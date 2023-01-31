Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Factory Theatre Presents YOU CAN'T GET THERE FROM HERE, VOL. 3, February 23- 25

Featuring audio experiences from award-winning Canadian playwrights Monica Garrido, Catherine Hernandez, Elvira Kurt, and Aurora Stewart de Peña.

Jan. 31, 2023  
Factory Theatre presents YOU CAN'T GET THERE FROM HERE, VOL. 3: A NIGHTMARE ON BATHURST STREET returning by popular demand with its 3rd volume of new audio dramas. This season of YOU CAN'T GET THERE FROM HERE will feature four commissioned audio experiences from award-winning Canadian playwrights Monica Garrido, Catherine Hernandez, Elvira Kurt, and Aurora Stewart de Peña.

Audiences can listen to each of these spooky sensory audio experiences from the comforts of their own rooms, or they can tune in before everyone else and attend one of the LIVE recording sessions at Factory Theatre from February 23 - 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM.


Factory is thrilled to have this critically acclaimed audio series return to ears across the globe and this season, audiences are in for a scary good time. Each episode of YOU CAN'T GET THERE FROM HERE will take listeners on a vivid, eerie journey through one of the five senses: touch, sight, hearing, smell, and taste. The recorded episodes will become available free-of-charge on all podcasting platforms March 2023.

YOU CAN'T GET THERE FROM HERE, VOL. 3 LINEUP


Haunted Hallways


by Catherine Hernandez
Directed by Aviva Armour-Ostroff
With artists Carolyn Fe and Merlin Simard

Not for the faint of heart, Haunted Hallways, recounts Factory Theatre's creepy and ghostly history. Take in this freaky episode if you dare, what terrifying things just might be lurking in Factory's dark and hidden hallways.

Boxes of Smells


by Mónica Garrido
Directed by Mel Hague
Featuring Sofia Rodriguez and Margarita Valderrama

Boxes of Smells tells a story of confusion. Sarah and her cat Michi, receive a box. Will Sarah's nose try to lead her to the truth...or some version of it?

*Flashlights and comfort blankets are sold separately.


Touched

by Elvira Kurt
Directed by Mel Hague
Featuring Anna Chatterton and Vanessa Dunn

Touched follows two ex-lovers, one is moving on and one believes time stands still. If only life were just a little bit easier, and things could be neatly sorted and boxed up.


The Automated System


by Aurora Stewart de Peña
Directed by Mel Hague
Featuring Philip Akin and Sochi Fried

In this imaginative and eerie tale, a man is a little bit lost. Can a call agent help him make some crucial decisions?

LIVE RECORDING SESSIONS

When: Thursday, February 23 - Saturday, February 25 at 7:30PM

Where: Factory Theatre, 125 Bathurst St, Toronto

Tickets: Tickets ranging from $0-$60 with Pay What You Can options. To purchase tickets please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2222151®id=32&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.factorytheatre.ca%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.




January 30, 2023

January 30, 2023

January 27, 2023

January 27, 2023

