Nana Mouskouri To Return To Massey Hall in May 2024

his very special, limited Canadian tour will mark her only tour of the year.

By: Dec. 13, 2023

Greek legend Nana Mouskouri has played the Massey Hall stage over 25 times throughout her career, and she returns on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Nana herself has requested to return to Canada for a tour that will take her to the four cities she holds closest to her heart… Toronto, Montreal, Québec and Ottawa. This very special, limited Canadian tour will mark her only tour of the year.

Tickets are on sale this Friday, December 15 @ 10am via www.masseyhall.com/tickets or by calling the Massey Hall box office at 416-872-4255.

 

Praise for Nana has come from critics everywhere. One review stated most profoundly that “there are notes, phrases and songs that make you feel you are listening to the greatest singer of our lifetime!”

 

Her famous glasses make Nana Mouskouri distinctly recognizable. With an estimated three hundred and fifty million albums sold, she is among the top recording artists in history. She has been entertaining legions of admirers, the world over, since the 1960's.

 

 

 

Since her first shows in Canada in 1965, Nana has left a significant footprint on Canadian culture, because of her attachment to both English and French music. Her affection for our country has inspired her to record a number of classic Canadian compositions by Bryan Adams, Neil Young, Anne Murray, Leonard Cohen and Jean-Pierre Ferland, which she has performed on the most prominent stages around the world. Her poignant rendition of Ce sera moi is a highlight feature in the incredible 3D production of Lasting Impressions (The Magic of the Impressionists), which has been experienced by more than 100,000 spectators in Montreal, Quebec City and Toronto.

Canadian Tenor Adam Fisher will be Nana's very special guest for these exclusive concerts. Fisher's performances with American orchestras have met with rave reviews. “Fisher is as charismatic as he is versatile…”  Fisher, who is also a featured artist in Lasting Impressions, performs a moving version of Don McLean's Vincent (Starry Starry Night), a stunning tribute to Van Gogh that brings audiences to tears. 

For priority ticket access and exclusive perks, music fans can become a member.

Becoming a member means supporting the Hall's charitable work - that funds educational programming and artist development initiatives - while enjoying exclusive member perks. Members enjoy benefits that include personalized ticketing service through a dedicated box office representative, advance notice for upcoming shows, exclusive member contests, event invitations and much more. Fans can pick between four levels: Friend, Platinum, Royal, and Marquee.

Learn more about membership options at mhrth.com/about/membership.


Recommended For You