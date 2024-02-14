Lucy Kirkwood's THE CHILDREN to be Presented at Alumnae Theatre in March

Alumnae Theatre will present Lucy Kirkwood's "The Children", directed by Lori Delorme and produced by Cassidy Sadler. This thought-provoking production will grace the stage at The Studio Theatre from March 8 to March 23, 2024.

Originally premiered at The Royal Court Theatre in London and later making waves on Broadway, "The Children" has garnered widespread acclaim, earning two Tony Award nominations, including Best Play. The Guardian ranked it third on their list of the greatest theatrical works since 2000.

Set against the backdrop of a major nuclear power station disaster, "The Children" centres around Hazel and Robin, a retired married couple of nuclear physicists living in seclusion as the world around them crumbles. Their peaceful existence is shattered when Rose, a fellow physicist absent from their lives for 38 years, unexpectedly reenters with a frightening request. Drawing inspiration from the 2011 Fukushima nuclear explosion in Japan, the play adds a poignant layer of reality to its narrative. The characters grapple with themes of morality, guilt, and accountability, creating a vivid portrayal of post-nuclear society through intricate and complicated relationships.

Don't miss your opportunity to witness this intimate production of "The Children" at Alumnae's Studio Theatre.

For ticket information and further details, please visit alumnaetheatre.com/the-children