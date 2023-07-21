Experience the Timeless Beauty of Impressionist Art at the Toronto Premiere of LASTING IMPRESSIONS IN 3D

Lasting Impressions is coming to Toronto for a nine-week engagement, August 10 to October 8, 2023 at the CAA Theatre in Toronto. Lasting Impressions closed Montreal’s five month run selling over 75,000 tickets with an invitation to run for a full year starting in January 2024.

Tickets go on sale Saturday July 22, 2023 through mirvish.com or by calling 1-800-461-3333.

Art comes to life at Lasting Impressions in 3D, a breathtaking and unique new art event that features over 160 masterworks by 17 of the greatest Impressionist painters, including Paul Cézanne, Edgar Degas, Paul Gaugin, Eva Gonzales, Claude Monet, Camille Pissarro, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Georges Seurat and Vincent Van Gogh.



State-of-the-art cutting-edge 3D motion sculpting technology and holographics allow audiences to step into some of the most famous and beloved paintings of all time.



Sit with Renoir’s luncheon guests at the Luncheon of the Boating Party, dance with Degas’ ballerinas, float with Monet’s water lilies, soar into Van Gogh’s Starry Night.



At this once-in-a-lifetime experience, you can spend Sunday in the Park with George and move among the famous characters on Seurat’s Isle of La Grande Jatte.

These beautiful and breathtaking images are accompanied by the musical masterworks of Debussy, Ravel and other composers, as well as French standards by Edith Piaf, Charles Aznavour, Nana Mouskouri and others.



The intimate CAA Theatre has been reconfigured for this special event. On the orchestra level, the traditional theatre seats have been replaced with tables and chairs, creating a Parisian Cafe ambience that is enhanced by a light menu of food and drinks, including wine and champagne.



Conceived and created by Princeton Entertainment Group, Lasting Impressions was originally created to provide uplifting entertainment with social distancing during the Covid-19 pandemic. Partnering with Edmonton-based Northern Gateway Films and LA-based Liminal, Princeton Entertainment produced the concept and launched it in Florida where it received rave reviews.



“From the very first showing, we were honoured by the emotional response from the audience,” explains Founding Partner Ed Kasses. “This amazing new patented technology allows the entire audience to see every brushstroke of every painting on our massive 3D LED screen which truly welcomes the audience into these visual masterpieces from more than a hundred years ago. During Lasting Impressions, the emotional impact brings audience members to hold hands, rest their heads on their partners shoulder, or even weep at the beauty. At the end, audiences leave feeling exhilarated and often return to experience Lasting Impressions again.



“Because the spectator travels into each painting – feeling as if they were standing in the same spot that Renoir was, with his easel, canvas, paints and brushes – it is easy to lose oneself in the visual and musical splendour. The accompanying music heightens the emotion, adding the sense of sound to the experience. We also engage the sense of taste with the available offerings of light food and drinks. So, you are sitting at a café table, perhaps enjoying wine and having these images delight your eyes and the music your ears – creating a delightful Parisian ambience. It’s easy to picture yourself in Paris during the time of the Impressionists. A real sense of community is felt within the theatre.”



Princeton Entertainment has been producing and presenting concerts and productions for over three decades, working with some of the greatest artists of our time to cross-generational audiences –from Andrea Bocelli, Aretha Franklin, Idina Menzel, Nana Mouskouri, Jennifer Hudson, Leon Bridges to the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, New York Philharmonic and many others. Lasting Impressions is a one-of-a-kind, must be seen to be believed production that is both rewarding and memorable.

