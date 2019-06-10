MadFandango Theatre Collective Presents THE TROPHY HUNT

Parker has waited his whole life for this trip. Jan makes this same trip every day, she doesn't have a choice. Soraya wishes they'd all leave her alone to enjoy the sun. Amy just wants a good review on Trip Advisor. The Trophy Hunt is an exploration of who eats who in our canned hunt of a world where everything is observed, everything a zoo.

Based on the 'rolling world premiere' concept used by the National New Play Network in the U.S., separate teams of professional artists will interpret and present The Trophy Hunt in different ways at Fringe Festivals across the country this summer (Edmonton, Montreal, Toronto Vancouver, and Victoria). Go on a safari in the heart of Toronto with MadFandango Theatre Collective's site-specific, roving production at 401 Richmond St. West.

This world premiere play is written by Governor General Literary Award finalist, Trina Davies: The Romeo Initiative, Silence: Mabel and Alexander Graham Bell(National Arts Centre and The Grand Theatre), directed by multi Sterling Award nominee/winner, Nancy McAlear: Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley (Citadel Theatre), Hello From Bertha and Talk to me Like the Rain (Shaw Festival), and starring Dora and Canadian Comedy Award winner, Richard Beaune, recent George Brown Theatre graduate, Bonnie Ings, Priya Laishram, and Hillary Warden.

Online tickets available June 6, 2019

Purchase online: fringetoronto.com

By Phone: 416-966-1062

In Person: During the festival at POSTSCRIPT, the patio at The Toronto Fringe. Located in the Hockey Rink at 275 Bathurst St. or at the door 1 hour before the performance at 401 Richmond St. West (Richmond and Spadina).





