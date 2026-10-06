HAMLET (SOLO) to Return to Theatre Passe Muraille as Fundraiser

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Theatre Passe Muraille will welcome back Hamlet (solo), the one-man reimagining of Shakespeare's tragedy, for a limited run of fundraising performances from November 6 to 8, 2026. This performance marks 20 years since the show's world premiere at Theatre Passe Muraille. All proceeds from these performances will support The Andy McKim Endowment Fund for New Works, ensuring artists continue to grow and new works continue to develop at Theatre Passe Muraille.

Directed by Robert Ross Parker (Disgraced, Apples in Winter), Hamlet (solo) has electrified audiences from the Arctic Circle to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art since its 2006 debut, and has been performed over 150 times in 25 cities worldwide. Toronto stage and screen veteran Raoul Bhaneja performs Shakespeare's tragedy alone on stage, without sets or costumes, playing all seventeen characters himself. The production relies solely on the text and Bhaneja's performance to carry the story.

Hamlet (solo) won the 2022 Best Actor Award at New York's United Solo Festival, the world's largest festival of solo work, and the Montreal English Critics' Circle Award for Best Visiting Production, and was nominated for the Calgary Critics' Award for Best Solo Show.

The Andy McKim Endowment Fund for New Works honours Andy McKim, who served as Theatre Passe Muraille's Artistic Director from 2007 to 2019 and championed artist-driven creation and world premieres during his tenure. The fund provides sustained, annual support for the development of new Canadian theatre. As a show that Theatre Passe Muraille helped launch two decades ago, Hamlet (solo)'s return as a fundraiser for the Fund lets the production give back to the kind of new-work development that shaped its own beginnings.

Photo credit: Lyon Smith

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