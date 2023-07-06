LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Comes To The Capitol Theatre In August

The Capitol Theatre's summer stage series continues with the award-winning sci-fi smash hit musical Click Here. The show features an all-star cast of actors and musicians, directed by the Capitol's Artistic Director Rob Kempson. Opening night is Saturday, August 12 and the show runs through to September 3. Tickets for the show are available now at capitoltheatre.com, in person at the Capitol box office in Port Hope, or by calling 905.885.1071.

​​When hapless Seymour falls in love with Audrey, she doesn't seem to notice him. But his strange new plant, Audrey II, helps capture her attention...and everyone else's. This Motown-infused musical is sure to make you laugh-and fear the words "feed me!"

"Most people know Little Shop from the 1980s movie, or a community production," said Director Rob Kempson. "I wanted to create a fresh, full-scale version for the Capitol, bringing in some of the country's most talented actors, designers, and musicians to make our biggest show of the summer an unforgettable night at the theatre. This is a Little Shop like you've never seen, nestled in the beautiful town of Port Hope."

Click Here (Book & Lyrics by Howard Ashman, Music by Alan Menken) at the Capitol features Amir Haidar as Seymour, Tahirih Vejdani as Audrey, Tyler Murree as Mr. Mushnik, Michael De Rose as Orin, Chris Tsujiuchi as Audrey II, Michelle Yu as Crystal, Taylor Lovelace as Ronnette, Sierra Holder as Chiffon, with Joel Cumber, and musicians David Schotzko, Gabriela Laconsay, and Matt Ray.

The show is directed by Rob Kempson, with music direction by Jeff Newberry, assistant music direction by Haneul Yi, choreography by Genny Sermonia, sound design by Deanna H. Choi, set design by Brandon Kleiman, costume design by Joshua Quinlan, and lighting design by Michelle Ramsay.

The production sponsor of Little Shop of Horrors is Tina Hubinski, Broker & Lee Caswell, Realtor, of Bosley Real Estate.