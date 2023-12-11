Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards

George F. Walker's BETTER LIVING Comes to Alumnae Theatre

Performances run January 19 to February 3, 2024.

By: Dec. 11, 2023

George F. Walker's BETTER LIVING Comes to Alumnae Theatre

Alumnae Theatre will present ‘Better Living' by acclaimed Canadian playwright George F. Walker, running from January 19 to February 3, 2024. This dark comedy, directed by Liz Best and produced by Helena Raposo, promises a captivating exploration of family dynamics, societal unrest, and the absurdities of life.

‘Better Living' is a black comedy that delves into the lives of a family of women and the father who deserted them after attempting to burn down their house. Walker's 1986 play is a masterful blend of absurdism, comedy, and poignancy.

After a decade-long absence, Nora's violent and disturbed husband, Tom, returns to their dilapidated family home with a plan to create a "cooperative consumer republic." Described as a "fun house mirror version of Chekhov's The Three Sisters," the play explores themes that remain relevant today, tackling issues such as domestic violence, PTSD, substance abuse, conspiracy theories, charismatic self-appointed dictators, and the global imbalance of wealth.

‘Better Living' is the second play in the trilogy of East End Plays by George F. Walker - which also includes Criminals in Love (1984) and Escape from Happiness (1991). As winner of the Governor General's Award, Dora Mavor Moore Awards, and Chalmers Awards, Walker's work continues to captivate audiences with its sharp wit and incisive social commentary.

Join us at Alumnae Theatre from January 19 to February 3, 2024, for an unforgettable theatrical experience. Immerse yourself in the world of ‘Better Living', where the absurdities of life unfold in unexpected and thought-provoking ways.

Trigger Warnings: This play deals with issues of domestic violence that may be disturbing and upsetting. There is profane language and a prop gun is fired.


