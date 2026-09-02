WOMEN'S BLUES REVUE Lineup to Feature Angelique Francis, More at Massey Hall

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Massey Hall & Toronto Blues Society has announced this year's performers for the 39th Women's Blues Revue – an evening that unites blues lovers for an exceptional evening with some of Canada's finest musicians.

This year the event returns to Massey Hall on Friday November 27, 2026 featuring solo headliners, Angelique Francis, Dawn Tyler Watson, June Millington, Miss Emily, Ollee Owens and Samantha Martin.

For 39 years, the Women's Blues Revue has lifted the voices of extraordinary women in blues honouring legacy, power, resilience, and soul.

This unforgettable night brings together some of the finest women artists in our blues community for an evening of collaboration.

Tickets are available at www.masseyhall.com/tickets or 416-872-4255. Membership pre-sales are available. Click here for details.

The All-Star Women's Blues Revue Band will back all vocalists and this year features: Elena Kapeleris, Carrie Chesnutt, Tara Kannangara, Alison Young, Angelique Francis, Emily Burgess, Jasmine Jones-Ball and Jenie Thai.

For artist bios and general event information visit the official Women's Blues Revue web page.

The Women's Blues Revue is curated by passionate local programmer and performer, Quisha Wint who returns as producer for 2026.

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