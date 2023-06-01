Long & McQuade to Present Monster Days 2023 Featuring Live Performances, Instrument Showcases & More

Get ready to unleash your inner monster as Long & McQuade presents Monster Days 2023, the most electrifying music event of the year. Taking place at all Long & McQuade store, Monster Days 2023 promises to be a thrilling celebration of music, gear, and community like no other.

With a rich heritage spanning decades, Long & McQuade has become synonymous with excellence in the music industry. Monster Days 2023 embodies the essence of this legacy, offering a unique opportunity for musicians, enthusiasts, and music lovers of all ages to come together and experience the magic of music in an unparalleled setting.

The event will feature an extensive lineup of activities, performances, and exclusive offers that will leave attendees craving for more. Highlights of Monster Days 2023 include:

1. Live Performances: Get ready to be blown away by electrifying live performances from renowned local and national artists. From rock to jazz, blues to pop, the diverse range of musical styles showcased at Monster Days will cater to every taste.

2. Instrument Showcases: Explore the latest gear and instruments from leading brands at our exclusive instrument showcases. Whether you're a seasoned musician or just starting your musical journey, you'll have the opportunity to try out and purchase top-of-the-line instruments with special event discounts.

3. Workshops and Masterclasses: Enhance your musical skills and knowledge through a series of engaging workshops and masterclasses led by industry experts. From technique improvement sessions to recording and production tips, Monster Days 2023 offers invaluable insights for musicians of all levels.

4. Community Engagement: Monster Days is more than just an event; it's a celebration of the vibrant music community. Engage with fellow musicians, build connections, and share your passion for music with like-minded individuals. The sense of camaraderie and belonging fostered at Monster Days will leave a lasting impact on all attendees.

5. Giveaways and Prizes: Monster Days wouldn't be complete without exciting giveaways and prizes. Attendees will have the chance to win exclusive gear, accessories, and special surprises throughout the event. Stay tuned for updates on the incredible prizes that will be up for grabs.

Don't miss your chance to be a part of Monster Days 2023 and experience the thrill of music like never before. For more information and updates, visit Long & McQuade.

About Long & McQuade:

Long & McQuade is one of the largest music retailers in Canada, catering to musicians, music educators, and audio professionals. With over 70 locations across the country, Long & McQuade offers an extensive range of musical instruments, equipment, and accessories, along with expert advice and exceptional customer service. Since its founding in 1956, Long & McQuade has been committed to supporting the music community and fostering a love for music in all its forms.