Long & McQuade to Present Monster Days 2023 Featuring Live Performances, Instrument Showcases & More

Taking place at all Long & McQuade store, Monster Days 2023 promises to be a thrilling celebration of music, gear, and community like no other.

By:
Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Revolutionary Adaptation of RICHARD II to Hit the Stage at the Stratford Festival's Tom Pa Photo 3 Revolutionary Adaptation of RICHARD II to Hit the Stage at the Stratford Festival's Tom Patterson Theatre
Exclusive Photos: First Look AT GOD OF CARNAGE at the CAA Theatre Photo 4 Exclusive Photos: First Look AT GOD OF CARNAGE at the CAA Theatre

Exclusive Photos: First Look AT GOD OF CARNAGE at the CAA Theatre

Get ready to unleash your inner monster as Long & McQuade presents Monster Days 2023, the most electrifying music event of the year. Taking place at all Long & McQuade store, Monster Days 2023 promises to be a thrilling celebration of music, gear, and community like no other.

With a rich heritage spanning decades, Long & McQuade has become synonymous with excellence in the music industry. Monster Days 2023 embodies the essence of this legacy, offering a unique opportunity for musicians, enthusiasts, and music lovers of all ages to come together and experience the magic of music in an unparalleled setting.

The event will feature an extensive lineup of activities, performances, and exclusive offers that will leave attendees craving for more. Highlights of Monster Days 2023 include:

1. Live Performances: Get ready to be blown away by electrifying live performances from renowned local and national artists. From rock to jazz, blues to pop, the diverse range of musical styles showcased at Monster Days will cater to every taste.

2. Instrument Showcases: Explore the latest gear and instruments from leading brands at our exclusive instrument showcases. Whether you're a seasoned musician or just starting your musical journey, you'll have the opportunity to try out and purchase top-of-the-line instruments with special event discounts.

3. Workshops and Masterclasses: Enhance your musical skills and knowledge through a series of engaging workshops and masterclasses led by industry experts. From technique improvement sessions to recording and production tips, Monster Days 2023 offers invaluable insights for musicians of all levels.

4. Community Engagement: Monster Days is more than just an event; it's a celebration of the vibrant music community. Engage with fellow musicians, build connections, and share your passion for music with like-minded individuals. The sense of camaraderie and belonging fostered at Monster Days will leave a lasting impact on all attendees.

5. Giveaways and Prizes: Monster Days wouldn't be complete without exciting giveaways and prizes. Attendees will have the chance to win exclusive gear, accessories, and special surprises throughout the event. Stay tuned for updates on the incredible prizes that will be up for grabs.

Don't miss your chance to be a part of Monster Days 2023 and experience the thrill of music like never before. For more information and updates, visit Long & McQuade.

About Long & McQuade:

Long & McQuade is one of the largest music retailers in Canada, catering to musicians, music educators, and audio professionals. With over 70 locations across the country, Long & McQuade offers an extensive range of musical instruments, equipment, and accessories, along with expert advice and exceptional customer service. Since its founding in 1956, Long & McQuade has been committed to supporting the music community and fostering a love for music in all its forms.



RELATED STORIES - Toronto

Tickets for the Canadian Production of SIX to go on Sale Next Week Photo
Tickets for the Canadian Production of SIX to go on Sale Next Week

Tickets to the Canadian production of SIX at Toronto's Royal Alexandra Theatre will go on sale next week. Learn how to purchase tickets!

The National Ballet of Canadas Principal Character Artist Alejandra Perez-Gomez Retires Af Photo
The National Ballet of Canada's Principal Character Artist Alejandra Perez-Gomez Retires After 25 Years

Hope Muir, Joan and Jerry Lozinski Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, announced that Principal Character Artist Alejandra Perez-Gomez will retire after 25 years with the National Ballet at the end of the 2022/23 season in June.

LA FORCE Comes to TD Music Hall Photo
LA FORCE Comes to TD Music Hall

TD Music Hall welcomes indie pop singer-songwriter, La Force to TD Music Hall on Friday, November 24, 2023. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, June 2 at 10am ET.

Review: KING LEAR at the Stratford Festival is a Visually Stunning and Excellently Perform Photo
Review: KING LEAR at the Stratford Festival is a Visually Stunning and Excellently Performed Night at the Theatre

You could feel the excitement stir in the audience from the moment the Stratford Festival’s Opening Night production of KING LEAR began on Tuesday evening. Orchestrations by Sean Mayes immediately set the tone as the audience visibly leaned forward in anticipation at the booming sound of timpani drums. Many an audience member remained leaning forward all night. Director, Kimberley Rampersad’s production - starring Paul Gross in the titular role - moved swiftly with excitement and intention towards its tragic end, keeping a firm hold on the audience the entire way.


More Hot Stories For You

Tickets for the Canadian Production of SIX to go on Sale Next WeekTickets for the Canadian Production of SIX to go on Sale Next Week
The National Ballet of Canada's Principal Character Artist Alejandra Perez-Gomez Retires After 25 YearsThe National Ballet of Canada's Principal Character Artist Alejandra Perez-Gomez Retires After 25 Years
LA FORCE Comes to TD Music HallLA FORCE Comes to TD Music Hall
2023 'Best Of Fest' And 'Critic's Choice' Winners James & Jamesy Headed To Toronto Fringe With A New Show2023 'Best Of Fest' And 'Critic's Choice' Winners James & Jamesy Headed To Toronto Fringe With A New Show

Videos

Video: Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' From THE LITTLE MERMAID Video Video: Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' From THE LITTLE MERMAID
Watch Jonathan Bailey & Matt Bomer in FELLOW TRAVELERS Teaser Video
Watch Jonathan Bailey & Matt Bomer in FELLOW TRAVELERS Teaser
Go Inside Opening Night of GREY HOUSE on Broadway Video
Go Inside Opening Night of GREY HOUSE on Broadway
Watch the Inner Workings of a Tap Chase in SOME LIKE IT HOT Video
Watch the Inner Workings of a Tap Chase in SOME LIKE IT HOT
View all Videos

Toronto SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Year With Frog and Toad
Wychwood Theatre (7/08-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pin-Pin the Eggsplorer
Wychwood Theatre (6/16-6/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Magic Mel
Wychwood Theatre (6/03-6/04)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Outlaw by Norm Foster
The Rose Studio (7/06-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rock of Ages
Huron Country Playhouse Mainstage (8/09-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story
King's Wharf Theatre (6/15-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Theatresports
Comedy Bar (12/23-7/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peter Pan: The Panto
King's Wharf Theatre (11/08-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wait Until Dark
Lester B. Pearson Theatre (6/23-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinky Boots
Hamilton Family Theatre Cambridge (8/03-8/20)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You