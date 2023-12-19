Firehall Arts Centre to Present Tara Cheyenne Friedenberg's PANTS in January

The Firehall ring in the new year with PANTS – a solo dance/theatre/comedy piece by veteran dance artist Tara Cheyenne Friedenberg – from Wednesday, January 17 to Saturday, January 20, 2024.

Can one reimagine gender from inside a middle-aged body while standing at the playground caught in the no “man’s” land between the “moms” and the “dads”?

PANTS takes a deep dive into the shallow end of the gender binary through raw comedy and dance that crawls inside our “packaging”. What happens to one’s flimsy identity, built on blending, when one’s offspring sheds the binary before recess? Profoundly personal storytelling is delivered through alarming comedy and movement that reveals the heart of the matter.

“Tara Cheyenne Friedenberg has become a powerhouse in blending her comedic, contemporary, and theatrical dance skills to share meaningful moments and ideas on stage,” says Firehall Arts Centre Artistic Producer Donna Spencer. “In PANTS, she uses these skills to challenge gender concepts and the humour within adhering to those ideas in contemporary society. This is a show for those who want to be defined by who they are in life, not by what society thinks they should be."

Details:

Written, Performed, & Co-Choreographed by: Tara Cheyenne Friedenberg

Movement Director & Creative Collaborator: Kate Franklin

Outside Eye & Creative Collaborator: Josh Martin

Dramaturg: Joanna Garfinkel

Creative Collaborators: Daisy Thompson, Caroline Liffmann, Justine A. Chambers, Cameron Mackenzie, Ted Littlemore, & Zahra Shahab

Lighting Design: James Proudfoot

Original Music & Sound Design: Marc Stewart

Thank you to: Wendy D Photography & Lydia Waldmann

For more information on The Firehall, please visit the following platforms:

Website: Click Here

Facebook: www.facebook.com/firehallarts

Instagram: www.instagram.com/firehall.arts/

X (Twitter): twitter.com/firehallarts

About Firehall Arts Centre:

With over forty years’ history of weaving diverse storytelling into the fabric of Greater Vancouver, Firehall Arts Centre is where stories come alive. Through theatre, dance, music, inter-disciplinary work and the visual arts, The Firehall has embraced its mission to enrich lives and expand minds through the arts. One of the most unique cultural institutions in British Columbia, The Firehall - in more predictable times - hosts over two hundred performances per year. Located in the city-owned heritage fire station built in 1906, The Firehall’s intimate black box studio theatre along with its outdoor courtyard performance area and its rehearsal studio has served to support innovative, eclectic, and often politically-charged theatre productions as well as exquisite, cutting-edge dance and music performances. The Firehall is proud to support emerging and established performing artists and companies, and strives to program work that is inclusive, culturally rich, and reflective of the many voices and perspectives in Canada.