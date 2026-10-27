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Luca Fogale to Perform at TD Music Hall in Toronto

The Canadian folk singer-songwriter has toured internationally with artists including Dermot Kennedy and Half Moon Run.

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Luca Fogale to Perform at TD Music Hall in Toronto

Massey Hall will present the folk singer songwriter, Luca Fogale on Thursday February 18, 2027 at TD Music Hall. 

Luca Fogale's voice is impossible to ignore, elevating songs rooted in the folk tradition to soulful hymns about the human condition. Combining the power of Coldplay with the intimacy of Bon Iver, the Canadian singer-songwriter is a two-time JUNO nominee, Canada's Grammy equivalent.

Luca's catalogue boasts over 250M streams and includes four full-length albums – Safety (2016), Nothing is Lost (2020), Run Where the Light Calls (2023), and Challenger (arriving January 30, 2026 via Nettwerk). Luca has toured with artists including Dermot Kennedy, Hollow Coves, and Half Moon Run, and has headlined shows across Canada, the US, UK, Europe, Australia, and Japan.

Tickets are available this Thursday, October 29 via www.tdmusichall.com/tickets or 416-872-4255. Membership pre-sales are available. Click here for details.

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