan Froebelius, assistant stage manager.

On stage at the Royal George Theatre (85 Queen Street) from April 16 to October 8 (available for review beginning May 25), On the Razzle is recommended for audience members ages 14+/Grade 9+ and is sponsored by Burgundy Asset Management Limited and Wendy and Bruce Gitelman. Running time is approximately 2 hours and 20 minutes, including one intermission. On the Razzle is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York.



Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will end its record-breaking run at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre in Toronto on July 2, 2023.  At a run of 13 months and more than 425 performances, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will set a record for the longest-running professional play in Canadian history. 
Nightwood Theatre's Innovators cohort presents Fempocalypse, an annual fundraising event. This year's cohort has brought together an outstanding lineup of fun and supportive acts surrounding the theme of community care.
Following her remarkable Tafelmusik debut in 2022, violinist Leila Schayegh was immediately invited to return as soloist and guest director for a program devoted to French baroque music.
The Capitol Theatre Port Hope has released a summer season filled with live theatre, concerts, comedy, and a galvanising series of special events.

