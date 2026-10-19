HUNGER to Open Alumnae Theatre's All-Canadian Female Playwright Season

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Alumnae Theatre will launch its 2026/2027 season, centered around the theme Stories of Survival, with Newfoundland playwright Meghan Greeley's riveting drama, Hunger. Directed by Sarini Kumarasinghe and produced by Kimberley Ann Croscup, the production runs from November 11 to November 22, 2026, in the Studio Theatre.

Hunger marks the opening production in a milestone season for Alumnae Theatre, featuring a lineup written entirely by Canadian female playwrights.

Set in an isolated farmhouse during an unspecified period of war, Hunger explores survival, currency, and the fragile nature of morality. In the midst of a violent conflict, Johanna and Max attempt an act of heroics by hiding three refugees in a tiny alcove behind their walls. As space and food dwindle and the war outside reaches a deafening climax, the couple and their secret guests are pushed to their absolute limits.

First premiered by Newfoundland's White Rooster Theatre in 2019 before embarking on a provincial tour, Greeley's play earned widespread critical acclaim upon its publication by Breakwater Books, where it was named a finalist for the prestigious BMO Winterset Award. Praised by literary reviewers for its "askew dialogue and cutaway violence" reminiscent of the haunting, surrealist works of Caryl Churchill, Hunger delivers a tense, dark examination of human nature under extreme duress.

"We're thrilled to begin our season with a play that so fiercely challenges our understanding of human endurance and compassion," says the production team. "Greeley's voice sets a fitting tone for a season dedicated to extraordinary stories of survival written by some of Canada's most compelling female theatre artists."

The cast is led by Yolande Williams and Ryan Giesen (as Johanna and Max) with Kimberly Van Vo, Arya Ashoori, and Irene Kalogridis (as Rivka, Isaac, and Helen) filling out this ensemble of striking local talent.

Production Information

Hunger by Meghan Greeley

Directed by Sarini Kumarasinghe

Produced by Kimberley Ann Croscup

Location: Studio Theatre, Alumnae Theatre (70 Berkeley Street, Toronto)

Cast

Joanna: Yolande Williams

Max: Ryan Giesen

Rivka: Kimberly Van Vo

Isaac: Arya Ashoori

Helen: Irene Kalogridis

Production Team

Stage Manager: Luísa Teixeira

Sound Designer: Ian Ottis Goff

Lighting Designer: Sephora N'Kosi

Set Designer: Douglas Tiller

Costume Designer: Gabe Woo

Props Designer: Lori Delorme

Intimacy Director: Jes Wareing

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 13 Hrs 38 Min 15 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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