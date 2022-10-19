Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Johnnie Walker's New Solo Show THE HETEROSEXUALS to Make Toronto Debut in November

The Heterosexuals is here to spill the T on what The Queers really think about The Straights.

Oct. 19, 2022  

Tour-de-force writer/performer Johnnie Walker will present the Toronto debut of his newest, most personal, and most provocative solo show to date: The Heterosexuals.

Hot off an acclaimed run at the Edmonton Fringe, The Heterosexuals is a deep-dive into the shocking world of Heterosexuality. THEY WALK AMONG US! But where did they come from? And what do they think they're wearing? Find out in this explosive work based on undercover research gathered by Walker while posing as one of their own! Combining elements of storytelling, satire, comedy, and deep personal humiliation, The Heterosexuals is here to spill the T on what The Queers really think about The Straights.

Best known for his previous hit solo show Redheaded Stepchild, which has played to sold-out houses across Canada is is available in print from Playwrights Canada Press, Walker last appeared on the Toronto stage in 2019 in his play Shove It Down My Throat, which was part of Buddies in Bad Times Theatre's 40th Anniversary Season.

As a playwright, Johnnie has held residencies at Buddies in Bad Times Theatre, Canadian Stage, Theatre Passe Muraille, Videofag, and Playwrights Workshop Montreal. He spent over a decade as Co-Artistic Producer of indie company Nobody's Business Theatre, producing work at SummerWorks, Rhubarb, Next Stage, and Fringe Festivals across the country. Other plays include: Scheherazade, The Other Three Sisters, and A Maude-Lynne Evening.

Johnnie is a founding member of queer burlesque troupe BoylesqueTO and has written and hosted dozens of shows for them. As a director, he has worked with solo performers Sam Mullins, Tim Murphy, and Cam Wyllie. He is also an in-demand DJ and event host who produces beloved monthly dance party HEY GIRL HEY. He wrote, directed, and starred in the short film Saturn Devours and was featured in the CBC digital series Queer (Self) Portraits.

Performance Details:

Johnnie Walker​ presents

The Heterosexuals

written & performed by Johnnie Walker

17 NOV 2022, THU 8:00 PM

18 NOV 2022, FRI 8:00 PM

19 NOV 2022, SAT 8:00 PM

Factory Studio Theatre

125 Bathurst St

Toronto, ON M5V 2R2

Tickets: $25 Regular, $10 Student/Senior/Arts Worker ​

For ​advance ​sales, go ​to www.factorytheatre.ca/shows/the-heterosexuals/ or call (416) 504 9971. ​Tickets ​can ​also ​be ​purchased ​in ​person ​at the Factory Theatre Box Office, 125 Bathurst St. ​For ​more ​information, ​go ​to www.johnniewalkerartist.com.





