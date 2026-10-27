Luca Fogale to Perform at TD Music Hall in Toronto

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Massey Hall will present the folk singer songwriter, Luca Fogale on Thursday February 18, 2027 at TD Music Hall.

Luca Fogale's voice is impossible to ignore, elevating songs rooted in the folk tradition to soulful hymns about the human condition. Combining the power of Coldplay with the intimacy of Bon Iver, the Canadian singer-songwriter is a two-time JUNO nominee, Canada's Grammy equivalent.

Luca's catalogue boasts over 250M streams and includes four full-length albums – Safety (2016), Nothing is Lost (2020), Run Where the Light Calls (2023), and Challenger (arriving January 30, 2026 via Nettwerk). Luca has toured with artists including Dermot Kennedy, Hollow Coves, and Half Moon Run, and has headlined shows across Canada, the US, UK, Europe, Australia, and Japan.

Tickets are available this Thursday, October 29 via www.tdmusichall.com/tickets or 416-872-4255. Membership pre-sales are available. Click here for details.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 4 Days 03 Hrs 24 Min 43 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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