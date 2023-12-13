New Original Content Comes to Stratfest@Home

Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards

While the Stratford Festival's theatres are closed for the winter, the entertainment continues with great digital content to enjoy from the comfort of your own home. This winter brings the highly anticipated return of Dan Chameroy's tour-de-force comedy series Leer Estates alongside co-director, associate producer and creative consultant, Ron Kennell. There's also a new podcast, the Everyday Forum Podcast, hosted by Beck Lloyd and Khadijah Roberts-Abdullah, featuring highlights from the 2023 Meighen Forum.

First launched in 2020, Leer Estates is back and more outrageous than ever! Featuring Chameroy – playing 12 different characters – this long-awaited second season amps up the nail-biting, hair-swooshing, snort-chortling soap opera comedy that brought this outrageous series into our lives during the dark days of the pandemic shutdown. Episodes roll out weekly beginning Wednesday, December 13. Refresh your memory by watching Season 1 anytime on Stratfest@Home.

Chameroy, whose Festival credits include leading roles in Chicago, Billy Elliot, Little Shop of Horrors and The Rocky Horror Show, will return in 2024 to play Nostradamus in Something Rotten! and Brooke in The Diviners.

Everyday Forum Podcast

Fascinating conversations abound each season at the Festival's Meighen Forum. Now you have an opportunity to catch up on events you've missed thanks to the Everyday Forum Podcast, a 10-part series now available on Stratfest@Home.

Beck Lloyd and Khadijah Roberts-Abdullah host the series, sharing in-depth introductions to thought-provoking events recorded live at the Meighen Forum.

Lloyd's Festival credits include key roles in The Miser, Richard III, Grand Magic and A Wrinkle in Time.

Roberts-Abdullah's Stratford credits include key roles in Every Little Nookie, Grand Magic and A Wrinkle in Time. You can also catch her as she returns to the Festival stage in 2024 as Lady Clapham in Something Rotten!

Episodes of the Everyday Forum Podcast include Sex and Shakespeare, Queer History in Canada, On Gothic Literature (Margaret Atwood with Mona Awad and Naomi Alderman) and The Art of Translation. 

The Everyday Forum Podcast is also available for free on streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts and the iHeart app.

Other titles coming to Stratfest@Home this season include Casey and Diana, Henry V, Richard II, Richard III, Women of the Fur Trade and Much Ado About Nothing.

Subscribe to Stratfest@Home for just $7.99 a month and gain access to the best in Canadian digital theatrical productions, including the Stratford Festival's acclaimed Shakespeare films, selected productions from our past seasons, exclusive behind-the-scenes videos and podcasts, and digital content from around the world.

