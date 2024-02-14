 Crow's Theatre Extends NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 and Transfers DANA H. to Factory Theatre

Crow’s Theatre has announced a further extension of NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812, and the transfer of DANA H. to Factory Theatre.

Now running 15 weeks, this seventh extension cements THE GREAT COMET’s position as the longest running and most successful show in Crow’s Theatre history. To date, 17,000 patrons have, or are booked to, attend the show. So far, the cast and crew have performed 77 times, with this new extension bringing the total of shows to 106.

Due to other commitments, Louise Pitre, Marcus Nance, and Lawrence Libor will be leaving the show after the February 18 performance. Donna Garnerfrom the ensemble and Marya D. understudy will take on the role full time; Ben Carlson who stepped in as Pierre during previews will perform the roles of Andrey and Bolkonsky; and Tyler Pearse, assistant choreographer, will appear as Dolokhov.

Due to the positive response to NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812, Crow’s Theatre has ensured the continuation of the musical while also presenting the Tony Award-winning play DANA H. by Lucas Hnath. Fortuitously, the Factory Theatre was available for the same dates DANA H. was booked at Streetcar Crowsnest.