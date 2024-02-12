Kravtchenko's TANGO FOR TWO Will Return in May

After a debut in October 2023, the Canadian opera "Tango for Two" by rising composer Jonathan Kravtchenko is set to return by popular demand in May 2024.

Performances are on May 5 & 17 2024 at Jeanne Lamon Hall, Trinity St Pauls Centre.

Following its premiere in Toronto in October 2023, the Toronto audience were eager to once again experience the profound tale of love and identity against the backdrop of Canada's eastern shores.

"Tango for Two" weaves a spellbinding narrative of romance ignited between a sailor and his soulmate in a quaint coastal town of Nova Scotia. Kravtchenko's evocative score, coupled with poignant libretto, delves deep into the essence of Canadian identity, exploring themes of love, longing, and the enduring impact of our personal histories. Through its emotive score and evocative narrative, the opera seeks to transport audiences on a journey of discovery. The show is exhilarating, inspiring and something that's never been done before in the world of Opera.

"Using dance as a story telling element in Opera was something so 'out-there' that it took a while to fully flesh out the ideas." says Jonathan. "Nobody is doing, or has done, what we are doing with Opera. We knew we needed to be bold and just go for it..."

Premiered on October 21st, 2023, in Toronto, this production stands as a testament to the creative ingenuity and artistic excellence of Canadian classical music.

Drawing inspiration from the rich tapestry of Nova Scotian poetry, "Tango for Two" resonates with audiences on a profound level, inviting them to reflect on their own experiences and connections to the Canadian landscape. Through its stirring melodies and poignant storytelling, the opera serves as a poignant reminder of the power of love to transcend borders and shape our understanding of the world around us.

Following its resounding success last fall, "Tango for Two" returns to the stage with renewed vigor, promising audiences an unforgettable journey into the heart of Canadian culture. With performances scheduled throughout May 2024, theatergoers will once again have the opportunity to be swept away by the timeless tale of love and discovery.

Join us as we embark on a musical odyssey through the Canadian landscape, where every note resonates with the echoes of our shared heritage and the enduring power of love. Don't miss your chance to experience "Tango for Two" - an opera that captures the essence of Canada like never before.