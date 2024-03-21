EL TERREMOTO Had World Premiere at Tarragon Theatre in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Mike Payette, Artistic Director of Tarragon Theatre and Managing Director Andrea Vagianos have announced the world premiere of El Terremoto. The new work written by Christine Quintana runs in the Mainspace from March 26 – April 21, 2024 (opening April 3).



In this comedic drama, audiences take a peek into the lives of the Jurado sisters, and the life they’ve built 20-years post-immigration. This is a generational immigrant story that examines the foundation of success, determination and resilience these sisters have laid, while examining what desires may have been sublimated beneath the surface in pursuit of this success.



El Terremoto debuts with an epic, reality-defying production scale this Spring after longtime development at Tarragon Theatre. The piece, written by former Tarragon Theatre Urjo Kareda Emerging Artist-in-Residence Christine Quintana, was originally scheduled for the 20-21 season.



“We are thrilled to finally bring Christine’s joyously beautiful and heartwarmingly familial El Terremoto to the stage,” notes Artistic Director Mike Payette. “From its initial postponement, to continued play development to the first read to its production vision, the electricity of this contemporary story of generations and meaning ignites our senses and our hearts. Christine’s illustrious craft in unraveling our hidden aspirations with discourse surrounding family ties, guided by the incredible lens of Guillermo makes this piece an unforgettable celebration of life, laughter and, above all, love.”



El Terremoto is written by Siminovitch Protégé Prize-winner Christine Quintana (Tarragon’s The Jungle). Performances by Miranda Calderon (Tarragon debut, 11.22.63), Monica Garrido Huerta (Tarragon debut, Quote Unquote Collective/Why Not Theatre/BroadStage Santa Monica/NAC/Canadian Stage’s Universal Child Care), Sam Khalilieh (Tarragon debut, Studio180’s Stuff Happens), Caolán Kelly (Stratford Festival’s Hamlet-911), Rosalba Martinni (Tarragon debut, Nightwood Theatre/Aluna Theatre’s The Solitudes), Mariló Núñez (Tarragon debut, Aluna Theatre playwright in residence), Michael Scholar Jr. (Tarragon debut, Alameda Theatre Company’s The Refugee Hotel), Margarita Valderrama (Tarragon debut, Roseneath Theatre’s Meet Cute), Juan Carlos Velis (Tarragon debut, Alameda Theatre Company’s The Refugee Hotel); and featuring set design by Shannon Lea Doyle (Tarragon’s The Jungle), costume design by Fernando Maya Meneses (Tarragon debut, NAC’s Nigamon/Tunai), lighting design by Michelle Ramsay (Tarragon’s The Jungle), projection design by Samay Arcentales Cajas (Tarragon debut, Native Earth’s Where the Blood Mixes), sound design by Alejandra Nuñez (Tarragon debut, Two Birds Theatre/Common Boots Theatre’s Apocalypse Play). With direction by Guillermo Verdecchia (Tarragon’s The Jungle).



El Terremoto runs in the Mainspace March 26 – April 21, 2024, opening April 3.