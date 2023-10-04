Fringe Hit THE FAMILY CROW: A Murder Mystery To Tour Ontario This Halloween Season

Internationally celebrated puppeteer Adam Francis Proulx (CBC Gem, Netflix) is touring Ontario with his Fringe hit THE FAMILY CROW: A Murder Mystery this Halloween season!

The puppet comedy mystery for grown-ups will be appearing in Gravenhurst, Kitchener, Collingwood, Aurora, Orillia, Oshawa, and Stratford this October.

A group of crows is called a murder. What happens when there is a murder amongst a group of crows? You get a MURDER murder mystery!

Puppets, puns, murder!

Directed by Canadian Comedy Award-winner Byron Laviolette, this hilarious murder mystery puppet show is the perfect way to get your spooky season started.

THE FAMILY CROW has sold out runs in Orlando, Winnipeg, and Toronto, and was called "Marvellous!" by NOW Magazine, and "Seriously funny highflying fun!" by the Orlando Sentinel.

Come see the show critics are raven about! 14+

THU October 5 - Gravenhurst Opera House

SAT October 7 - Kitchener, The Registry Theatre

FRI October 13 - Collingwood, Simcoe Street Theatre

SAT October 21 - Theatre Aurora

THU October 26 - Orillia Opera House

FRI October 27 - Oshawa, Regent Theatre

SAT October 28 - Stratford, Factory 163